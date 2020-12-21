Verlyn Duane Kopecky
Verlyn Duane Kopecky, 70, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 26, 1950, in Minnesota, to Joseph Kopecky and Vivian Hoosier.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for three years. He was a talented musician and could play the guitar, piano and saxophone. He was lead guitarist for his group, “Constant Calling,” which traveled far and wide entertaining, but played locally at The Keg on occasion. In addition to music, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved riding his Harley Davidson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Mielcarek, and two brothers, Joseph Kopecky Jr. and Eddie Kopecky.
Mr. Kopecky is survived by his wife, Yolanda Kopecky of Almo; two sons Andrew Pie of Fulton and Forest Pennington (Sarah) of Florida; six daughters, Joann Dieck of Murray, Christine Vollendorf (Jason) of Wisconsin, Lorie Simpson (Robbie) of Alabama, Ariell Pie of Wisconsin, Sandra Pie of Aurora and Dawn Marie Pennington (Bennie) of Wisconsin; two sisters, Lynn Otwaska (Raymond) of Wisconsin and Shirley Tuinestra (Vernon) of Wisconsin; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray. Military honors were at 3:45 p.m.
Marietta Norwood
Marietta Norwood, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at River Haven Nursing & Rehab in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 2, 1943, to Oscar and Lillian Gear.
She was an accomplished musician, having attained her master's of sacred music from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She sang for several years in the Dallas Symphony Chorus, and in later years, worked in many churches as both an organist and choral director.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Norwood; a son, Stuart Osborne; a brother, Ronald Gear; sister-in-law, Barbara Gear; and two nephews, Randall Gear and Keith Gear.
Mrs. Norwood is survived by daughters, DeMaris Roberts (Eric) of Murray, Jan Meyers (Gene) of Colorado, and Kimberly Norwood (Tiffany) of Grand Prairie, Texas: a son, Anson Norwood (Memory) of Philadelphia, Mississippi: grandchildren, Elizabeth Roberts and Jackson Roberts; and a nephew, Bruce Gear (Suzanne) of Houston, Texas.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. She will be cremated, and her remains will be interred in the columbarium at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery next to her husband, James.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, 111 N. 5th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Phillip Royce Jones
Phillip Royce Jones, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born May 11, 1948 in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Fred and Violet Thomas Jones.
He was a retired probation and parole officer in Mayfield. He owned and operated Jones General Store in Farmington, was a salesman for Howard D. Happy and a physical therapist assistant with Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and in Dover, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Murray State University and an associate degree in physical therapy assisting from Paducah Community College.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Jones and Dick Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Nancy Wendt Jones of Murray; a son, Christopher Jones and wife Kennette of Murray; three sisters, Suzanne Jones of Owensboro, Mary Lynn Rue and husband John of Florida, and Shelia Tepe and husband Mike of Ohio; two brothers, Joe Jones and Brenda of Florida and Rus Jones of Indiana; and two grandsons, Trent and Trice Jones of Murray..
A private graveside service with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Steven Hunter officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Addie ‘Bernice’ Phelps
Addie "Bernice" Barnett began her journey through life on March 16, 1926, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was one of 11 children born to Lee Roy Barnett and Jessie Mae Weston-Barnett. Along the way she met, fell in love with, and in 1947 married Dolphus Hughes Phelps, also of Murray. That union lasted 65 years and during that time, they had four children, Lana Rose Phelps, Karen Lee Phelps, Timothy Hughes Phelps and Shari Gay Phelps.
Even with a full house, Bernice entered the workforce in the customer service industry, and retired from CVS as a pharmacy service associate at the age of 82. She also travelled the United States many times, from one coast to the other, and all points in-between. She had a love for cooking, and a need to always feed everyone. You never left her home hungry. She loved animals and enjoyed all her four-legged family members and friends. She was known to have a green thumb and loved gardening.
Bernice ended her journey through life peacefully, at the age of 94, on Dec. 12, 2020, at Nazareth Home (Newburg Road), in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dolphus; her two daughters, Rose and Karen; her parents; one sister; and four brothers.
She is survived by a daughter, Shari and a son Tim, along with his two children; her grandchildren, Joshua Lee Phelps and Jessica Leigh Phelps, whom she loved and adored; their mother Debra Phelps; her California son Mark Petersen; three sisters; and two brothers.
Respecting her final wishes, cremation and a memorial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Emajean Thurman
Emajean Walker Thurman, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec.18, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 1, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Gairey Walker and Ethel Lovett Walker.
She was a retired registered nurse. She was a member American Nurses Association for more than 30 years,and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Thurman, who died in 1996; one son, Gairey Thurman; one brother, J.P. Walker; one grandson, Larry Ray Thurman; and one stepdaughter, Donna Wilson.
Mrs. Thurman is survived by two sons, Larry Ray Thurman and wife Linda and Gene C. Thurman, all of Murray; two grandchildren, Susan Russell and husband Jason and Emily Overbey; three great-grandchildren, Timmy Thurman, William Russell and Adalynn Enoch; one great-great-grandchild, Logan Thurman; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Jerry Hicks of Murray.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kevin Harris and Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Dixie M. Hopkins
Dixie M. Hopkins, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born July 8, 1933, in Benton, Kentucky, to Alva Crow Green and Lallah Lee Parker Green.
She was a retired speech pathologist, having owned and operated a private practice. She was a member of the American Speech and Hearing Association, Kentucky Speech and Hearing Association, and the American Academy of Speech Pathologist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas Lee Hopkins, who died Oct. 10, 2017; one daughter, Pamela Hopkins Boggess; and one son, Thomas Lee Hopkins II.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by two daughters, Joyce Hopkins McCoy and husband Jerry of Murray and Laura Hopkins Godfrey of Murray; two sisters; one brother; 11 grandchildren, Courtney Greer and husband Jason, Brandon McCoy and wife Candra, Brooke Keeling and husband Billy, Blair Boggess, Chase Godfrey and wife Kelly, Bryan Godfrey and wife Ali, Leah Johnson and husband Adam, Lara June Freeman, Wesley Godfrey, Valerie Douglas, Larisa Borders and husband Brett; and 19 great-grandchildren.
There will be no public service.
Mark Edward Kennedy
Mark Edward Kennedy, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 19, 1954, in Murray, Kentucky, to Keith and Jean Kennedy, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Murray High School, attended Murray State University, and retired from Murray Electric System in 2015. He was an Eagle Scout and a lifelong explorer and finder of forgotten treasures, from artifacts to mushrooms to rare, vintage hood ornaments. Beneath his quiet, unassuming demeanor was a curious and active mind that encompassed centuries of local history. Always a kid at heart, as a father he built champion soapbox derby cars and delighted in decorating his entire yard for Halloween, his favorite holiday. A beloved cousin of the extended Kennedy family, his country hams were the centerpiece of many holiday feasts. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served as an acolyte during childhood and an usher as an adult.
Mr. Kennedy is survived by his wife, Emily Gore Kennedy of Murray, sons Nathan Gore Kennedy and Kyle Radford Kennedy; daughter Bailey Jean Kennedy, all of Murray; granddaughter, Kaylen Marie Kennedy of South Haven, Mississippi; sister and brother-in-law, Krista and Tony Thompson; nephew and niece, Drew Kennedy Thompson and Chelsee Thompson Ryan, all of Murray.
A family funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Murray, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #45, c/o First United Methodist Church of Murray, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Katherine Holden
Katherine Holden, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
Jacqueline A. Lockwood
Jacqueline A. Lockwood, 56, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her home, after an extended illness.
Michael Rhodes
Michael Rhodes, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
