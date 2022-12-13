Patsy Colson Hutson
Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson.
She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Underhill and Wanda Craig; and two brothers, Terry Lynn Colson and Harold Colson.
Patsy is survived by one daughter, Amy Dunlap and husband Rodney of Murray; one son, Chris Runyon and wife Christi of Springville, Tennessee; three sisters, Edna Underhill, Maxine Woods and Maddie Flatt and husband Tim, all of Murray; five grandchildren, Victoria Jackson, Travis Runyon, Christian Runyon, Dillon Runyon and wife Marcedes, and Toby Runyon and wife Hayley; and five great-grandchildren, Kane Allen, Emma Runyon, Maddy Runyon, Vincent Runyon and Magni Runyon.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Michael James officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Ann Rose
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Rose, 75, of Kirksey, traveled unexpectedly from her home in Kirksey to her next life on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Liz was born in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, January 22, 1947, where sister Nancy, brothers, Bucky, John and Tom, along with her parents, Kent Rose and Maxine Stevens Rose, eagerly awaited her.
Her parents and brothers preceded her in death.
She is survived by her life partner, Kathy Culbert, her sister, Nancy Rose of Montana, beloved nieces and nephews, five dogs, two horses, a mule, a donkey and many remarkable neighbors and friends. Liz attended Berea Foundation School and is a graduate of Berea College. She received her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Virginia. Her professional life was varied, first working in mental health services in Prestonsburg and then in Lexington, KY where she designed a program for picking up alcoholics off the street, keeping them for 3 days, then getting them into the right treatment program. From there she became the director of an Episcopal Retreat Center in Southwest Virginia where she provided many direct services as well as drawing community members together to work out the many difficulties of living and working in a rural, poverty-ridden, coal mining community where "coal ruled". Following the completion of her MSW Degree, she worked in Hospice Care and Home Health agencies in SW Virginia before moving to Morristown, TN where she was employed for several years in the Morristown Dialysis Center. There she counseled patients, their families and staff members. In the fall of 2008, Liz was transplanted to Mishanter Farm near Kirksey, KY where she maintained close connection with the earth, growing flowers and vegetables and caring for the canine and equine inhabitants of the farm. For many years she was actively involved in the life of Metropolitan Community Church of Paducah. She also was a strong supporter of the Humane Society of Calloway County from where she took countless puppies and adult dogs into her home for foster care. One of her greatest joys was being able to not only help raise litters of puppies from birth until they could be adopted but in saving those who were barely clinging to life. Liz has been known to buy dogs she found were being abused and to steal them if necessary. Liz was a supporter of pancreatic and breast cancer research, animal rescue for both elephants and dogs, and the Kent Rose Foundation.
In the spring when the sun shines again and the flowers are blooming, a celebration of her life will take place at Mishanter Farm.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Elizabeth Rose by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Ben Allen Brumley III
Ben Allen Brumley III, 79, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green.
He was born March 4, 1943, in Fulton, Mississippi, to Ben A. Brumley Jr. and Bonnie M. Ezell Brumley.
He was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Judith M. Farris Brumley of the Cherry Corner community; and his stepfather, Ronald B. Crouch.
Mr. Brumley is survived by his wife, Sandy Simpson Brumley of Bowling Green; a brother, Brown (Lori) Crouch of Columbia, Tennessee; a sister, Dew Anna Brumley of Portland, Oregon; a son, Ben (Darlene) Brumley IV of Murray; stepson, Eddie (Donna) Simpson of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Ben (Elizabeth) Brumley V of Scottsburg, Indiana, Robert (Andrea) Brumley of Princeton, Crystal (James) Fielder and Alexander (Rachel) Brumley, all of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, Kingston and Khloe Brumley and Emily Fielder.
A graveside service at Hicks Cemetery is planned for a later date.
Hella ‘Tina’ Olson
Hella “Tina” Olson, 80, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Deborah Ahart
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Gary Ahart Memorial Garden/Dexter Church of Christ.