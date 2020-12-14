Warren L. Toler
Warren L. Toler of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Donna. They celebrated 59 years of marriage and had four children, Cathy and Eddie Spears, Patti and Jim Panosh; and six grandchildren, Tyler and Jenny, Jimmy and Amber and Lauren and Blake.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Southgate Nursing Home, 900 E. Ninth St., Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Shirley Mills
Shirley Ellen Mills, 83, of Almo, Kentucky died at 7:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Portageville, Missouri to George Edward Lamb and Mattie Viola Farris Lamb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Thomas Mills Sr.; a grandson, T.J. Weddington; and a son-in-law, Danny Spencer.
Mrs. Mills is survived by her daughters, Gina Davis and husband Rick, Diana Free and husband Will, Vicki Mills (Greg Eldridge), Sherri Ellen Spencer and JoAnna Osmun and husband Keith; a son, Harold Thomas Mills Jr. and wife Tiffany; brothers, George Lamb and Robert Lamb; 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Mills Family Cemetery with Shelby Underhill officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jane Cooper Gaines
Jane Cooper Gaines, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 31, 1940, in Calloway County to Leon and Annie Lee Brandon Cooper.
She was the owner of Jack and Jill Daycare for many years. She retired from Murray State University in 2006. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Tri M Class, as well as the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Cooper.
Mrs. Gaines is survived by her husband, Tommy Gaines, whom she married Sept. 10, 1966; one daughter, Krista Albrecht and husband Scot of Roswell, Georgia; a granddaughter, Addison Albrecht; twin sister, Jean Cooper; and her poodle, Missie.
A private family funeral was held Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020m with David Allbritten officiating. Burial followed in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to South Pleasant Grove Church, c/o Ronnie Jackson, 2615 Taylor Store Rd. Murray, KY. 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105 or donate online at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6885553&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Dortha Ann Dick
Dortha Ann Dick, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Mills Nursing Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born May 7, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John Christopher Calhoon and Gorden Ethel Rhoads Calhoon.
She worked for General Motors in Michigan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LC Dick.
Mrs. Dick is survived by her daughter, Connie Ann Carpentier of Murray; her son, Jerry Don Dick and wife Susie of Murray; three brothers, Lonzo Troy Calhoon, Herbert Ewin Calhoon and John D. Calhoon, all of Murray; three grandchildren, April Dawn Carpentier Kournian McBride, Joseph Fredrick Carpentier and Kelly Jo Dick Tynes; and seven great-grandchildren, Domnika Mariah Carpentier, Haley Marie Carpentier, Logan Anthony Jacob McBride, Lillina McBride, Keatyn Elexis Tynes, Kameryn Elizabeth Tynes and Keris Emmaline Tynes.
A private graveside service will be at Hicks Cemetery with Eury Tynes officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Georgette M. Pickering
Georgette M. Pickering, 96, of Benton, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 4, 1924, in Elkville, Illinois, to Alfred Heiple and Emily Poirot Heiple.
She retired from the dietary department at the Centerville Hospital in Centerville, Illinois, and was a member of the Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Pickering; one son, Kenneth Pickering; three brothers, Charlie Heiple, Louis Heiple and Bobbie Heiple; one sister, Dorothy Paul; and one granddaughter, Melissa Pickering.
Mrs. Pickering is survived by her daughter, Janet Marie Isele and husband Charles of Aurora; two sisters, Betty Cox and Anne Jenkins, both of Murphysboro, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jennifer Stephenson and Emily Depke; and three great-grandchildren, Devin, Lily and Simone.
A private graveside service will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery with Ricky Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Side by Side Sunday School Class, Hardin Baptist Church, 218 College Street, Hardin, KY42048.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.