Floette Noel
Floette Noel, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, to Ella Lee and Sadie Wilson Vickers.
She was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rex Parker; her second husband, Clint Burkeen; third husband, Tyner Noel; two daughters, Louise Parker and Geneva Parker; three brothers, Rodney Vickers, Carter Vickers and Thurman Vickers; and five sisters, Mignon Davis, Annie Evans, Dortha Donohoo, Lina Boatwright and Armilda Yow.
Mrs. Noel is survived by her daughter, Sherry Skinner and husband Keith of Kirksey; a son, Tommy Noel and wife Joyce of Kirksey; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for family and friends will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery with Van Russell officiating. The family asks that all COVID guidelines be followed.
Star Latimer McWherter
Star Latimer McWherter, 68, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Deer Park, Texas.
She was born Nov. 22, 1952, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Ray and Helen Latimer.
She grew up in Calloway County, Kentucky, and was a 1970 graduate of Calloway County High School.
Star was a pastor’s wife, a mom, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She loved taking care of her family. She was dearly loved by all those who knew her. She was one of the most outgoing and vivacious persons you could ever meet. From an early age, she could out talk anyone around. Always full of humor and good cheer, she seemingly never met a stranger. Starting with her mother and father, she honored everyone, with special emphasis on family, particularly children and grandchildren. We will miss her bright smile and personality. She left us too soon, but with many fond memories.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Latimer, and her mother and stepfather, Helen Latimer Shaw and Leland Shaw.
Star is survived by her loving husband, Paul McWherter; two sons, Shea and Sean McWherter; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her loving brother, Clay Latimer of Murray; and an uncle and several loving cousins.
A memorial service was held Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Underwood Baptist Church in La Porte, Texas. A graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Elaine Pittenger
Elaine Pittenger, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 3, 1934, in Vandalia, Illinois, to Orville and Cindy Logsden.
She was a retired bookkeeper for Murray Sand Company, and was an avid bowler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Pittenger.
Mrs. Pittenger is survived by a son, Dennis Pittenger and wife Stacey of Murray; four daughters, Amy Russell and husband Robert of St. Louis, Missouri, Cindy Hubler and husband David of Seattle, Washington, Shelly Pittenger of Enterprise, Alabama, and Kelly Edwards of Paducah; a brother, Lawrence Logsden of Brownstown, Illinois; grandchildren, Megan Sowell, Reagan Pittenger, Robert Russell, Scott Russell, Ashley Lamb, Brandon Lamb, Sean Chandler and Seth McWherter; and several great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be in Bazzell Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Shirley Mills
Shirley Ellen Mills, 83, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 7:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Portageville, Missouri, to George Edward Lamb and Mattie Viola Farris Lamb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Thomas Mills Sr.; a grandson, T.J. Weddington; and a son-in-law, Danny Spencer.
Mrs. Mills is survived by her daughters, Gina Davis and husband Rick, Diana Free and husband Will, Vicki Mills (Greg Eldridge), Sherri Ellen Spencer and JoAnna Osmun and husband Keith; a son, Harold Thomas Mills Jr. and wife Tiffany; brothers, George Lamb and Robert Lamb; 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Mills Family Cemetery with Shelby Underhill officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Jane Cooper Gaines
Jane Cooper Gaines, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 31, 1940, in Calloway County to Leon and Annie Lee Brandon Cooper.
She was the owner of Jack and Jill Daycare for many years. She retired from Murray State University in 2006. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Tri M Class, as well as the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Cooper.
Mrs. Gaines is survived by her husband, Tommy Gaines, whom she married Sept. 10, 1966; one daughter, Krista Albrecht and husband Scot of Roswell, Georgia; a granddaughter, Addison Albrecht; twin sister, Jean Cooper; and her poodle, Missie.
A private family funeral was held Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, with David Allbritten officiating. Burial followed in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to South Pleasant Grove Church, c/o Ronnie Jackson, 2615 Taylor Store Rd. Murray, KY. 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105 or donate online at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6885553&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.
Dortha Ann Dick
Dortha Ann Dick, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Mills Nursing Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born May 7, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John Christopher Calhoon and Gorden Ethel Rhoads Calhoon.
She worked for General Motors in Michigan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LC Dick.
Mrs. Dick is survived by her daughter, Connie Ann Carpentier of Murray; her son, Jerry Don Dick and wife Susie of Murray; three brothers, Lonzo Troy Calhoon, Herbert Ewin Calhoon and John D. Calhoon, all of Murray; three grandchildren, April Dawn Carpentier Kournian McBride, Joseph Fredrick Carpentier and Kelly Jo Dick Tynes; and seven great-grandchildren, Domnika Mariah Carpentier, Haley Marie Carpentier, Logan Anthony Jacob McBride, Lillina McBride, Keatyn Elexis Tynes, Kameryn Elizabeth Tynes and Keris Emmaline Tynes.
A private graveside service will be at Hicks Cemetery with Eury Tynes officiating.
Georgette M. Pickering
Georgette M. Pickering, 96, of Benton, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 4, 1924, in Elkville, Illinois, to Alfred Heiple and Emily Poirot Heiple.
She retired from the dietary department at the Centerville Hospital in Centerville, Illinois, and was a member of the Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Pickering; one son, Kenneth Pickering; three brothers, Charlie Heiple, Louis Heiple and Bobbie Heiple; one sister, Dorothy Paul; and one granddaughter, Melissa Pickering.
Mrs. Pickering is survived by her daughter, Janet Marie Isele and husband Charles of Aurora; two sisters, Betty Cox and Anne Jenkins, both of Murphysboro, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jennifer Stephenson and Emily Depke; and three great-grandchildren, Devin, Lily and Simone.
A private graveside service will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery with Ricky Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Side by Side Sunday School Class, Hardin Baptist Church, 218 College Street, Hardin, KY42048.
Marietta Norwood
Marietta Norwood, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Riverhaven Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
