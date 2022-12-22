Dorothy Sue Coltharp Copeland
Dorothy Sue Coltharp Copeland, 81, of Wingo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was a member of Wingo Baptist Church, and a retired wedding caterer and coordinator.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Charlotte Bradley; one brother, Jimmy Coltharp; and her parents, Voris and Reba Crittenden Coltharp.
Mrs. Copeland is survived by two sons, James Keith Copeland of Paducah and Kevin Glyn (Laura) Copeland of Boaz; one daughter, Kathy Copeland of Wingo; one sister, Deanie Seay (Dean) Doster of Mayfield; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Dean Doster officiating. Burial will follow in Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clint Copeland, Cody Lokits, Larry Joe Seay, Lane Copeland, Terry Bradley and Greg Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Coltharp, Steve Coltharp, Jerry Coltharp, Glen Stewart, Glen Galey, Richard Lawrence, Preston Byrn, Glen Morgan and Frankie Crittendon. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons International, Mayfield Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 5215, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Gene Buchanan
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan.
He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State University where he worked as a groundskeeper. He honorably served his country in the US Army and Army Reserves. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Berman Buchanan, Jesse Buchanan and Joe Buchanan.
Billy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane Ann (Hicks) Buchanan of New Concord; several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Kenneth Ballinger officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Omer Snuffer
Mr. Johnny Omer Snuffer, 82, of Murray, KY, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
He was a supervisor and worked for Rotodyne for 43 years. Johnny enjoyed jig-saw puzzles, fishing, and complaining. He was a Mason for 47 yrs at the Masonic Lodge, in Wheeling, IL.
Johnny was born October 12, 940, in Beckley, WV, to the late Omer Snuffer and to the late Lula Cochran Snuffer.
He was married for 35 years to the love of his life Leslie Snuffer, who survives of Murray, Ky.
Along with his wife, he is survived by five daughters, Leslie Anne (Bill) Wuest of Lampoc, CA, Jennifer Hagen of Jacksonville, FL, Stephanie (Steven) Graca of Benson, NC, Brenda Snuffer of Chicago, IL, and Diane Snuffer of Chicago, IL; one sister, Ellen (Robert) Cook of Durham, NC; a special nephew, Ron Ellison of Lancaster, PA; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Phillip Snuffer, Gloria Snuffer, June Snuffer, Roger Snuffer, Helen Snuffer, and Jackie Ellison.
There will be a memorial service held in Chicago, IL at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Johnny Snuffer by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Willis Ray Sanders
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bazzell Cemetery with full military honors.
———————————
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Billy Gene Buchanan
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.