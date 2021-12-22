Ray A. Koehn
Ray A. Koehn, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born March 26, 1945, in Fairview, Oklahoma, to Frank Koehn and Leona Boehs Koehn.
He was a carpenter and owner of Der Dutch Merchandise. He was also a member of the Church of God in Christ Mennonite.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marlene Adkins.
Mr. Koehn is survived by his wife, Antonia Yost Koehn of Murray, whom he married Sept. 11, 1965, in Fairview; two daughters, Alicia Koehn of Kidron, Ohio, and Carmen Koehn of Murray; three brothers, Kenneth Koehn and wife Bernice of Goltry, Oklahoma, Jerry Koehn and wife Viola of Fairview and Rick Koehn and wife Kathy of Fairview; seven grandchildren, Gabriella Castillo, Adriana Castillo, Erika Castillo, Abi Castillo, Anthony Arellano, Jaxon Samudio and Madelyn Samudio.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Harmony Church. Burial will follow in Harmony Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Harmony Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Harmony Church 175 Honeybee Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Creighton John Miller
Dr. Creighton John Miller, professor emeritus of Speech and Hearing Science at Murray State University, died Oct. 21, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas.
Dr. Miller, affectionately known to friends and family as "Mick," was born Jan. 19, 1947, to John and Evelyn Miller in South Bend, Indiana, the second of five children. He was an athlete in his youth and took great pride in being captain of the swim team for Washington High School (class of 1965). He later turned to scholarly pursuits, attending Indiana University and the University of Washington before concluding his studies with a Ph.D. from Purdue University. His first academic appointment was at the Kresge Hearing Research Laboratory in New Orleans, Louisana. He then held teaching positions at Louisiana State University and Southeastern Louisiana University before settling at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.
Dr. Miller became a well-known figure in Murray and a regular at many local establishments, notably HRH Dumplin's and The Apple. He was an avid fan of music, especially that of the 1960s, and a voracious reader of books. In recent years, he enjoyed annual family holiday visits to New Orleans, a city that had become practically his adoptive home. Until the end, he continued to travel and enjoy time with friends, family and his cats, Queenie and Skittles.
Dr. Miller is survived by his two sons, Creighton J. Miller Jr. and Gavin Miller; daughter-in-law Ginger Miller Loggins (Creighton, Jr.); and siblings Randa Persinger, Alan Miller, Barbara Miller-Sohr and Mitchell Miller.
He was preceded in death by ex-wife, Susan Elizabeth Hocker.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Dr. Miller was beloved by many and will be deeply missed.
To leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions of Topeka, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements.
Janice C. McCuiston
Janice C. McCuiston, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Chloe Maxine Robbins
Chloe Maxine Robbins, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.