Dr. Jack D. Rose
Dr. Jack D. Rose, 77, the former mayor of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, of complications following surgery to remove a tumor near his brain.
He was born in 1943 in Murray at his family’s home, a converted schoolhouse. After graduating from Murray High School and Murray State University, he began his education career as a teacher at Greenville High School. Jack Rose married Janice Collins on Thanksgiving Day, 1968. He earned his doctorate from Indiana University in 1971, and then returned to his hometown to become a professor at Murray State.
In 1976, Rose was hired as the superintendent of the Calloway County School District, a position he held for the next two decades. In 1991, the school board voted to name the high school football facility Jack D. Rose Stadium in his honor. He retired from the school system in 1997 and briefly worked as the director of schools in Maury County, Tennessee.
He returned to Murray in 1998 to be the Dean of the MSU College of Education. After stepping down in 2003, he continued to serve as a Murray State professor, training new school administrators until 2014. He also served as Faculty Regent.
Rose was elected mayor of Murray in 2014. His tenure in office included overseeing the purchase and renovation of the current City Hall building and funding greater resources and pay for the Murray Police Department. Rose championed the ordinance making Murray restaurants smoke-free. In 2018, he announced he would not run for re-election.
He led numerous community groups over the years, including the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, the Murray Family YMCA and the board of Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He was a member of Kentucky’s Education Professional Standards Board and president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Even after retirement, Rose continued to serve as a consultant to the Kentucky Center for School Safety.
Rose was a proud alumnus of Murray State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1965 and a master’s degree in 1967. In 2011, he and his wife endowed a scholarship at Murray State designated annually to a Calloway County High School graduate. The Roses also recently underwrote the construction of two sculptures on campus honoring MSU’s first president, John W. Carr, and the symbol of Murray State football, Racer One.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Buena Rose, and his brothers, Miller and James Rose.
Dr. Rose is survived by his wife Janice; sons Jon (Natalya) and Andy (Dawn); sisters-in-law, Sue Rose and Jackie Herndon; a niece Jan Wheeler (Lyndon); great-nieces Alisha Niswonger (Chris) and Krisha Hutfilz (Florian); and four grandchildren, David, George, Danny and Kseniya.
There will be a private family funeral, followed by a public memorial service at a date to be determined.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jack and Janice Rose Honorary Scholarship at Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
William Lee Myers
William Lee Myers, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 6:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born June 18, 1940, in Paducah, Kentucky, to George Holman Myers Jr. and Lillie Mae Lampley Myers.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy for more than 22 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Grace Myers; a brother, George Holman Myers III; and grandchildren, Michael Myers and Rachael Barnett.
Mr. Myers is survived by his daughter, Laura Nicolls and husband Ben of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Gregory Myers and wife Paula of Paducah; Paducah; four sisters, Janet Sue Housden (James) of Symsonia, Carolyn Jean Myrick of Paducah, Magdalene Marie Merrow of Louisville and Sondra Alderice of Paducah; two brothers, Larry Myers (Betty) of Texas and Wayne Myers (Wanda) of West Paducah; grandchildren, Haley Myers of Murray, Matthew Myers of Paducah, Jessica Myers of Paducah, Houston Barnett of Louisville and Sarah Barnett of Louisville; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.
A private burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Rex G. Ross
Rex G. Ross, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Green Acres Health Care in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born June 11, 1927, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was a retired courier for Peoples Bank and was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Ross; and his wife, Florence Myer Ross.
Mr. Ross is survived by his daughter, Cynthia A. Wright of Murray; a son, Robert L. Ross of Murray; a sister, Kathleen Rudolph of Paducah; one grandchild, Mindy DeShields of Kirksey; and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Jax DeShields, both of Kirksey.
A private family service will be held.
George Karnavas
George Karnavas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, longtime resident of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 83.
He was born Sept. 5, 1937, in LaPorte, Indiana. Both of his parents were Greek immigrants and his father owned a popular diner in LaPorte.
George loved sports and become a high school football All-American. He attended and played football at Purdue University and Murray State University, where he earned a degree in physical education and journalism.
He was an active member of his community. While he was the dean of students at Mentor High School in Ohio, he coached football and swimming. He also taught special education and coached football and soccer at Calloway County High School He was a captain in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
George moved to Rio Rancho, New Mexico in 1974 and taught special education at Tohjiilee Indian School where he coached high school basketball.
Life was an adventure to George. He loved to travel in his RV with his wife, Terry Lee, and their beloved dogs. He was a longtime member of the Elks Club and attended First Baptist Church in Rio Rancho.
He was a dear friend and was well loved for his kindness and sense of humor. He loved golfing, watching football and attending his weekly poker group. He was well known for his many stories and jokes. He will also be remembered for his love of dogs. He always had them by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Penelope Karnavas, and brothers, James and John Karnavas.
George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Terry Lee; sons, Tracy Karnavas and wife Toni and Anthony Karnavas; a brother-in-law, Martin Tracy and wife Patsy of Florida; a nephew, Morgan Tracy (Lesley); a sister-in-law, Sandy Karnavas; a nephew, Ted Karnavas (Renee); and nieces Julie Kelly (Terry) and Lori Keller (Scott).
George will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in January 2021. A celebration of life will be held in the spring/summer in Rio Rancho.
Memorial contributions may be made to the J. Albert and Alma Lee Tracy Scholarship Fund, Murray State University Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Frances Joan Adams
Frances Joan Adams, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
