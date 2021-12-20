Paul Jerry ‘Wolf’ Lee
Paul Jerry “Wolf” Lee, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Murray, to Paul Jeff Lee and Mary Lee-Collins.
He for the Murray Fire Department as a firefighter and later worked for the Murray City Police Department where he retired as chief. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Murray Lodge #23, was a Shriner, a member of the Oaks Country Club, loved playing golf at Sullivans Par 3 Golf Course, and genuinely loved his golfing buddies. In addition, He was a member of First United Methodist Church, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Darnell Lee.
Mr. Lee is survived by his daughter, Angie Lee-Morris and husband Ken of Murray; one grandson, Adario Mercadante of Los Angeles, California; and an honorary grandson, Elliott Wright.
A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. A private family entombment followed the memorial service. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Marcum, Jeff Lyles, Billy Wilson, Larry Elkins, Ken Claud, Charlie Peeler and Joe Pat Cohoon.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Ln, Murray, KY 42071.
Hazel Jean ‘Lil Blondie’ Ray
Hazel Jean "Lil Blondie" Ray, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 11 1944, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Ernest Phillips and Cozy Outland Phillips.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Houston "Chicken Leg" Ray; six brothers, RJ Phillips, Mozelle Phillips, Joe Phillips, Ed Phillips, Harold Phillips and Garvin Phillips; and three sisters, Ernestine Norman, Juanita Herndon and Marion Phillips.
Mrs. Ray is survived by two sons, Monty Ray and wife Cathy of Atlanta, Georgia, and Tony Ray of Murray, Kentucky; one sister, Evelyn Koerber and husband Glenn of Michigan; two grandchildren, Montana Ray and London Ray, both of Atlanta; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Linda Jean Hall
Mrs. Linda Jean Hall, 72, of Murray, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Mrs. Hall was born on October 2, 1949 in Murray, KY to the late James Wesley Hutchens and Mary Mildred Herndon Hutchens.
After being a housewife for 10 years, Linda worked for the late Robert "Doc" McGaughey at the Department of Journalism & Radio TV at Murray State University for 13 years then for Don Peck at Peck Flannery Gream Warren, Inc. for 16 years before opening her party supply store Party USA in Paducah and later returning to Murray. In addition, she was a member of IAAP, International Association of Administrative Professionals, of which she was Kentucky Division president from 2003-2004. She was also so proud to have been designated a Kentucky Colonel and a Duchess of Paducah. Linda grew up with her family in the Sinking Spring Baptist Church and returned her membership there after a few years at Westside Baptist to be back where much of her family are buried. Linda held her own Celebration of LIFE and called many family and friends for personal visits and video chats over the past few weeks. She was dearly loved and will certainly be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Seldon and Jessie Herndon and Basil and Anie Jewel Hutchens; her late husband, William Michael Hall; her daughter, Mary Ann Bray Fischer and an infant brother, Trevor Hutchens.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include sons; John Bray of Murray, Michael Mayfield (Patty) of Murray, Marc Mayfield (Kay) of Ft. Worth, TX; daughters, Christy Martin (Jerry) of Alamo, TN, Sally Wright (Rodney) of Brownsville, TN; sister, Sheila Wolak (Dave) of Belleville, MI; brothers, Larry Bowerman of Belleville, MI, Kenny Hutchens (Sue) of Willis, MI, Michael Hutchens (Georgette) of Northville, MI, Tracy Hutchens (Diane) of Saline, MI, and Wesley Hutchens (Alisa) of Central City, KY; son-n-law Michael Ty Fischer, Pueblo, CO; ten grandchildren; aunts, Patsy Neale, Edythe Herndon, Imogene Herndon, Mamie Herndon, and Sue Herndon, all of Murray; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and exchange student daughter Sophie Berger of Hanover, Germany.
The funeral service for Mrs. Linda Hall is set for 2 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Burial will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery.Her family welcomes visitors from 12 PM - 2 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the funeral home prior to the service.
Elijah Blaze Lewis
Elijah Blaze Lewis, 35, of Murray, Kentucky died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, due to injuries sustained during the tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Miranda Lee
Miranda Lee, 36, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
