Linda Holman Jones
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman.
She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Miles Jones; two brothers, Billy Gene Holman and Robert Donald Holman; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Holman and Sara Murphy; and brothers-in-law, William (Sory) Moon and Horace Murphy.
Linda is survived by one son, Michael Trent Jones and wife Melissa of Murray; two daughters, Starr Durham and husband Stephen of Madisonville and Velvet Milkman and husband Martin of Murray; one sister, Norma Moon; one sister-in-law, Gail Holman, both of Springfield, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Miles Farrell Durham and wife Taylor of Madisonville and McKinsey Durham Ball and husband Logan of Newburgh, Indiana; a step-granddaughter, Ashley Boggess of Murray; three great-grandchildren, Ava Lane Durham, Harper Rae Durham and Charlotte Jane Ball; three step great-grandchildren, Taytum Mitchell, Paige Grinnell and Jack Grinnell; 17 nephews and nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Athletics, Attn. Taylor Mudd, CFSB Center, 1401 121 By-Pass, Murray, KY 42071, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr.
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Born June 2, 1941, in the Canton community of Trigg County, Kentucky, he was the son of Harlon Edward Maddox Sr. and Lola (Herndon) Maddox.
He held a master of science degree in electrical engineering and worked in manufacturing plants in Indiana and Ohio as an electrical engineer. He honorably served his country in the US Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 54 years, Teresa Gail (Jenkins) Maddox.
Mr. Maddox is survived by his children, April Maddox of Murray, Amanda Outland and husband Craig of Murray and Jonathan Maddox and wife Shy of Puryear; and grandchildren, Abigail Maddox, Tristan Maddox and Saylor Maddox.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Brandon Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mary Elinor Outland
Mary Elinor Outland, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 8, 1938, in Orlinda, Tennessee, to Paul M. Webb and Edith Trenary Webb.
She retired as the executive assistant to the Provost at Murray State University, and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynne Outland Fenner; and one son, Michael “Mike” Outland.
Mary Elinor is survived by her husband, Charles D. Outland of Murray, whom she married March 3, 1956, in Orlinda; one daughter, Dr. Beth Outland Jones and husband Bill of Chesterfield, Missouri; one brother, William P. Webb and wife Denise LaBelle of Sandwich, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Dr. Maryann L. Fenner of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, Dr. Amanda Jones Harmon and husband Alex of Safety Harbor, Florida, Caroline Jones Wibbenmeyer and husband Paul of Cotopaxi, Colorado, Paul Fenner and wife Catey of Nashville, Tennessee, Nate Jones and significant other Lauren Ruth of St. Louis, Missouri; one great-granddaughter, Hayden Fenner; and one son-in-law Roger Fenner of Kingston Springs, Tennessee. She is also survived by Webb, her beloved pet.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike Crook officiating. Burial will follow in Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
