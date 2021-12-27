Janice C. McCuiston
Janice C. McCuiston, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born March 6, 1943, in Marshall County, Kentucky to Hafford “Happy” Staples and Ernestine Thweatt Staples.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Parker Ford and Gary’s Food Mart in Draffenville, Kentucky. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, the Senior Adults Sunday school class, and the Senior Saints.
Mrs. McCuiston is survived by her husband, Charles “Doc” M. McCuiston of Murray; two daughters, LaDon Haley Berlin of Evansville, Indiana and Kristi Hopkins and husband Chris of Murray; one son, Tim Graham of Benton; two sisters, Linda Portis and husband Robert of Benton and Sandy Genrick and husband Ron of Prior Lake, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Adam Haley of Springfield, Illinois, Jason Haley of Evansville, Zachery Hopkins of Murray and Emily Don Hopkins of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey Haley of Paducah and Weston Haley of Okawville, Illinois.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rodney Wallace and Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, and Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Building Fund at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Wadesboro Rd. S., Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Smith D. Broadbent III
Smith D. Broadbent III, 83, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his home in Trigg County surrounded by his family.
Smith worked hard on his farm, maintaining and expanding a substantial grain, tobacco and cattle operation. He loved every aspect of farming, especially his work developing a high performing beef herd over the years. He attended the University of Kentucky and remained active with the Alumni Association and College of Agriculture, serving as founding president of the very popular “Round-Up” event. He served on the first Board of Directors for the University of Kentucky Community College in Hopkinsville and was important in the early years of fundraising for the college in Trigg County. While at the University of Kentucky, Smith served as president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After college he was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church over the course of his lifetime.
Smith served our farming and business community in many ways. He was a director and president of the Trigg County Farm Bureau. He served as a director of the Trigg County Farmers Bank for 43 years. He established and developed Broadbent Square, bringing important new businesses and employment to the county. He was a member of the Eastern Dark Fired Tobacco Growers Association for 35 years where he was also a past president. He was a member of the Kentucky and Trigg County Young Farmers Association for 18 years, where he also served as president of both those organizations. He was a founding member of Kentucky Maine Anjou and Simmental Associations, later he was the founding president of the Kentucky Beef Cattle Association, and the Kentucky Country Ham Producers Association. He began curing hams for retail in 1963. The Broadbent B & B country hams have gone on to win Grand Champion Honors at the Kentucky State Fair, more than any other Kentucky ham producer. In support of the Ham Festival and to help gain publicity for the event, in 1985 he designed a 7,000-pound oven in order to cook the world’s largest country ham and biscuit.
He has been recognized many times over the years for his achievements. Some of them include Commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1961, Trigg County Outstanding Young Man in 1967, Kentucky Outstanding Young Farmer Member of the Year in 1970, and in 1971 he was Cattleman of the Year for Kentucky and went on to become among the top 10 in the nation. He received the UK College of Agriculture Extension Leadership Award in 1977 and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Distinguished and Dedicated Service to KY Agriculture award, which is a state recognition in 1985. He has been awarded the Spirit of the Ham Festival twice, he was inducted into the UK College of Agriculture Hall of Fame, and given the UK College of Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2016 received the Trigg County Friend of Agriculture Award.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father, Smith Dudley Broadbent Jr.; his mother, Mildred Holmes Broadbent; his brother, Robert K. "Bob" Broadbent; and a sister, Sarah Holmes Broadbent.
Mr. Broadbent is survived by his wife, Catherine Maddux Broadbent, who loved him and worked by his side for 61 years of marriage; his three daughters, Margaret (Jim) Miller of Tuxedo, North Carolina, Sarah Rogers, Wallonia and Caroline Broadbent (John Lyman) of Seattle, Washington; 10 grandchildren: Catherine (Peter) Elbaum of Raleigh North Carolina; James Franklin Miller of Tuxedo Caroline Miller of New York, New York, John Miller of Tuxedo, Virginia Miller of Boone, North Carolina, Smith Rogers, Hayden Roger, and Margaret Rogers, all of Wallonia, Sam Lyman and Oliver Lyman, both of Seattle; and his sister, Anne Bennett Broadbent Adams of Murray.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with Jamus Redd and David Banister officiating. Burial will follow in the Wall Cemetery in Wallonia. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 327 Deerwood Drive, Hopkinsville, KY, 42211,
Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131, or visit the following link: https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/Donation2?10243.donation=form1&df_id=10243&mfc_pref=T ,
Special Olympics SOKY,105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY, 40601 or visit the followling link: https://support.specialolympics.org/a/kentucky?ms=IDMP_WEB&utm_source=web&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=IDMP
The funeral service will be live streamed at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, on our YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/user/goodwinfuneralhome1/(link is external).
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Eugene Badger
Robert Eugene Badger, 91, of Murray, Kentucky died at 4:11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
He was born July 20, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Herman Eugene Badger and Mary Roads Badger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Eugene Badger Jr.
Mr. Badger is survived by his daughter, Christy Watkins; a son, Michael Badger;a sister, Virginia Fields; and four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Hicks Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Friends wishing to attend may meet the family at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brooks Clayton Darnell
Brooks Clayton Darnell, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan to Virgil Darnell and Otha Mae Gore Darnell.
He was the owner and operator of Brook’s Body Shop.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Darnell Roach; one grandson, Taylor Ray Roach; two sisters, Mary Ruth Taylor and Evelyn Dell Smith; one brother, Danny Lynn Darnell and one sister-in-law, Theresa Knight.
Mr. Darnell is survived by his wife, Carolyn Darnell of Murray, whom he married Feb. 23, 1963, in Brookport, Illinois; a daughter, Lori Duff and husband Brian of Murray; one son, Craig Darnell and wife Ginger of Murray; one sister, Hilda Mustion and husband Rick of Lakeland, Florida; four brothers, Richard Darnell and wife Inez of Calvert City, Eddie Darnell and wife Sara of Almo, Gene Darnell and wife Debbie of Odessa, Florida, and Ted Darnell and wife Carolyn of Murray; two brothers-in-law, Jack Canady and wife Darlene of Murray and Jim Knight of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Brooke Darnell of Murray, Ashley Kirks and partner Jr. Nance of Murray, Jason Kirks and wife Leandra of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brittany Murphy and husband Jaden of Murray, Jordan Roach and wife Hailey of Murray, Christopher Milby and wife Hanna of Hazel, Mason Darnell and wife Meilia of Murray, Madison Duff of Murray, Aria Duff of Murray and Aiden Duff of Murray; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Crowder Purvis
Margaret Crowder Purvis, 100, died Thursday, Dec.r 23, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Mary Morris
Mary Morris, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Malak Ghadjar-Mozafari
Malak Ghadjar-Mozafari, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Mary Pauline Jacina
Mary Pauline Jacina, 95, of Cadiz, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.