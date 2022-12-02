Gerry Erwin
Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living.
Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Erwin is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Max Erwin; brothers, Tommy Paul and William Carlos Paul II (Dub); two sisters, Marie Vastardis and Patricia Cayton. from Mobile, Alabama. Further family members include her parents-in-law, Hub and Eva Erwin, sisters-in law: Mary Frank Paschall (L.W.), Diane Erwin, Judy Parker (Charles), brothers-in-law: Joe Tom Erwin and Rob Erwin (Wanda – residing in Puryear, Tn).
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Evie Erwin Paschall (Rick); and Dr. Terri Erwin; son, Billy “Bucky” Erwin (Nancy); sister, Kathy Cayton (Steve) of Oriental, N.C.; five grandchildren, Carla Gray (Scottie); Nicole Erwin of Covington, KY; Addie Erwin (Paul) of Paris, France; Nathan Erwin of Melbourne, Australia; Isaac Erwin Gallimore; and one great grandchild, Jared Gray(Brittany) of Denver, CO. In addition she has many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Geraldine Erwin is set for 11 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. David Albritten will officiate. A private family burial will take place at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers include: Charles and Janice Nesbitt, Mrs. Lou Ann Philpott, Dr. Jane Wells, Dr. Ronnie Babb, Bill and Annie Wells, Monty Wilson, Roger Wilson, and Michael Wilson. Her family welcomes visitors from 10 am – 11 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to South Pleasant Grove cemetery fund, C/O Ronnie Jackson, 2615 Taylors Store Road, Murray.
Linda Yearry
Linda Yearry, 72, of Hazel, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Yearry was born on January 4, 1950 in Bartow, Florida to the late Robert and Nancy Walker Burt. Linda was a member of Calvary Temple Church. She adored spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Donald Yearry, Sr.; a son, Jerry Don Yearry, Jr.; a sister, Carol Ann Lee; a granddaughter, Alexis Paige Yearry, in addition to her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a daughter, Gail Thomas and husband, Kevil of Stewart, TN; sons, Joseph Yearry and wife, Abgail of Hazel, Robert Yearry and wife, Carrie of Hazel, Gary Yearry and wife, Angie of Dundee, FL; a step daughter, Sonya Schwallie; grandchildren, Gary Wayne Yearry, Barbie Jones, Eddie Lane Yearry, Dominic Lynn Thomas, Martha Marie Yearry, Victoria Danielle Young, Savannah Nicole Yearry, Kelsey Herndon, Jasmine Denise Yearry, Caitlyn Dominique Yearry, Joycelyn Calkins, Joseph Yearry, Jr., Lilian Yearry; great grandchildren, Annabelle, Kinsley, Brighton, Tripp, Eli, Jasper, Weston, Brayson, JohnLuke, Beau, Millie, William, Ella, Ke'Lani and Teddy.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Linda Yearry is set for 1 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Calvary Temple Church. A meal will be served to all family and friends immediately following the service.
Sharon Virginia Shaw
Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
