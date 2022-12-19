Linda Holman Jones
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman.
She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Miles Jones; two brothers, Billy Gene Holman and Robert Donald Holman; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Holman and Sara Murphy; and brothers-in-law, William (Sory) Moon and Horace Murphy.
Linda is survived by one son, Michael Trent Jones and wife Melissa of Murray; two daughters, Starr Durham and husband Stephen of Madisonville and Velvet Milkman and husband Martin of Murray; one sister, Norma Moon; one sister-in-law, Gail Holman, both of Springfield, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Miles Farrell Durham and wife Taylor of Madisonville and McKinsey Durham Ball and husband Logan of Newburgh, Indiana; a step-granddaughter, Ashley Boggess of Murray; three great-grandchildren, Ava Lane Durham, Harper Rae Durham and Charlotte Jane Ball; three step great-grandchildren, Taytum Mitchell, Paige Grinnell and Jack Grinnell; 17 nephews and nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Athletics, Attn. Taylor Mudd, CFSB Center, 1401 121 By-Pass, Murray, KY 42071, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Joe D. Thompson
Joe Dudley Thompson, 77, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah Kentucky.
He was a graduate of Puryear High School in Puryear, Tennessee. He was a rural route carrier for the United States Postal Service and retired in June of 2019 after 32 years of service. He also worked as a farmer for many years. Before his time with the Postal Service, he worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. He also worked at the family-owned Hazel Sawmill Company for many years. Mr. Thompson was an active member of the community. He was former Mayor of Hazel, Kentucky and served as a Hazel City Councilman and an active member of the Hazel Lion’s Club for many years. He was a member of Woodman of the World, Murray chapter and president of the West Kentucky and Tennessee Rural Telephone Co-Op Board of Directors for several years where he served on the Board of Directors for a total of 41 years.
He was an active member of Hazel Church of Christ, and a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Baseball was his most favorite sport.
He was born Dec. 26, 1944, in Puryear, Tennessee to Atkins Thompson and Thelma Myrle Vandyke Thompson, who preceded him in death.
He married Marla Faye Lassiter, who preceded him in death, on Dec. 6, 1963.
He is survived by his two daughters, Denise Thompson Provine of Hazel and Holly Thompson Peale (Patrick) of Paris, Tennessee; granddaughter, Macy Joe Lamer; a sister, Vanita Paschall of Puryear, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Myra Thompson of Puryear; two brothers-in-law, Randy Lassiter of Hazel and David Lassiter (Cheryl) of Buchanan, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eddie Thompson (infant), Jerry Thompson and Van Thompson.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Hazel Church of Christ with John Dale and Mackie Gallimore officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. An additional visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Hazel Cemetery Fund, c/o Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, Tennessee 38251.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Willis Ray Sanders
Willis Ray Sanders, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 1, 1932, in Coldwater, Kentucky, to R. Raymond Sanders and Lettie (Hargrove) Sanders.
He retired from Ryan Milk (Saputto) after 35 years of service. He was a member and deacon of Farmington Baptist Church and had previously taught Sunday school. He was a member of the VFW Post #6291 and had served as the former Chaplain. In addition, he served as the President of the Board of Directors for the Bazzell Cemetery, was a U.S Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Farmington Lodge #382 F & AM for more than 50 years and had a love for flying.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ophelia Black, Pansy Black and Faria Weaver; a grandson, William Knight; and a son-in-law, Larry Gooch.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife, Wilma Sanders of Murray, whom he married July 26, 1952, in Corinth, Mississippi; three daughters, Vickie Garner and husband Kerry of Puryear, Tennessee, and Cathy Gooch and Brenda Sanders, both of Kirksey, Kentucky; one son, Mike Sanders and wife Matilda of Murray; seven grandchildren, Shane Knight and wife Monica, Amanda Clark and husband Gary, Brian Duvall and wife Michelle, Evan Duvall and wife Carrie, Brandon Eldridge, Austin Sanders and wife Randi, and Kamber Martin and husband Seth; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ben Stratton officiating. Burial will follow in Bazzell Cemetery with full military honors provided by the VFW Post #6291. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Immediately following visitation, Masonic Services will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund, Attn. Bobby Bazzell, 807 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Mary Elinor Outland
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Outland Cemetery.