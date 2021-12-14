Richard ‘Rick’ K. Orr
Richard (Rick) K. Orr passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after a sudden illness.
A resident of Wichita Falls, Texas, for the past 25 years, Rick was a native Tennessean, born in Memphis in 1953. Murray, Kentucky was his home for most of his growing up years. He was a Murray High Tiger, then studied journalism at Murray State University, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
The oldest of three boys, Rick was a hard-working, fun-loving person. He worked many different jobs, but it was at the Murray Theaters where he met Nancy, the love of his life. He was the projectionist, and she was the best pizza maker at the drive-in concession stand. His career path led him to the Murray Ledger & Times, then to Time Warner for many years, and then to the Fidelity Bank in Wichita Falls. He had his dream job as co-owner with his friend Gerald Todd of G & R Premium Cigars, where he could combine his love of a fine cigar, a good glass of bourbon and the warm conviviality of customers and friends.
Most important to his life were his family, his parents, Dick and Inus Orr who preceded him in death; his brothers Randy (Andrea) and Scott (Michelle); Nancy, his wife of more than 44 years; their two daughters, Robyn Ralston (Ben) and Rachel Barksdale (Will); and his grandchildren, Ty and Betsy Ralston and Liam and Finn Barksdale who were the delight of “Bampa’s” life.
Rick never knew a stranger, and his big warm heart made him many friends. He was hilariously funny, a great dancer, and an exuberant football fan (Go Vols!). He will be sorely missed by all who loved him, but leaves many happy memories for all to cherish.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Private entombment services will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
The Rev. Sarah Ann Jeffrey
Rev. Sarah Ann Jeffrey, 79, of Yellville, Arkansas, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
She was born July 26, 1942, in Woodbury, Tennessee, to Dorford and Verda Lee Keaton Hollis. She graduated from Murray State University and later graduated from Memphis Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity Degree. She was an ordained minister and had served as chaplain for the Good Samaritan Society in Mountain Home. She had been a case manager and social worker for the Area Agency on Aging for 25 years. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Austin Jeffrey; one brother, Earl Hollis; and one sister, Lavada Scott.
She is survived by two sons, Robert and Stephen (Nancy) Jeffrey, both of Paris, Tennessee; two daughters, Sandra Linn (Eddie) of Murray and Michelle Larcade (Casey) of Harrison, Arkansas; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are private by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made in Sarah’s name to the Good Samaritan Society, 300 Good Samaritan Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Rebecca Lee ‘Becky Sue’ Merrell
Rebecca Lee “Becky Sue” Merrell, 58 of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She formerly worked at Four Seasons in Paris and was currently a secretary at JDM Facilities at Paris Landing. She enjoyed fishing, making arts and crafts, visiting the Smoky Mountains, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was born Oct. 15, 1963, in Murray, Kentucky, to Joe Pat Stone and Lavelle Byars Stone.
She was preceded ind eath by her father and one brother, Joey Stone.
She was married to David Merrell of Paris, on June 12, 1981, and he survives.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is also survived by one daughter, Danisha (Ronald) Tidwell; one son, David Shawn (Kayla) Merrell, both of Paris; one sister, Rhonda (Terry) Pardue of Charlotte, Tennessee; one brother, Freddie (Jodi) Stone of Sedalia; and two grandchildren, Madison Merrell and Anna Merrell.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris with Cliff Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Marcus Heckman, Darrell Evans, Dale Greer, Danny Hart, Brian Stanley, Tom Thornton and Dave Larson. Burial will follow in Greer Boyd Cemetery in Paris.
Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Gracie Lee Hopkins
Gracie Lee Hopkins, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born May 14, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bonnie and Delcie Crass.
She worked and retired from the Murray State University Bookstore. She was a lifelong member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Ichmel “Newell” Hopkins of Murray; one son, Jimmy David Hopkins; and two brothers, Homer Crass and Howard Crass.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by two sons, Newell Wayne Hopkins and wife Cynthia of Paducah and Roger Phillip Hopkins and wife Leisa of Murray; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larry R. Thurman
Larry R. Thurman, 67, of Murray, Kentucky died at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Murray, to Billy Ray Thurman and Emajean Walker Thurman.
He worked in auto body repair and at Murray State University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Ray Thurman II, and a brother, Gairy Thurman.
Mr. Thurman is survived by his wife, Linda Lane Thurman; his daughters, Susan Russell (Jason) and Emily Overbey; a brother, Gene Thurman; three grandchildren, William Andrew Russell, Adalyn Grace Enoch and Timothy Ray Thurman; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be at 12 noon Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Sutton and Susan Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Megan Cossey
Megan Cossey, 27, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
She was born March 17, 1994, in Murray, to Ken Cossey and Sheila Scott Cossey.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Kenneth Cossey; maternal grandmother, Shirley Scott; and one cousin, Nick Adams.
Mrs. Cossey is survived by her wife, Cheyenne Robinson Cossey of Murray; her father, Ken Cossey of Murray; her mother, Shelia Cossey of Murray; a stepmother, Missy Cossey of Murray; a stepdaughter, Kaysleigh Bynum of Murray; grandmother, Pat Cossey of Murray; two sisters, Lindsey Madison Cossey of Murray and Abigale Elizabeth Cossey of Murray; one stepsister, Whitney Reed of Texas; one foster sister, Knotica Chambers of Murray; three brothers, Trey Cossey, Gage Scott and Seth Hayden Cossey, all of Murray; one step-brother, Taylor Sons of Kirksey; one foster brother, Armani Chambers of Murray; one niece, Aubrey Esmon of Murray; and one nephew, Colton Jones of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Shiloh Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin Michael Craig
Kevin Michael Craig, 30, of Murray, Kentucky died at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Barbara Jean Hodges
Barbara Jean Hodges, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James Easley
James Easley, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Dianne Gray
Ms. Dianne Gray, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.