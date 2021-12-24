Janice C. McCuiston
Janice C. McCuiston, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born March 6, 1943, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Hafford “Happy” Staples and Ernestine Thweatt Staples, who preceded her in death.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Parker Ford and Gary’s Food Mart in Draffenville. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, the Senior Adults Sunday school class, and the Senior Saints.
Mrs. McCuiston is survived by her husband, Charles “Doc” M. McCuiston of Murray; two daughters, LaDon Haley Berlin of Evansville, Indiana, and Kristi Hopkins and husband Chris of Murray; one son, Tim Graham of Benton; two sisters, Linda Portis and husband Robert of Benton and Sandy Genrick and husband Ron of Prior Lake, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Adam Haley of Springfield, Illinois, Jason Haley of Evansville, Zachery Hopkins of Murray and Emily Don Hopkins of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey Haley of Paducah and Weston Haley of Okawville, Illinois.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rodney Wallace and Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Building Fund at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Wadesboro Rd. S., Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Chloe Maxine Robbins
Chloe Maxine Robbins, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Lake County, Indiana, to John Robbins and Isabelle Darrah Robbins.
She was a retired bookkeeper and of Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Jane Burton and Dawn Maxine Stubbs; and a sister, Virginia Sharon Scott.
Ms. Robbins is survived by one son, John Anthony Mazzei of Flint, Michigan; one grandchild, Fawn Marie Stubbs-Martin of Hazel; a niece, Leslie Scott of Hazel; a nephew, Tony Scott of Murray; a great-niece, Shannon Guerrero of Hazel; a great-great-nephew, Tanner Guerrero of Hazel; and several cousins.
There will be no public service at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Eugene Badger
Robert Eugene Badger, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:11a.m. Thursday, Dece. 23, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Barbara Jean Gardner
Barbara Jean Gardner, 78, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.