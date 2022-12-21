Billy Gene Buchanan
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan.
He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State University where he worked as a groundskeeper. He honorably served his country in the US Army and Army Reserves. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Berman Buchanan, Jesse Buchanan and Joe Buchanan.
Billy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane Ann (Hicks) Buchanan of New Concord; several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Kenneth Ballinger officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.
Johnny Omer Snuffer
Mr. Johnny Omer Snuffer, 82, of Murray, KY, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
He was a supervisor and worked for Rotodyne for 43 years. Johnny enjoyed jig-saw puzzles, fishing, and complaining. He was a Mason for 47 yrs at the Masonic Lodge, in Wheeling, IL.
Johnny was born October 12, 940, in Beckley, WV, to the late Omer Snuffer and to the late Lula Cochran Snuffer.
He was married for 35 years to the love of his life Leslie Snuffer, who survives of Murray, Ky.
Along with his wife, he is survived by five daughters, Leslie Anne (Bill) Wuest of Lampoc, CA, Jennifer Hagen of Jacksonville, FL, Stephanie (Steven) Graca of Benson, NC, Brenda Snuffer of Chicago, IL, and Diane Snuffer of Chicago, IL; one sister, Ellen (Robert) Cook of Durham, NC; a special nephew, Ron Ellison of Lancaster, PA; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Phillip Snuffer, Gloria Snuffer, June Snuffer, Roger Snuffer, Helen Snuffer, and Jackie Ellison.
There will be a memorial service held in Chicago, IL at a later date.
Ricky Kyle Ferguson
Ricky Kyle Ferguson, 59, formerly of Henry County, Tennessee, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, North Carolina, following an extended illness.
He was born April 15, 1963, to Burman Ferguson of Puryear, Tennessee, and Daisy Hutson Ferguson.
He loved to fish and be outdoors. He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Ricky is survived by his father, Burman Ferguson and wife Kay; two daughters, Latosha and Brooke Ferguson, both of Murray; one brother, Steve Ferguson and wife Cindy; two nieces, Jennifer Darnell (Burle) and Teresa Collins (Stephen); and one nephew, Fred Cosand (Charity), all of Puryear.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Veronica Fay Lawson
Veronica Fay Lawson, 59, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born May 4, 1963, in Peoria, Illinois, to Joey Carnell and Glenda Fay (Johnston) Lawson.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Hardin Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Richard Stacks.
Ms. Lawson is survived by one daughter, Ashley Biggs and husband Bou of Dexter; one son, Triston Stacks of Dexter; one brother, Christopher Lawson of Gallatin, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Austin Biggs, Trenton Biggs and Drew Biggs; and one great-grandchild, Grayson Schnorak.
Private services and entombment will be at the Murray Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with David Smith officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Danny W. Brandon
Danny W. Brandon, 71, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 12, 1951, in Murray, Kentucky, to John Marshall and Mildred Hopkins Brandon, who preceded him in death.
He grew up in the Almo Heights area before moving his family to Lexington, where he resided for the last 40 or more years. He was a retired general contractor who was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend that left a mark on all those that he touched throughout his life. He was an amazing man that enjoyed helping others and never met a challenge too big to solve. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was known to do or “build” anything to make them feel special.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Phyllis Brandon, his wife of almost 50 years.
Mr. Brandon is survived by his sons, Kelly Brandon of Lexington and Keith Brandon of Dana Point, California; grandchildren, Michael and Emma Brandon; great-grandchildren, Hallie and Harper; a sister, Johnna Oleis of Franklin, Tennessee; and a brother, Roger Brandon of Paducah.
Burial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny’s honor to Bluegrass Care Navigators at www.bgcarenav.org/give.
