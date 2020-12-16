Ruth Ann Porter Ware
Ruth Ann Porter Ware, 82, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at The Farms of Puryear.
She was born Feb. 12, 1938, in Lake County, Tennessee, to Hafford Porter and Mattie Teague Porter.
She was a longtime member of Quinn Chapel AME Church where she loved to sing in the choir. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Virginia Dobbins; a brother Haywood Porter; and half-brothers, Hafford Porter Jr. and Thomas Porter.
Ms. Ware is survived by a son, Harold Porter and wife Teresa of Murray; grandchildren, Jerrel Porter of North Augusta, South Carolina, and Marvin Johnson of Murray; a great-granddaughter, Kai Johnson; sisters, Ruby Jones of Paris and Helen Hagler of Wake Forest, North Carolina; a brother; Charles Edward Porter; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris with Otto Duncan officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, until the service hour, at the funeral home.
McEvoy funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Floette Noel
Floette Noel, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, to Ella Lee and Sadie Wilson Vickers.
She was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rex Parker; her second husband, Clint Burkeen; third husband, Tyner Noel; two daughters, Louise Parker and Geneva Parker; three brothers, Rodney Vickers, Carter Vickers and Thurman Vickers; and five sisters, Mignon Dillworth, Annie Evans, Dortha Donohoo, Lina Boatwright and Armilda Yow.
Mrs. Noel is survived by her daughter, Sherry Skinner and husband Keith of Kirksey; a son, Tommy Noel and wife Joyce of Kirksey; her friend and caretaker, Elsie Renfroe; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for family and friends will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery with Van Russell officiating. The family asks that all COVID guidelines be followed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Cillia Alexander, 301 Backusburg Road, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Cremation Service, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine Pittenger
Elaine Pittenger, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 3, 1934, in Vandalia, Illinois, to Orville and Cindy Logsden.
She was a retired bookkeeper for Murray Sand Company, and was an avid bowler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Pittenger.
Mrs. Pittenger is survived by a son, Dennis Pittenger and wife Stacey of Murray; four daughters, Amy Russell and husband Robert of St. Louis, Missouri, Cindy Hubler and husband David of Seattle, Washington, Shelly Pittenger of Enterprise, Alabama, and Kelly Edwards of Paducah; a brother, Lawrence Logsden of Brownstown, Illinois; grandchildren, Megan Sowell, Reagan Pittenger, Robert Russell, Scott Russell, Ashley Lamb, Brandon Lamb, Sean Chandler and Seth McWherter; and several great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be in Bazzell Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ann Pugh
Barbara Ann Pugh, 76, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.