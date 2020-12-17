James ‘Mickey’ Pierce
James “Mickey” Pierce, 70, of Clearwater, Florida, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Pinellas Park, Florida.
He was born Nov. 27, 1949, in Murray Kentucky to James H. and Mary Jones Pierce.
James enjoyed working and was a genius auto body repairman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a knack for creating new things and fixing things up. He moved to Florida with his loving wife, Judy, approximately 12 years ago from Murray.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Pierce, and a sister, Tammy Pierce Riggins.
James is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughters, Shannon Pierce and Lexi Pierce; his mother, Mary Pierce Coursey; a sister, Ginger Pierce Nall; a brother-in-law, Mark Riggins; nieces, Chelsea Riggins and Kriston (Chip) Greene; a nephew Trey Nall; a great-niece and great-nephew, Maddie Greene and Jackson Greene, and a great-nephew, Hunter (Courtland) Nall.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in a meeting room at Springhill Suites by Marriott in Murray.
Star Latimer McWherter
Star Latimer McWherter, 68, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Deer Park, Texas.
She was born Nov. 22, 1952, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Ray and Helen Latimer.
She grew up in Calloway County, Kentucky, and was a 1970 graduate of Calloway County High School.
Star was a pastor’s wife, a mom, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She loved taking care of her family. She was dearly loved by all those who knew her. She was one of the most outgoing and vivacious persons you could ever meet. From an early age, she could out talk anyone around. Always full of humor and good cheer, she seemingly never met a stranger. Starting with her mother and father, she honored everyone, with special emphasis on family, particularly children and grandchildren. We will miss her bright smile and personality. She left us too soon, but with many fond memories.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Latimer, and her mother and stepfather, Helen Latimer Shaw and Leland Shaw.
Star is survived by her loving husband, Paul McWherter; two sons, Shea and Sean McWherter; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her loving brother, Clay Latimer of Murray; and an uncle and several loving cousins.
A memorial service was held Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Underwood Baptist Church in La Porte, Texas. A graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.deerparkfuneraldirectors.com/obituary/charline-star-mcwherter.
Blalock-Coleman & York is in charge of local arrangements.
Ruth Ann Porter Ware
Ruth Ann Porter Ware, 82, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at The Farms of Puryear.
She was born Feb. 12, 1938, in Lake County, Tennessee, to Hafford Porter and Mattie Teague Porter.
She was a longtime member of Quinn Chapel AME Church where she loved to sing in the choir. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Virginia Dobbins; a brother Haywood Porter; and half-brothers, Hafford Porter Jr. and Thomas Porter.
Ms. Ware is survived by a son, Harold Porter and wife Teresa of Murray; grandchildren, Jerrel Porter of North Augusta, South Carolina, and Marvin Johnson of Murray; a great-granddaughter, Kai Johnson; sisters, Ruby Jones of Paris and Helen Hagler of Wake Forest, North Carolina; a brother; Charles Edward Porter; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris with Otto Duncan officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, until the service hour, at the funeral home.
McEvoy Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.