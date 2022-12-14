Jesse Franklin Wilson
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson.
He graduated from Akron South High School in December 1949 and attended the University of Akron.
He started his career in mechanical engineering at the General Tire and Rubber Company in 1951 in Akron, Ohio. Jesse and his parents spent their vacations at the family farm in Gravel Switch, Kentucky. During the Depression, they moved back to the farm for 10 years until his father was able to return to work at the Goodyear Rubber Company in Akron. During his many visits to Kentucky, he met his future wife, Edna Helen Lanham. They were married Aug. 29, 1953. Jesse and Edna lived in Akron until 1960 when Jesse was asked to come to Mayfield to help build the new plant for General Tire and Rubber Company.
Jesse was a faithful member and deacon at Northside Baptist Church since 1960. He was a Sunday school and Training Union teacher. He loved his family and was involved with his daughter, Claydean’s, activities with the band and scouting. He and Edna instilled the value of volunteering in his daughter. He continued to volunteer with his grandchildren’s activities in school with the Calloway County Laker Band and with both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts where he was affectionately known as Mr. Jesse.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Margaret Claydean Wilson McCallon and husband, Phill Keith of Kirksey; his grandson, Jesse Keith McCallon and wife Katy Jean Cox McCallon of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and granddaughter, Erin Margaret McCallon of Mayfield; he was Uncle Pete to his niece, Mona Lisa Lanham Whitlock and husband Rex of Gravel Switch; nephews, Jerry Lee Lanham and wife Joyce of Gravel Switch, Neil Thornton Lanham and wife Jackie of Lebanon, Dan Roller and wife Adele Dickerson of Midway and Tom Roller and wife Judy Bickerstaff of Fort Myers, Florida. He is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Jerry Lanham, Monty Hodges and Jamie Felts officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery in Mayfield with April Arnold officiating. Pallbearers will be Neil Lanham, Jerry Lanham, Dan Roller, Tom Roller, Galynn Wilson, and Denis Marrs. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 611 W. Lockridge, Mayfield, KY or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St, Murray, KY 42071.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Willadene Walker
Mrs. Willadene Walker, 80, of Kirksey, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Walker was born on August 30, 1942 in Graves County to the late Paul and Gay Henderson Thurston. Willadene loved to mow and she kept the Murray City Cemetery looking beautiful for six years. She also enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden. Willadene was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Bobby Walker, in addition to her parents.
She lovingly leaves behind two sons, Don Walker (Sheryl) of Coldwater, Joe G. Walker (Jeannie) of Benton; two daughters, Tonya Grogan (Ken) of Murray, Lori Duncan (Marty) of Murray; brothers, Shirrell Thurston and Terry Thurston (Monzell) both of Melber; a sister, Paula English of Melber; grandchildren, William Lee, Cody Lee (Ember), Brittany Smith (Dustin), Augusta Putnam (Robbie), Erika Duncan, Kayla Driver, Keaton Duncan (Jenelle), Nicholas Duncan, Jeremy Duncan (Morgan) and nine great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Willadene Walker is set for 11 am on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home. April Arnold will officiate and burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey. Pallbearers include, William Lee, Cody Lee, Jeremy Duncan, Keaton Duncan, Nicholas Duncan, Dustin Smith. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 8 pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Kirksey United Methodist Church, 3665 Kirksey Rd, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Patsy Colson Hutson
Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson.
She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Underhill and Wanda Craig; and two brothers, Terry Lynn Colson and Harold Colson.
Patsy is survived by one daughter, Amy Dunlap and husband Rodney of Murray; one son, Chris Runyon and wife Christi of Springville, Tennessee; three sisters, Edna Underhill, Maxine Woods and Maddie Flatt and husband Tim, all of Murray; five grandchildren, Victoria Jackson, Travis Runyon, Christian Runyon, Dillon Runyon and wife Marcedes, and Toby Runyon and wife Hayley; and five great-grandchildren, Kane Allen, Emma Runyon, Maddy Runyon, Vincent Runyon and Magni Runyon.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Michael James officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Elizabeth Ann Rose
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Rose, 75, of Kirksey, traveled unexpectedly from her home in Kirksey to her next life on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Liz was born in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, January 22, 1947, where sister Nancy, brothers, Bucky, John and Tom, along with her parents, Kent Rose and Maxine Stevens Rose, eagerly awaited her.
Her parents and brothers preceded her in death.
She is survived by her life partner, Kathy Culbert, her sister, Nancy Rose of Montana, beloved nieces and nephews, five dogs, two horses, a mule, a donkey and many remarkable neighbors and friends. Liz attended Berea Foundation School and is a graduate of Berea College. She received her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Virginia. Her professional life was varied, first working in mental health services in Prestonsburg and then in Lexington, KY where she designed a program for picking up alcoholics off the street, keeping them for 3 days, then getting them into the right treatment program. From there she became the director of an Episcopal Retreat Center in Southwest Virginia where she provided many direct services as well as drawing community members together to work out the many difficulties of living and working in a rural, poverty-ridden, coal mining community where "coal ruled". Following the completion of her MSW Degree, she worked in Hospice Care and Home Health agencies in SW Virginia before moving to Morristown, TN where she was employed for several years in the Morristown Dialysis Center. There she counseled patients, their families and staff members. In the fall of 2008, Liz was transplanted to Mishanter Farm near Kirksey, KY where she maintained close connection with the earth, growing flowers and vegetables and caring for the canine and equine inhabitants of the farm. For many years she was actively involved in the life of Metropolitan Community Church of Paducah. She also was a strong supporter of the Humane Society of Calloway County from where she took countless puppies and adult dogs into her home for foster care. One of her greatest joys was being able to not only help raise litters of puppies from birth until they could be adopted but in saving those who were barely clinging to life. Liz has been known to buy dogs she found were being abused and to steal them if necessary. Liz was a supporter of pancreatic and breast cancer research, animal rescue for both elephants and dogs, and the Kent Rose Foundation.
In the spring when the sun shines again and the flowers are blooming, a celebration of her life will take place at Mishanter Farm.
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr.
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Wanda Millard
Wanda Millard, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
