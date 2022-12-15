Harlon Edward Maddox Jr.
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Born June 2, 1941, in the Canton community of Trigg County, Kentucky, he was the son of Harlon Edward Maddox Sr. and Lola (Herndon) Maddox.
He held a master of science degree in electrical engineering and worked in manufacturing plants in Indiana and Ohio as an electrical engineer. He honorably served his country in the US Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 54 years, Teresa Gail (Jenkins) Maddox.
Mr. Maddox is survived by his children, April Maddox of Murray, Amanda Outland and husband Craig of Murray and Jonathan Maddox and wife Shy of Puryear; and grandchildren, Abigail Maddox, Tristan Maddox and Saylor Maddox.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Brandon Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mary Elinor Outland
Mary Elinor Outland, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 8, 1938, in Orlinda, Tennessee, to Paul M. Webb and Edith Trenary Webb.
She retired as the executive assistant to the Provost at Murray State University, and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynne Outland Fenner; and one son, Michael “Mike” Outland.
Mary Elinor is survived by her husband, Charles D. Outland of Murray, whom she married March 3, 1956, in Orlinda; one daughter, Dr. Beth Outland Jones and husband Bill of Chesterfield, Missouri; one brother, William P. Webb and wife Denise LaBelle of Sandwich, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Dr. Maryann L. Fenner of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, Dr. Amanda Jones Harmon and husband Alex of Safety Harbor, Florida, Caroline Jones Wibbenmeyer and husband Paul of Cotopaxi, Colorado, Paul Fenner and wife Catey of Nashville, Tennessee, Nate Jones and significant other Lauren Ruth of St. Louis, Missouri; one great-granddaughter, Hayden Fenner; and one son-in-law Roger Fenner of Kingston Springs, Tennessee. She is also survived by Webb, her beloved pet.
The funeral service will be at 2p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike Crook officiating. Burial will follow in Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Jesse Franklin Wilson
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson.
He graduated from Akron South High School in December 1949 and attended the University of Akron.
He started his career in mechanical engineering at the General Tire and Rubber Company in 1951 in Akron, Ohio. Jesse and his parents spent their vacations at the family farm in Gravel Switch, Kentucky. During the Depression, they moved back to the farm for 10 years until his father was able to return to work at the Goodyear Rubber Company in Akron. During his many visits to Kentucky, he met his future wife, Edna Helen Lanham. They were married Aug. 29, 1953. Jesse and Edna lived in Akron until 1960 when Jesse was asked to come to Mayfield to help build the new plant for General Tire and Rubber Company.
Jesse was a faithful member and deacon at Northside Baptist Church since 1960. He was a Sunday school and Training Union teacher. He loved his family and was involved with his daughter, Claydean’s, activities with the band and scouting. He and Edna instilled the value of volunteering in his daughter. He continued to volunteer with his grandchildren’s activities in school with the Calloway County Laker Band and with both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts where he was affectionately known as Mr. Jesse.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Margaret Claydean Wilson McCallon and husband, Phill Keith of Kirksey; his grandson, Jesse Keith McCallon and wife Katy Jean Cox McCallon of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and granddaughter, Erin Margaret McCallon of Mayfield; he was Uncle Pete to his niece, Mona Lisa Lanham Whitlock and husband Rex of Gravel Switch; nephews, Jerry Lee Lanham and wife Joyce of Gravel Switch, Neil Thornton Lanham and wife Jackie of Lebanon, Dan Roller and wife Adele Dickerson of Midway and Tom Roller and wife Judy Bickerstaff of Fort Myers, Florida. He is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Jerry Lanham, Monty Hodges and Jamie Felts officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery in Mayfield with April Arnold officiating. Pallbearers will be Neil Lanham, Jerry Lanham, Dan Roller, Tom Roller, Galynn Wilson, and Denis Marrs. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 611 W. Lockridge, Mayfield, KY or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St, Murray, KY 42071.
Willadene Walker
Mrs. Willadene Walker, 80, of Kirksey, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Walker was born on August 30, 1942 in Graves County to the late Paul and Gay Henderson Thurston. Willadene loved to mow and she kept the Murray City Cemetery looking beautiful for six years. She also enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden. Willadene was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Bobby Walker, in addition to her parents.
She lovingly leaves behind two sons, Don Walker (Sheryl) of Coldwater, Joe G. Walker (Jeannie) of Benton; two daughters, Tonya Grogan (Ken) of Murray, Lori Duncan (Marty) of Murray; brothers, Shirrell Thurston and Terry Thurston (Monzell) both of Melber; a sister, Paula English of Melber; grandchildren, William Lee, Cody Lee (Ember), Brittany Smith (Dustin), Augusta Putnam (Robbie), Erika Duncan, Kayla Driver, Keaton Duncan (Jenelle), Nicholas Duncan, Jeremy Duncan (Morgan) and nine great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Willadene Walker is set for 11 am on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home. April Arnold will officiate and burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey. Pallbearers include, William Lee, Cody Lee, Jeremy Duncan, Keaton Duncan, Nicholas Duncan, Dustin Smith. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 8 pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Kirksey United Methodist Church, 3665 Kirksey Rd, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Joseph Conte
Joseph Conte, 64, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Ronald Reimer
Ronald Reimer, 83, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, Kentucky.
Linda Holman Jones
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home.
Arvin Crafton
Arvin Crafton, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
