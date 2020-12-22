Michael Wayne Rhodes
Michael Wayne Rhodes, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 25, 1959, in Fulton, Kentucky, to Jerry Wayne Rhodes and Evelyn Sue Paschall Rhodes.
He was a retired painter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Lynn Rhodes.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by his soul mate, Diane Pagerwski of Murray; her children, Joshua, Chassity and Lauren, all of Murray; one son, Zachary Wayne Rhodes of Walla Walla, Washington; one sister, Shawnee Lee Mullen of New Concord; two grandchildren, Jordon and Dillon Rhodes, both of Walla Walla; a niece, Katlyn Hamlet of Murray; a nephew, Austin Ray Hamlet of Umatilla, Florida; and two great-nephews, Dravin Lee Hamlet and Ryder Cole Hamlet, both of Benton.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Emily Anne Warner Watson
Emily Anne Warner Watson, 88, passed peacefully into Heaven on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Sherman Ray Warner and Virginia Steele Crowe Warner Vaughn. She served as the deputy circuit court clerk in Scott County. She was a 25-year volunteer at the Georgetown Community Hospital, a member the Bourbon County Ewalt Homemakers, the Georgetown Woman’s Club, and the Scott County Woman’s Club. She was also a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church and attended the First Baptist Church in Murray, where she was a member of the Priscilla Sunday school class in both congregations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Kenneth Watson, and two brothers, Harold Warner and Gayle Warner.
Mrs. Watson is survived by one daughter, Kelly Jackson and husband Wayne of Murray; one son, D. Kevin Watson of Lexington; one sister, Linda Jo Scales of Evansville, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Ben Jackson of Lexington and Dan Jackson of Murray.
A private graveside service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine Holden
Katherine Holden, 91, of Benton, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton.
She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Paris, Tennessee, to Noah and Florence Matheny Pace.
She retired from Boone’s Cleaners after 42 years of service and was a member of Kirksey Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge "Ed" Holden, who passed away in 2014; a brother, Estelle Lee Pace; two sisters, Laverne Capps and Lorene Pace; and a son-in-law, Jerry Humphrey.
Mrs. Holden is survived by a son, Edward Dwight Holden and wife Annette of Tempe, Arizona; a daughter, Linda Humphrey of Brewers; three grandchildren, Tracie Bullock Prather, Chantelle Milliken and Adam Holden; four great-grandchildren, Amberlee, Jered, Tristan and Ava; and one great-great-grandchild, Everleigh.
A public graveside service will be at 1 pm Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Stewart Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Robert ‘A.R.’ Hatcher
Arthur Robert “A.R.” Hatcher, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Hodgenville, Kentucky, to Henry Wilson and Mary Geneva Hatcher, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Hodgenville High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He began his finance career with Time Finance Co. in Elizabethtown before moving to Benton as area manager. He was a past member of the Benton Kiwanis Club and the Murray Lions Club. In 1969, he accepted a position with the Bank of Murray as vice president, where he worked for 29 years before retiring in 1998.
He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and the Dannie Harrison Sunday school class. He served on various committees of the Oaks Country Club where he was an avid golfer. He also loved to play Pinochle at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Smith “Hank” Hatcher, and a sister, Jane Ann Hatcher.
Mr. Hatcher is survived by his wife, Melva Hatcher of Murray; a son, Brent Hatcher; daughter-in-law, Laurie Hatcher; and three grandchildren, Cole Gentry, Samuel Lee and Emma Louise Hatcher, all of Crawfordsville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. A private family visitation was held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, Ky 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Marietta Norwood
Marietta Norwood, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at River Haven Nursing & Rehab in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 2, 1943, to Oscar and Lillian Gear.
She was an accomplished musician, having attained her master's of sacred music from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She sang for several years in the Dallas Symphony Chorus, and in later years, worked in many churches as both an organist and choral director.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Norwood; a son, Stuart Osborne; a brother, Ronald Gear; sister-in-law, Barbara Gear; and two nephews, Randall Gear and Keith Gear.
Mrs. Norwood is survived by daughters, DeMaris Roberts (Eric) of Murray, Jan Meyers (Gene) of Colorado, and Kimberly Norwood (Tiffany) of Grand Prairie, Texas: a son, Anson Norwood (Memory) of Philadelphia, Mississippi: grandchildren, Elizabeth Roberts and Jackson Roberts; and a nephew, Bruce Gear (Suzanne) of Houston, Texas.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. She will be cremated, and her remains will be interred in the columbarium at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery next to her husband, James.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, 111 N. 5th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Royce Jones
Phillip Royce Jones, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born May 11, 1948 in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Fred and Violet Thomas Jones.
