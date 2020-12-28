Luenell Carroll
Luenell Carrol, 91, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at The Farm in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Sharp, Kentucky, to John Alton and Susie Miller Alton.
She worked at Murray Hosiery Mills. She received her GED and her LPN degree in November 1969 in Murray. She received her RN degree in 1973 from Paducah Community College in Paducah, and worked at Lourdes Hospital. She would tell everyone she knew to follow your dreams. She loved her Lord and loved God’s word. She was a dedicated member of Coles Campground United Methodist Church. She and her husband of 69 years enjoyed camping for more than 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carrol; who died in 2015; and one grandson, Michael Don Bailey, who died in 1969.
Mrs. Carrol is survived by one daughter, Laurel Jean Bailey and husband Don of Hazel; two grandchildren, Amy McClain of Hardin and Carol Newby and husband Justin of Grafton, Wisconsin; and three great-grandchildren, Kyle and Alyssa McClain, and Paige Newby.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen and Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Coles Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Coles Campground United Methodist Church, c/o Debbie Lassiter, 1708 Magnolia Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Dr. Jack D. Rose
Dr. Jack D. Rose, 77, the former mayor of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, of complications following surgery to remove a tumor near his brain.
He was born in 1943 in Murray at his family’s home, a converted schoolhouse. After graduating from Murray High School and Murray State University, he began his education career as a teacher at Greenville High School. Jack Rose married Janice Collins on Thanksgiving Day, 1968. He earned his doctorate from Indiana University in 1971, and then returned to his hometown to become a professor at Murray State.
In 1976, Rose was hired as the superintendent of the Calloway County School District, a position he held for the next two decades. In 1991, the school board voted to name the high school football facility Jack D. Rose Stadium in his honor. He retired from the school system in 1997 and briefly worked as the director of schools in Maury County, Tennessee.
He returned to Murray in 1998 to be the Dean of the MSU College of Education. After stepping down in 2003, he continued to serve as a Murray State professor, training new school administrators until 2014. He also served as Faculty Regent.
Rose was elected mayor of Murray in 2014. His tenure in office included overseeing the purchase and renovation of the current City Hall building and funding greater resources and pay for the Murray Police Department. Rose championed the ordinance making Murray restaurants smoke-free. In 2018, he announced he would not run for re-election.
He led numerous community groups over the years, including the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, the Murray Family YMCA and the board of Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He was a member of Kentucky’s Education Professional Standards Board and president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Even after retirement, Rose continued to serve as a consultant to the Kentucky Center for School Safety.
Rose was a proud alumnus of Murray State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1965 and a master’s degree in 1967. In 2011, he and his wife endowed a scholarship at Murray State designated annually to a Calloway County High School graduate. The Roses also recently underwrote the construction of two sculptures on campus honoring MSU’s first president, John W. Carr, and the symbol of Murray State football, Racer One.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Buena Rose, and his brothers, Miller and James Rose.
Dr. Rose is survived by his wife Janice; sons Jon (Natalya) and Andy (Dawn); sisters-in-law, Sue Rose and Jackie Herndon; a niece Jan Wheeler (Lyndon); great-nieces Alisha Niswonger (Chris) and Krisha Hutfilz (Florian); and four grandchildren, David, George, Danny and Kseniya.
There will be a private family funeral, followed by a public memorial service at a date to be determined.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jack and Janice Rose Honorary Scholarship at Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
William Lee Myers
William Lee Myers, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 6:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born June 18, 1940, in Paducah, Kentucky, to George Holman Myers Jr. and Lillie Mae Lampley Myers.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy for more than 22 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Grace Myers; a brother, George Holman Myers III; and grandchildren, Michael Myers and Rachael Barnett.
Mr. Myers is survived by his daughter, Laura Nicolls and husband Ben of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Gregory Myers and wife Paula of Paducah; Paducah; four sisters, Janet Sue Housden (James) of Symsonia, Carolyn Jean Myrick of Paducah, Magdalene Marie Merrow of Louisville and Sondra Alderice of Paducah; two brothers, Larry Myers (Betty) of Texas and Wayne Myers (Wanda) of West Paducah; grandchildren, Haley Myers of Murray, Matthew Myers of Paducah, Jessica Myers of Paducah, Houston Barnett of Louisville and Sarah Barnett of Louisville; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.
A private burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Martha T. Hopper
Martha T. Hopper, 93 of Benton, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her home.
Born Saturday, January 29, 1927 in Marshall Co., Tennessee, she was the daughter of Wallace Ivy Taylor and Mattie Mae Doan Taylor and the wife of T.L. “Red” Hopper.
She was a longtime member of the Jonathan Creek community and was the owner of the Dinner Bell Restaurant. She was an avid Marshall County High School girls basketball fan as well as the Murray State Racers. She also loved to watch the NBA. She was a member of Fairdealing Church of Christ.
Mrs. Hopper is survived by son, Harry Lee Holliday Sr. and wife Sandy of Lakewood, Wwashington; a stepson, James M. Hopper and wife Bonnie of St. Augustine, Florida; a grandson, Harry Lee Holliday Jr. and wife Jennifer of Murray; a granddaughter, Sabrina Holliday Carlin and husband Sean of Lakewood, Washington; four other grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four special nieces; one special nephew; and several very close friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her stepson, Michael Luther “Mike” Hopper; and brothers, Donald Taylor, John Doan “J.D.” Taylor and Ross Taylor; and a sister, Joyce Anderson.
Private graveside services will be at Fairdealing Cemetery in Benton with Cory Westerfield officiating. No public visitation is planned..
Frances Joan Adams
Frances Joan Adams, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 1, 1933, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Nathan Byrd and Mada Hughes Byrd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Keith Adams, and a sister, Patsy Crotzer.
Ms. Adams is survived by her daughters, Patty Darlene Stephens and Brenda Freeman; a brother, Billy Gene Byrd; and three grandchildren, Ben Geurin, Andrea Moore and Jamon Stephens.
A private family burial will be at in Elm Grove Cemetery.
Anita R. Mansfield
Anita R. Mansfield, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born July 29, 1937, in Murray, to Patrick and Flora Johnson Rowland.
She retired from Murray State University and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ray Mansfield, and a sister, Patsy Dyer.
Mrs. Mansfield is survived by a son, Greg Mansfield of Murray; a daughter, Dana Proffitt and husband David of Nashville, Tennessee; a brother, Joe Rowland and wife Brenda of Murray; four grandchildren, Justin Mansfield of Mayfield, Dacia Monroe and husband John of Murray, Allyn Hodgins and husband Payton of Richmond, Virginia, and Bradley Proffitt of San Jose, California; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Boyd Smith and Keith Inman officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Watch, Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Walter Lee Steely
Walter Lee Steely, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Joe Max 'Joey' Andrus
Joe Max “Joey” Andrus, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home.
Deborah Jean Cox
Deborah Jean Cox, 70, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home.
Frank Vasterling III
Frank Vasterling III, 73, died on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home.
