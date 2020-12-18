Arthur Robert ‘A.R.’ Hatcher
Arthur Robert “A.R.” Hatcher, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Hodgenville, Kentucky, to Henry Wilson and Mary Geneva Hatcher, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Hodgenville High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He began his finance career with Time Finance Co. in Elizabethtown before moving to Benton as area manager. He was a past member of the Benton Kiwanis Club and the Murray Lions Club. In 1969, he accepted a position with the Bank of Murray as vice president, where he worked for 29 years before retiring in 1998.
He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and the Dannie Harrison Sunday school class. He served on various committees of the Oaks Country Club where he was an avid golfer. He also loved to play Pinochle at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Wilson Hatcher, and a sister, Jane Ann Hatcher.
Mr. Hatcher is survived by his wife, Melva Hatcher of Murray; a son, Brent Hatcher; daughter-in-law, Laurie Hatcher; and three grandchildren, Cole Gentry, Samuel Lee and Emma Louise Hatcher, all of Crawfordsville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. A private family visitation will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, Ky 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Verlyn Duane Kopecky
Verlyn Duane Kopecky, 70, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 26, 1950, in Minnesota to Joseph Kopecky and Vivian Hoosier.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for three years. He was a talented musician and could play the guitar, piano and saxophone. He was lead guitarist for his group, “Constant Calling,” which traveled far and wide entertaining, but played locally at The Keg on occasion. In addition to music, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved riding his Harley Davidson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Mielcarek, and two brothers, Joseph Kopecky Jr. and Eddie Kopecky.
Mr. Kopecky is survived by his wife, Yolanda Kopecky of Almo; two sons Andrew Pie of Fulton and Forest Pennington (Sarah) of Florida; six daughters, Joann Dieck of Murray, Christine Vollendorf (Jason) of Wisconsin, Lorie Simpson (Robbie) of Alabama, Ariell Pie of Wisconsin, Sandra Pie of Aurora and Dawn Marie Pennington (Bennie) of Wisconsin; two sisters, Lynn Otwaska (Raymond) of Wisconsin and Shirley Tuinestra (Vernon) of Wisconsin; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray. Military honors will be at 3:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Royce Jones
Phillip Royce Jones, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James LaValle
James LaValle, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Bobbie Jean Piotrowski
Bobbie Jean Piotrowski, 88, of Livonia, Michigan, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Home Away From Home Assisted Living Facility in Grand Ledge, Michigan.
Local arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.