He was a retired probation and parole officer in Mayfield. He owned and operated Jones General Store in Farmington, was a salesman for Howard D. Happy and a physical therapist assistant with Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and in Dover, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Murray State University and an associate degree in physical therapy assisting from Paducah Community College.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Jones and Dick Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Nancy Wendt Jones of Murray; a son, Christopher Jones and wife Kennette of Murray; three sisters, Suzanne Jones of Owensboro, Mary Lynn Rue and husband John of Florida, and Shelia Tepe and husband Mike of Ohio; two brothers, Joe Jones and Brenda of Florida and Rus Jones of Indiana; and two grandsons, Trent and Trice Jones of Murray.
A private graveside service with full military honors was at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Steven Hunter officiating. There was no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Addie ‘Bernice’ Phelps
Addie "Bernice" Barnett began her journey through life on March 16, 1926, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was one of 11 children born to Lee Roy Barnett and Jessie Mae Weston-Barnett. Along the way she met, fell in love with, and in 1947 married Dolphus Hughes Phelps, also of Murray. That union lasted 65 years and during that time, they had four children, Lana Rose Phelps, Karen Lee Phelps, Timothy Hughes Phelps and Shari Gay Phelps.
Even with a full house, Bernice entered the workforce in the customer service industry, and retired from CVS as a pharmacy service associate at the age of 82. She also travelled the United States many times, from one coast to the other, and all points in-between. She had a love for cooking, and a need to always feed everyone. You never left her home hungry. She loved animals and enjoyed all her four-legged family members and friends. She was known to have a green thumb and loved gardening.
Bernice ended her journey through life peacefully, at the age of 94, on Dec. 12, 2020, at Nazareth Home (Newburg Road), in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dolphus; her two daughters, Rose and Karen; her parents; one sister; and four brothers.
She is survived by a daughter, Shari and a son Tim, along with his two children; her grandchildren, Joshua Lee Phelps and Jessica Leigh Phelps, whom she loved and adored; their mother Debra Phelps; her California son Mark Petersen; three sisters; and two brothers.
Respecting her final wishes, cremation and a memorial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Emajean Walker Thurman
Emajean Walker Thurman, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec.18, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 1, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Gairey Walker and Ethel Lovett Walker.
She was a retired registered nurse. She was a member American Nurses Association for more than 30 years, and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Thurman, who died in 1996; one son, Gairey Thurman; one brother, J.P. Walker; one grandson, Larry Ray Thurman; and one stepdaughter, Donna Wilson.
Mrs. Thurman is survived by two sons, Larry Ray Thurman and wife Linda and Gene C. Thurman, all of Murray; two grandchildren, Susan Russell and husband Jason and Emily Overbey; three great-grandchildren, Timmy Thurman, William Russell and Adalynn Enoch; one great-great-grandchild, Logan Thurman; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Jerry Hicks of Murray.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kevin Harris and Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dixie M. Hopkins
Dixie M. Hopkins, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born July 8, 1933, in Benton, Kentucky, to Alva Crow Green and Lallah Lee Parker Green.
She was a retired speech pathologist, having owned and operated a private practice. She was a member of the American Speech and Hearing Association, Kentucky Speech and Hearing Association, and the American Academy of Speech Pathologist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas Lee Hopkins, who died Oct. 10, 2017; one daughter, Pamela Hopkins Boggess; and one son, Thomas Lee Hopkins II.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by two daughters, Joyce Hopkins McCoy and husband Jerry of Murray and Laura Hopkins Godfrey of Murray; two sisters; one brother; 11 grandchildren, Courtney Greer and husband Jason, Brandon McCoy and wife Candra, Brooke Keeling and husband Billy, Blair Boggess, Chase Godfrey and wife Kelly, Bryan Godfrey and wife Ali, Leah Johnson and husband Adam, Lara June Freeman, Wesley Godfrey, Valerie Douglas, Larisa Borders and husband Brett; and 19 great-grandchildren.
There will be no public service.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Edward Kennedy
Mark Edward Kennedy, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 19, 1954, in Murray, Kentucky, to Keith and Jean Kennedy, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Murray High School, attended Murray State University, and retired from Murray Electric System in 2015. He was an Eagle Scout and a lifelong explorer and finder of forgotten treasures, from artifacts to mushrooms to rare, vintage hood ornaments. Beneath his quiet, unassuming demeanor was a curious and active mind that encompassed centuries of local history. Always a kid at heart, as a father he built champion soapbox derby cars and delighted in decorating his entire yard for Halloween, his favorite holiday. A beloved cousin of the extended Kennedy family, his country hams were the centerpiece of many holiday feasts. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served as an acolyte during childhood and an usher as an adult.
Mr. Kennedy is survived by his wife, Emily Gore Kennedy of Murray, sons Nathan Gore Kennedy and Kyle Radford Kennedy; daughter, Bailey Jean Kennedy, all of Murray; a granddaughter, Kaylen Marie Kennedy of South Haven, Mississippi; a sister and brother-in-law, Krista and Tony Thompson; nephew and niece, Drew Kennedy Thompson and Chelsee Thompson Ryan, all of Murray.
A family funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Murray, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #45, c/o First United Methodist Church of Murray, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.