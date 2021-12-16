Robert ‘Bob’ Sanders
Robert “Bob” Sanders, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 20, 1943, in Indianapolis Indiana, to Elmer Roscoe Sanders and Emma Nadine Russell Sanders.
He retired from Alcoa Aluminum in West Lafayette, Indiana. He also retired from the National Guard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church in Frankfort, Indiana, a member of the Vesta Masonic Lodge #215 F&AM and the Murray Masonic Lodge #105 F&AM. In his service as a Mason, he served as District Deputy, Assistant Grand Tiler and served as Master at both lodges. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
Bob loved to fish and hunt and was an avid golfer. He never saw a child or a dog that he didn’t’ love.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Kay Frances McKey; one infant sister; and three brothers, Richard Neale Sanders, John Ronald “Ronnie” Sanders and William Franklin “Frank” Sanders.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rowena Sanders, whom he married Dec. 22, 1986, in Orlando, Florida; one daughter, Mary Angela Rogers of Frankfort, Indiana; one stepdaughter, Cheryl Lynn White and husband Robert of Nineveh, Indiana; one son, Bradley Dean Sanders of Frankfort; one stepson, James Lee Garrett and wife Christine of Greenwood, Indiana; one sister, Linda Christenson of Apple Valley, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Katrina Glass and husband Mark, Branden May, Mary Elizabeth Herrick and husband Shawn, Robert Matthew Sanders and Tori Linn Sanders; six stepgrandchildren, Delena Bumpous and husband Kody, Daniel White, James Garrett and wife Kirsten, Heather Long and husband Brock, Jennifer Harper and husband Brad and Erin Groce and husband Casey; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Masonic rites, as well as military honors will be performed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Murray Masonic Lodge. The public is invited to attend. A memorial service will be held later in Frankfort, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Kosairs Charities, P.O. Box 37370, Louisville, KY 40233.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Myers Smotherman
Barbara Myers Smotherman, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Chester B. Myers and Lucy Murdock Myers.
She was a homemaker and a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Betty Myers; and one brother-in-law, Clifton Jones.
Mrs. Smotherman is survived by her husband, Max Hugh Smotherman of Murray, whom she married March 13, 1955, in Lynn Grove; one daughter, Gail Stubblefield and husband Kenny of Murray; one son, Richard Myers Smotherman and wife Sharlisa of Murray; one sister, Marinell Yates of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Jackie Myers of Mayfield; one sister-in-law, Anna Lou Jones of Murray; four grandchildren, Mark Stubblefield and wife Shelley of Murray, Adam Stubblefield and wife Rachel of Aiken, South Carolina, Morgan Smotherman Perry and husband Wesley of Murray, and Clay Smotherman and wife Marley of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Holden Stubblefield and Hollis Stubblefield, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Chris Buford and Mickey Garrison officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Callihan, 7116 St. Route 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Devin Corey Burton
Devin Corey Burton, 21, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at MCP Candle Factory.
He had been working at the factory for several months, and before that, he was employed with McDonalds.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Odell Hicks; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Devin is survived by his parents, Denise and Allen Cunningham of Wingo; two brothers, Auston and Dakota Burton, both of Mayfield; his grandfather, James Kenneth Burton of Murray; his grandmother, Sherri Pierceall of Lexington; and great-grandmother, Wilma Hicks of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Chad Lamb officiating. Visitation will be after noon Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean Hodges
Barbara Jean Hodges, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born May 27, 1953, in Murray, to Cecil Eldridge and Vonnie Hicks Eldridge, who preceded her in death.
She was of Baptist faith.
Ms. Hodges is survived by two sons, Bryant Hodges of Kirksey and Eric Hodges of Murray; one brother, Jerry W. Eldridge of Murray; one granddaughter, Haley Hodges of Murray; and two nieces, Makayla Eldridge and Heather Bailey, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Bethel Cemetery with David Little officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.