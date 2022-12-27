Dr. Arvin D. Crafton Sr.
Dr. Arvin D. Crafton Sr., 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Todd County, Kentucky, to Corbit Crafton and Floyd Gilbert Crafton.
He graduated from Murray State University receiving his bachelor’s degree and taught at Todd County High School for eight years. He attended the University of Georgia and received his master’s degree in 1960 and his Doctorate in Education in 1966. Dr. Crafton joined the Murray State University faculty in 1966 and retired from MSU in 1994, serving as faculty member and the Director of Student Teaching. In 1966, Arvin joined the Murray Lions Club and soon became involved as secretary, treasurer and club president. In 1981, he became Chairman of KY Lions All-State Band and was challenged to assemble a Lions Club-sponsored high school band composed of students from across the state. For 23 years, he chaired this committee and was instrumental in seeing that some 1,600 students attended and participated in the International Lions Club Conventions, taking students to all corners of the U.S. In 1986, Lion Arvin was elected Governor of District 43K and received the Lion of the Year Award.
Dr. Crafton was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the First United Methodist Church in Murray, and was a US Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Aron Crafton, and a sister, Roberta (Crafton) Lather.
Dr. Crafton is survived by his wife, Martha Stinson Crafton of Murray; whom he married April 16, 1959, in Todd County, Kentucky; one daughter, Shari Lynn (Crafton) Bartley and husband Tony of Chattanooga, Tennessee; one son, Douglas Crafton Jr. and wife Vicky (Pool) Crafton of Murray; three grandchildren, Nathan Crafton of Murray, Noel (Bartley) Crowder and husband Rob of Chickamauga, Georgia, and Haley (Bartley) Clements and husband Reid of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Weston Crowder, both of Chickamauga.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rick Dye, Jeff Rudy, and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online donations may be made to the MISD Foundation for Excellence in memory of Dr. Arvin Crafton at murrayfoundation.net/donate/.
Carolyn Sue Barnes Sanders Wire
Carolyn Sue (Barnes) Sanders Wire, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Plomer H. Barnes and Beadie Skinner Barnes.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray D. Wire.
Mrs. Wire is survived by two daughters, Debbie Coles and husband Allen of Murray and Lisa Prather of Murray; three sons, Randell E. Sanders and wife Beth of Lexington, South Carolina, James Sanders and wife Donna of Murray and Larry D. Sanders and wife Rosemary of Murray; one brother, Plomer G. Barnes and wife Cookie of Lawrenceville, Illinois; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jimmie Oliver and David Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Douglas Fain
Douglas Fain, 69, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Dorothy K. Maness
Dorothy K. Maness, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Bobby R. Stewart
Bobby R. Stewart, 62, of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Derryck Fitz
Derryck Fitz, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Passion and Purpose Home Care Assisted Living.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Sarah Edwards
Sarah Edwards, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Farms in Puryear, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Shirley Ann Rule
Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kathy Mae (Beane) Sledd
Kathy Mae (Beane) Sledd, 70 of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, De. 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.