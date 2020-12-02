Martha Jane McIntosh
Martha Jane McIntosh, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, and a retired employee of Bell South after 35 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy McIntosh; two brothers, Peyton Russell and Johnny Russell; and her parents, Wesley and Orine Davis Russell.
Mrs. McIntosh is survived by her daughter, Sally Jane McIntosh of Murray, and two primary caregivers, June Jones and Jacey Guidry.
A private graveside service will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery with Kody Hopwood officiating. Burial will follow. No visitation is scheduled.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lula Green
Lula Green, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mayfield Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 1, 1944, to Roy Green and Eura Burgess Green.
She worked as a nurse at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rice Farmer; two sons, Bobby and Stephen Farmer; one brother, Tony Green; and a sister, Patsy Louise Whitlow.
Mrs. Green is survived by one brother, Ronald Green and wife Rita of Murray.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Farouk F. Umar
In honor and celebration of Dr. Farouk F. Umar’s life, his years of dedication to Murray State University and higher education, as well as his passion for his students, his family asks that anyone wishing to offer condolences may do so to the Dr. Farouk Umar Fund of Excellence, MSU Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Checks should be made payable to MSU Foundation/Dr. Farouk Umar Fund for Excellence.
Jessie B. Young
Jessie B. Young, 84, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah.
He was born May 13, 1936, in Viper, Kentucky, to Milford Young and Lizzie Addington Young.
He was a retired U.S. Marine and a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his retirement, he was a long-time employee of Swift Roofing. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and attended Gospel Mission Tabernacle Church in Golconda, Illinois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Maguire Young, who died June 17, 2018; one son, Christopher Young; six brothers, Vollie Young, Howard Young, Wicks Young, Jasper Young, Bill Young and Arsel Young; and four sisters, Armelda Turner, Suda Hammonds, Faye Reynolds and Lucy Stallard.
Mr. Young is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Green and husband Tim of Golconda and Beverly Harvey and husband Tommy of Rincon, Georgia; one son, Michael Young and wife Sherry of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Bertha Joseph of Viper and Gladys Abele of Fort Pierce, Florida; two brothers, Arthur Young of Beaver Dam and Arvil Young and wife Margie of London; nine grandchildren, Jessica Cheney of Greenville, South Carolina, Shannon Hunter and husband Derek of Kansas City, Missouri, Jesse Winchester of Murray, Jason Green of Murray, Emily Green of Eddyville, Savannah Young of Bluffton, South Carolina, Lucy Winchester of Starkville, Mississippi, Colin Young of Watkinsville, Georgia, and Titus Green of Golconda; and four great-grandchildren, Riley Cheney, Caden Cheney, Oliver Hunter and Rory Hunter.
A private family visitation and funeral service will be held. Burial with military honors will be in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gospel Mission Tabernacle Church, P.O. Box 815, Golconda, IL 62938.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene ‘Gene’ Wrye
Eugene “Gene” Wrye, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home
He was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Highland Park, Michigan.
He graduated from Highland Park High School and attended community college. He worked until his retirement in the automotive industry in and around the Detroit area. He and his wife Rhonda retired in 1992 to a house they built on Barkley Lake in Cadiz. He was an avid golfer in his retirement. He was a member of Sinking Springs Baptist Church, the Masonic Order in Dearborn, Michigan, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Gene was the only child of Macon and Ira Wrye of Murray, formerly of Highland Park, Michigan, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Wrye is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rhonda Barnett Wrye; a daughter, Sheila Pepper-Faja and husband Art Faja of Rochester Hills, Michigan; a son, Eddie Wrye and wife Susan of Murray; four grandchildren, David Pepper, Elisabeth Davison and husband Aaron, Jake Wrye and Madeline Wrye; and four great-grandchildren, Logan Davison, Quinn Davison, Nolan Pepper and Aubrey Pepper.
There will be no public visitation or service held. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Robert Towery
James Robert Towery, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert E. Towery and Myra Hanley Towery.
He was a retired millwright worker and farmer, and a member of West Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evon Breedlove Towery, and one sister, Carolyn Morris.
Mr. Towery is survived by two daughters, Vicky Crick and husband Jim of Murray and Janet Johnson and husband Steve of Medina, Tennessee; one brother, Richard Towery of Murray; four grandchildren, Andrea Tubbs and husband Bryan, Amanda McDaniel and husband Joshua, Rebecca Winters and husband Adam, and Jessica Stegall and husband Josh; five great-grandchildren, Rakeshia Riley and husband Daniel, Morgan Sivells and husband Cabot, Keenan Winters, Kyra Winters and Kendrick Winters; one stepgreat-grandchild, Hailey McDaniel; and four great-great-grandchildren, Annaliese Riley, James Daniel Riley, Jackson Riley and Emerson Sivells.
Private family services will be held with Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to “Lottie Moon”, IMB 3806 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23230, online link, https://www.imb.org/give-now/, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.