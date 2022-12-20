Ricky Kyle Ferguson
Ricky Kyle Ferguson, 59, formerly of Henry County, Tennessee, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, North Carolina, following an extended illness.
He was born April 15, 1963, to Burman Ferguson of Puryear, Tennessee, and Daisy Hutson Ferguson.
He loved to fish and be outdoors. He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Ricky is survived by his father, Burman Ferguson and wife Kay; two daughters, Latosha and Brooke Ferguson, both of Murray; one brother, Steve Ferguson and wife Cindy; two nieces, Jennifer Darnell (Burle) and Teresa Collins (Stephen); and one nephew, Fred Cosand (Charity), all of Puryear.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Veronica Fay Lawson
Veronica Fay Lawson, 59, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born May 4, 1963, in Peoria, Illinois, to Joey Carnell and Glenda Fay (Johnston) Lawson.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Hardin Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Richard Stacks.
Ms. Lawson is survived by one daughter, Ashley Biggs and husband Bou of Dexter; one son, Triston Stacks of Dexter; one brother, Christopher Lawson of Gallatin, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Austin Biggs, Trenton Biggs and Drew Biggs; and one great-grandchild, Grayson Schnorak.
Private services and entombment will be at the Murray Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with David Smith officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Danny W. Brandon
Danny W. Brandon, 71, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 12, 1951, in Murray, Kentucky, to John Marshall and Mildred Hopkins Brandon, who preceded him in death.
He grew up in the Almo Heights area before moving his family to Lexington, where he resided for the last 40 or more years. He was a retired general contractor who was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend that left a mark on all those that he touched throughout his life. He was an amazing man that enjoyed helping others and never met a challenge too big to solve. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was known to do or “build” anything to make them feel special.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Phyllis Brandon, his wife of almost 50 years.
Mr. Brandon is survived by his sons, Kelly Brandon of Lexington and Keith Brandon of Dana Point, California; grandchildren, Michael and Emma Brandon; great-grandchildren, Hallie and Harper; a sister, Johnna Oleis of Franklin, Tennessee; and a brother, Roger Brandon of Paducah.
Burial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny’s honor to Bluegrass Care Navigators at www.bgcarenav.org/give.
Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville is in charge of arrangements.
James Edward Burnley
James Edward Burnley was a compassionate, kind, caring and generous individual who could verbally skewer a person with the most sanguine remark, delivered with unflinching aplomb. Following a major heart attack, he crossed the widest river on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by those he loved most with the words of his friends echoing around him.
He was born July 27, 1959 in Searcy, Arkansas, to Bill E. Burnley and N. Marie Dunlap Burnley, who preceded him in death.
James grew up in Murray, Kentucky, where he graduated from Murray High School and Murray State University. A prolific scholar of European history with a specialization in understandings of the Habsburg dynasty and European monarchial palaces and castles, he also pursued his master’s degree from Murray State University. He loved to travel and gladly shared his immense knowledge of European history with others. He adored eucharistic ritual and carried a quiet spirituality in his soul. He was proud of owning his camelback house and his array of cars, many of them nearly the size of a barge.
An advocate for marriage equality, James lived his life on his own terms. He knew from a young age that true love is neither confined nor defined by gender, and he lived by this creed. He made friends easily and everywhere, and those friendships remained with him for his whole life. He worked consistently from his teen years to retirement in Murray, New Orleans, and Atlanta before relocating to Louisville to live near family.
James is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Mona Simone (Dr. Daniel Worley) of Louisville and Dr. Anna Burnley (Dean Stoddart) of Tallahassee, Florida; his beloved nephews, Kingsley Tapp and Taylor Worley; and his adoring nieces, Zosia Tapp and Bella Burnley Stoddart.
Per his wishes, a celebration of life will be held in Louisville following cremation. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Cremation Society of Kentucky, Louisville, is in charge of arrangements.
Joe D. Thompson
Joe Dudley Thompson, 77, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 26, 1944, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Atkins Thompson and Thelma Myrle Vandyke Thompson.
He was a graduate of Puryear High School in Puryear, Tennessee. He was a rural route carrier for the United States Postal Service and retired in June of 2019 after 32 years of service. He also worked as a farmer for many years. Before his time with the Postal Service, he worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. He also worked at the family-owned Hazel Sawmill Company for many years. He was an active member of the community serving as a former mayor of Hazel, and as a Hazel City Councilman. He was an active member of the Hazel Lion’s Club for many years and Woodman of the World, Murray chapter. He was the president of the West Kentucky and Tennessee Rural Telephone Co-Op Board of Directors for several years and served on the Board of Directors for a total of 41 years.
He was an active member of the Hazel Church of Christ, and a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Baseball was his most favorite sport.
He married Marla Faye Lassiter on Dec. 6, 1963, who preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eddie Thompson (infant), Jerry Thompson and Van Thompson.
Joe is survived by his two daughters, Denise Thompson Provine of Hazel and Holly Thompson Peale (Patrick) of Paris, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Macy Joe Lamer; a sister, Vanita Paschall of Puryear; a sister-in-law, Myra Thompson of Puryear; two brothers-in-law, Randy Lassiter of Hazel and David Lassiter (Cheryl) of Buchanan; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Hazel Church of Christ with John Dale and Mackie Gallimore officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 8 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hazel Cemetery Fund, c/o Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Willis Ray Sanders
Willis Ray Sanders, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 1, 1932, in Coldwater, Kentucky, to R. Raymond Sanders and Lettie (Hargrove) Sanders.
He retired from Ryan Milk (Saputo) after 35 years of service. He was a member and deacon of Farmington Baptist Church and had previously taught Sunday school. He was a member of VFW Post #6291 and served as the former chaplain. In addition, he served as the president of the Board of Directors for the Bazzell Cemetery, was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of Farmington Lodge #382 F & AM for more than 50 years. He had a love for flying.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ophelia Black, Pansy Black and Faria Weaver; a great-grandson, William Knight; and a son-in-law, Larry Gooch.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife, Wilma Sanders of Murray, whom he married July 26, 1952, in Corinth, Mississippi; three daughters, Vickie Garner and husband Kerry of Puryear, Tennessee, Cathy Gooch and Brenda Sanders, both of Kirksey; one son, Mike Sanders and wife Matilda of Murray; seven grandchildren, Shane Knight and wife Monica, Amanda Clark and husband Gary, Brian Duvall and wife Michelle, Evan Duvall and wife Carrie, Brandon Eldridge, Austin Sanders and wife Randi, and Kamber Martin and husband Seth; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ben Stratton officiating. Burial will follow in Bazzell Cemetery with full military honors provided by the VFW Post #6291. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Immediately following the visitation, Masonic Services will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy man be made to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund, Att. Bobby Bazzell, 807 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Omer Snuffer
Johnny Omer Snuffer, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sue Sanders Wire
Sue Sanders Wire, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.