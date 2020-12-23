Rex G. Ross
Rex G. Ross, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Green Acres Health Care in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born June 11, 1927, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was a retired courier for Peoples Bank and was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Ross; and his wife, Florence Myer Ross.
Mr. Ross is survived by his daughter, Cynthia A. Wright of Murray; a son, Robert L. Ross of Murray; a sister, Kathleen Rudolph of Paducah; one grandchild, Mindy DeShields of Kirksey; and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Jax DeShields, both of Kirksey.
A private family service will be held.
George Karnavas
George Karnavas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, longtime resident of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 83.
He was born Sept. 5, 1937, in LaPorte, Indiana. Both of his parents were Greek immigrants and his father owned a popular diner in LaPorte.
George loved sports and become a high school football All-American. He attended and played football at Purdue University and Murray State University, where he earned a degree in physical education and journalism.
He was an active member of his community. While he was the dean of students at Mentor High School in Ohio, he coached football and swimming. He also taught special education and coached football and soccer at Calloway County High School He was a captain in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
George moved to Rio Rancho, New Mexico in 1974 and taught special education at Tohjiilee Indian School where he coached high school basketball.
Life was an adventure to George. He loved to travel in his RV with his wife, Terry Lee, and their beloved dogs. He was a longtime member of the Elks Club and attended First Baptist Church in Rio Rancho.
He was a dear friend and was well loved for his kindness and sense of humor. He loved golfing, watching football and attending his weekly poker group. He was well known for his many stories and jokes. He will also be remembered for his love of dogs. He always had them by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Penelope Karnavas, and brothers, James and John Karnavas.
George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Terry Lee; sons, Tracy Karnavas and wife Toni and Anthony Karnavas; a brother-in-law, Martin Tracy and wife Patsy of Florida; a nephew, Morgan Tracy (Lesley); a sister-in-law, Sandy Karnavas; a nephew, Ted Karnavas (Renee); and nieces Julie Kelly (Terry) and Lori Keller (Scott).
George will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in January 2021. A celebration of life will be held in the spring/summer in Rio Rancho.
Memorial contributions may be made to the J. Albert and Alma Lee Tracy Scholarship Fund, Murray State University Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Michael Wayne Rhodes
Michael Wayne Rhodes, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 25, 1959, in Fulton, Kentucky, to Jerry Wayne Rhodes and Evelyn Sue Paschall Rhodes.
He was a retired painter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Lynn Rhodes.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by his soul mate, Diane Pagerwski of Murray; her children, Joshua, Chassity and Lauren, all of Murray; one son, Zachary Wayne Rhodes of Walla Walla, Washington; one sister, Shawnee Lee Mullen of New Concord; two grandchildren, Jordon and Dillon Rhodes, both of Walla Walla; a niece, Katlyn Hamlet of Murray; a nephew, Austin Ray Hamlet of Umatilla, Florida; and two great-nephews, Dravin Lee Hamlet and Ryder Cole Hamlet, both of Benton.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Emily Anne Warner Watson
Emily Anne Warner Watson, 88, passed peacefully into Heaven on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Sherman Ray Warner and Virginia Steele Crowe Warner Vaughn. She served as the deputy circuit court clerk in Scott County. She was a 25-year volunteer at the Georgetown Community Hospital, a member the Bourbon County Ewalt Homemakers, the Georgetown Woman’s Club, and the Scott County Woman’s Club. She was also a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church and attended the First Baptist Church in Murray, where she was a member of the Priscilla Sunday school class in both congregations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Kenneth Watson, and two brothers, Harold Warner and Gayle Warner.
Mrs. Watson is survived by one daughter, Kelly Jackson and husband Wayne of Murray; one son, D. Kevin Watson of Lexington; one sister, Linda Jo Scales of Evansville, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Ben Jackson of Lexington and Dan Jackson of Murray.
A private graveside service was held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Katherine Holden
Katherine Holden, 91, of Benton, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton.
She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Paris, Tennessee, to Noah and Florence Matheny Pace.
She retired from Boone’s Cleaners after 42 years of service and was a member of Kirksey Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge "Ed" Holden, who passed away in 2014; a brother, Estelle Lee Pace; two sisters, Laverne Capps and Lorene Pace; and a son-in-law, Jerry Humphrey.
Mrs. Holden is survived by a son, Edward Dwight Holden and wife Annette of Tempe, Arizona; a daughter, Linda Humphrey of Brewers; three grandchildren, Tracie Bullock Prather, Chantelle Milliken and Adam Holden; four great-grandchildren, Amberlee, Jered, Tristan and Ava; and one great-great-grandchild, Everleigh.
A public graveside service was at 1 pm Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Stewart Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Dr. Jack Rose
Dr. Jack Rose, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
William Lee Myers
William Lee Myers, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 6:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Emajean Walker Thurman
The funeral service is at noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery.
Highlands Funeral Home, Louisville
Addie Bernice Phelps
A cremation and memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.