Dorothy Sue Coltharp Copeland
Dorothy Sue Coltharp Copeland, 81, of Wingo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was a member of Wingo Baptist Church, and a retired wedding caterer and coordinator.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Glynn O’Neal Copeland; one sister, Charlotte Bradley; one brother, Jimmy Coltharp; and her parents, Voris and Reba Crittenden Coltharp.
Mrs. Copeland is survived by two sons, James Keith Copeland of Paducah and Kevin Glyn (Laura) Copeland of Boaz; one daughter, Kathy Copeland of Wingo; one sister, Deanie Seay (Dean) Doster of Mayfield; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Dean Doster officiating. Burial will follow in Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clint Copeland, Cody Lokits, Larry Joe Seay, Lane Copeland, Terry Bradley and Greg Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Coltharp, Steve Coltharp, Jerry Coltharp, Glen Stewart, Glen Galey, Richard Lawrence, Preston Byrn, Glen Morgan and Frankie Crittendon. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons International, Mayfield Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 5215, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
