Paul Jerry ‘Wolf’ Lee
Paul Jerry “Wolf” Lee, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Murray, to Paul Jeff Lee and Mary Lee-Collins.
He for the Murray Fire Department as a firefighter and later worked for the Murray City Police Department where he retired as chief. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Murray Lodge #23, was a Shriner, a member of the Oaks Country Club, loved playing golf at Sullivans Par 3 Golf Course, and genuinely loved his golfing buddies. In addition, He was a member of First United Methodist Church, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Darnell Lee.
Mr. Lee is survived by his daughter, Angie Lee-Morris and husband Ken of Murray; one grandson, Adario Mercadante of Los Angeles, California; and an honorary grandson, Elliott Wright.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. A private family entombment will follow the memorial service. Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Marcum, Jeff Lyles, Billy Wilson, Larry Elkins, Ken Claud, Charlie Peeler and Joe Pat Cohoon.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Ln, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Hazel Jean ‘Lil Blondie’ Ray
Hazel Jean "Lil Blondie" Ray, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 11 1944, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Ernest Phillips and Cozy Outland Phillips.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Houston "Chicken Leg" Ray; six brothers, RJ Phillips, Mozelle Phillips, Joe Phillips, Ed Phillips, Harold Phillips and Garvin Phillips; and three sisters, Ernestine Norman, Juanita Herndon and Marion Phillips.
Mrs. Ray is survived by two sons, Monty Ray and wife Cathy of Atlanta, Georgia, and Tony Ray of Murray, Kentucky; one sister, Evelyn Koerber and husband Glenn of Michigan; two grandchildren, Montana Ray and London Ray, both of Atlanta; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Sanders
Robert “Bob” Sanders, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 20, 1943, in Indianapolis Indiana, to Elmer Roscoe Sanders and Emma Nadine Russell Sanders.
He retired from Alcoa Aluminum in West Lafayette, Indiana. He also retired from the National Guard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church in Frankfort, Indiana, a member of the Vesta Masonic Lodge #215 F&AM and the Murray Masonic Lodge #105 F&AM. In his service as a Mason, he served as District Deputy, Assistant Grand Tiler and served as Master at both lodges. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
Bob loved to fish and hunt and was an avid golfer. He never saw a child or a dog that he didn’t’ love.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Kay Frances McKey; one infant sister; and three brothers, Richard Neale Sanders, John Ronald “Ronnie” Sanders and William Franklin “Frank” Sanders.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rowena Sanders, whom he married Dec. 22, 1986, in Orlando, Florida; one daughter, Mary Angela Rogers of Frankfort, Indiana; one stepdaughter, Cheryl Lynn White and husband Robert of Nineveh, Indiana; one son, Bradley Dean Sanders of Frankfort; one stepson, James Lee Garrett and wife Christine of Greenwood, Indiana; one sister, Linda Christenson of Apple Valley, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Katrina Glass and husband Mark, Branden May, Mary Elizabeth Herrick and husband Shawn, Robert Matthew Sanders and Tori Linn Sanders; six stepgrandchildren, Delena Bumpous and husband Kody, Daniel White, James Garrett and wife Kirsten, Heather Long and husband Brock, Jennifer Harper and husband Brad and Erin Groce and husband Casey; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Masonic rites, as well as military honors were performed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Murray Masonic Lodge. A memorial service will be held later in Frankfort, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Kosairs Charities, P.O. Box 37370, Louisville, KY 40233.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Myers Smotherman
Barbara Myers Smotherman, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Chester B. Myers and Lucy Murdock Myers.
She was a homemaker and a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Betty Myers; and one brother-in-law, Clifton Jones.
Mrs. Smotherman is survived by her husband, Max Hugh Smotherman of Murray, whom she married March 13, 1955, in Lynn Grove; one daughter, Gail Stubblefield and husband Kenny of Murray; one son, Richard Myers Smotherman and wife Sharlisa of Murray; one sister, Marinell Yates of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Jackie Myers of Mayfield; one sister-in-law, Anna Lou Jones of Murray; four grandchildren, Mark Stubblefield and wife Shelley of Murray, Adam Stubblefield and wife Rachel of Aiken, South Carolina, Morgan Smotherman Perry and husband Wesley of Murray, and Clay Smotherman and wife Marley of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Holden Stubblefield and Hollis Stubblefield, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Chris Buford and Mickey Garrison officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Callihan, 7116 St. Route 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Devin Corey Burton
Devin Corey Burton, 21, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at MCP Candle Factory.
He had been working at the factory for several months, and before that, he was employed with McDonalds.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Odell Hicks; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Devin is survived by his parents, Denise and Allen Cunningham of Wingo; two brothers, Auston and Dakota Burton, both of Mayfield; his grandfather, James Kenneth Burton of Murray; his grandmother, Sherri Pierceall of Lexington; and great-grandmother, Wilma Hicks of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Chad Lamb officiating. Visitation will be after noon Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Jean Hall
Mrs. Linda Jean Hall, 72, of Murray, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Mrs. Hall was born on October 2, 1949 in Murray, KY to the late James Wesley Hutchens and Mary Mildred Herndon Hutchens.
After being a housewife for 10 years, Linda worked for the late Robert "Doc" McGaughey at the Department of Journalism & Radio TV at Murray State University for 13 years then for Don Peck at Peck Flannery Gream Warren, Inc. for 16 years before opening her party supply store Party USA in Paducah and later returning to Murray. In addition, she was a member of IAAP, International Association of Administrative Professionals, of which she was Kentucky Division president from 2003-2004. She was also so proud to have been designated a Kentucky Colonel and a Duchess of Paducah. Linda grew up with her family in the Sinking Spring Baptist Church and returned her membership there after a few years at Westside Baptist to be back where much of her family are buried. Linda held her own Celebration of LIFE and called many family and friends for personal visits and video chats over the past few weeks. She was dearly loved and will certainly be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Seldon and Jessie Herndon and Basil and Anie Jewel Hutchens; her late husband, William Michael Hall; her daughter, Mary Ann Bray Fischer and an infant brother, Trevor Hutchens.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include sons; John Bray of Murray, Michael Mayfield (Patty) of Murray, Marc Mayfield (Kay) of Ft. Worth, TX; daughters, Christy Martin (Jerry) of Alamo, TN, Sally Wright (Rodney) of Brownsville, TN; sister, Sheila Wolak (Dave) of Belleville, MI; brothers, Larry Bowerman of Belleville, MI, Kenny Hutchens (Sue) of Willis, MI, Michael Hutchens (Georgette) of Northville, MI, Tracy Hutchens (Diane) of Saline, MI, and Wesley Hutchens (Alisa) of Central City, KY; son-n-law Michael Ty Fischer, Pueblo, CO; ten grandchildren; aunts, Patsy Neale, Edythe Herndon, Imogene Herndon, Mamie Herndon, and Sue Herndon, all of Murray; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and exchange student daughter Sophie Berger of Hanover, Germany.
The funeral service for Mrs. Linda Hall is set for 2 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Burial will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery.Her family welcomes visitors from 12 PM - 2 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the funeral home prior to the service.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Linda Hall by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Christy A. Schulz, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.