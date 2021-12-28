James E. Easley
James E. Easley, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born July 8, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Luther T. Easley and Mary B. Harwell Easley.
He retired from the U.S. Post Office in the maintenance department in Murray. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann Farris Easley.
Mr. Easley is survived by his wife, Norma Jane Owen Easley of Murray, whom he married Oct. 5, 1990, in Graves County, Kentucky; two daughters, Sheri G. Sanderson and husband Greg of Paducah and Lori Myers and husband Jeff of Puryear, Tennessee; two sisters, Robbie Lee Bazzell and Frances Ahar, both of Murray; three brothers, Hollis Easley, of Garland, Texas, Donnie Easley of Murray and Ollie Easleyof Mayfield; and two grandchildren, Zachary J. Sanderson and wife Kate of Memphis, Tennessee, and Teri E. Kirks of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Tornado Relief Fund, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Smith D. Broadbent III
Smith D. Broadbent III, 83, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his home in Trigg County surrounded by his family.
Smith worked hard on his farm, maintaining and expanding a substantial grain, tobacco and cattle operation. He loved every aspect of farming, especially his work developing a high performing beef herd over the years. He attended the University of Kentucky and remained active with the Alumni Association and College of Agriculture, serving as founding president of the very popular “Round-Up” event. He served on the first Board of Directors for the University of Kentucky Community College in Hopkinsville and was important in the early years of fundraising for the college in Trigg County. While at the University of Kentucky, Smith served as president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After college he was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church over the course of his lifetime.
Smith served our farming and business community in many ways. He was a director and president of the Trigg County Farm Bureau. He served as a director of the Trigg County Farmers Bank for 43 years. He established and developed Broadbent Square, bringing important new businesses and employment to the county. He was a member of the Eastern Dark Fired Tobacco Growers Association for 35 years where he was also a past president. He was a member of the Kentucky and Trigg County Young Farmers Association for 18 years, where he also served as president of both those organizations. He was a founding member of Kentucky Maine Anjou and Simmental Associations, later he was the founding president of the Kentucky Beef Cattle Association, and the Kentucky Country Ham Producers Association. He began curing hams for retail in 1963. The Broadbent B & B country hams have gone on to win Grand Champion Honors at the Kentucky State Fair, more than any other Kentucky ham producer. In support of the Ham Festival and to help gain publicity for the event, in 1985 he designed a 7,000-pound oven in order to cook the world’s largest country ham and biscuit.
He has been recognized many times over the years for his achievements. Some of them include Commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1961, Trigg County Outstanding Young Man in 1967, Kentucky Outstanding Young Farmer Member of the Year in 1970, and in 1971 he was Cattleman of the Year for Kentucky and went on to become among the top 10 in the nation. He received the UK College of Agriculture Extension Leadership Award in 1977 and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Distinguished and Dedicated Service to KY Agriculture award, which is a state recognition in 1985. He has been awarded the Spirit of the Ham Festival twice, he was inducted into the UK College of Agriculture Hall of Fame, and given the UK College of Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2016 received the Trigg County Friend of Agriculture Award.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father, Smith Dudley Broadbent Jr.; his mother, Mildred Holmes Broadbent; his brother, Robert K. "Bob" Broadbent; and a sister, Sarah Holmes Broadbent.
Mr. Broadbent is survived by his wife, Catherine Maddux Broadbent, who loved him and worked by his side for 61 years of marriage; his three daughters, Margaret (Jim) Miller of Tuxedo, North Carolina, Sarah Rogers, Wallonia and Caroline Broadbent (John Lyman) of Seattle, Washington; 10 grandchildren: Catherine (Peter) Elbaum of Raleigh North Carolina; James Franklin Miller of Tuxedo Caroline Miller of New York, New York, John Miller of Tuxedo, Virginia Miller of Boone, North Carolina, Smith Rogers, Hayden Roger, and Margaret Rogers, all of Wallonia, Sam Lyman and Oliver Lyman, both of Seattle; and his sister, Anne Bennett Broadbent Adams of Murray.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with Jamus Redd and David Banister officiating. Burial will follow in the Wall Cemetery in Wallonia. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 327 Deerwood Drive, Hopkinsville, KY, 42211,
Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131, or visit the following link: https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/Donation2?10243.donation=form1&df_id=10243&mfc_pref=T ,
Special Olympics SOKY,105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY, 40601 or visit the followling link: https://support.specialolympics.org/a/kentucky?ms=IDMP_WEB&utm_source=web&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=IDMP
The funeral service will be live streamed at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, on our YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/user/goodwinfuneralhome1/(link is external).
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean Gardner
Barbara Jean Gardner, 78, of Dexter, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her home.
Ms. Gardner was born on June 6, 1943 in Golden Pond, KY to the late Scott and Ethel Bullocks Sanders. She retired from the healthcare industry. Barbara was a member of the Murray Art Guild and spent lots of her time there with friends. She loved gardening, making jewelry and was a very artistic person. She painted portraits of many barns in Calloway County which were often displayed at local banks and at the library.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as a son, Timothy Gardner.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a daughter, Teresa Groff and husband, John of Chesterton, IN; four grandchildren, Jason Groff and wife, Roxanne, of Illinois, Justin Groff of Indiana, Brandon Gardner and Bradley Gardner, both of Murray and two great grandchildren, Arabella Gardner and John Michael Groff.
A graveside service is set for 1 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Matheny Cemetery. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
A graveside service is set for 1 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Matheny Cemetery. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
Margaret Fern Crowder Purvis
Margaret Fern Crowder Purvis,100, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born March 7, 1921, in Logan County, Kentucky, to Richard Owen Crowder and Nellie Turner Crowder.
She lived her entire life in Russellville before moving to Murray to be closer to her daughter. She retired from Kuhn’s Corporation, and was a member of United Methodist Temple in Russellville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas (J.T.) Purvis, whom she married April 30, 1939; a sister, Bertha Crowder Slover; brothers, Ford Crowder and Boyd Crowder; and a son-in-law, Phillip Allen.
Mrs. Purvis is survived by a daughter, Carol Allen of Murray; granddaughters, Elizabeth Allen (Robert Gross) of Decatur, Georgia, and Emily Robertson (Wesley) of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and great-grandchildren, Graham, William and Joanna Robertson.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville with Michael Romans officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to United Methodist Temple, 395 South Main St, Russellville, KY 42276 or to a charity of your choice.
Shirley Garland Byassee
Shirley Garland Byassee 87, passed away on December 22, 2021 at her home in Clinton, Kentucky.
She was born on September 24, 1934 in Cumberland, Kentucky to Charles Sumner and Alice Flanary Garland. She was deeply cherished by her family. Shirley was the epitome of strength, grace and love.
Shirley grew up in Holmes Mill, Kentucky. She graduated from Evarts High School in 1951. After high school she attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky where she received a Bachelor degree in Home Economics. Shirley taught Home Economics and Science at Loyal High School and then Evarts High School before moving to Jasper, Tennessee to work as a Rural Development Agent in the Extension Office. She worked almost a year as an extension agent before finding her professional passion which was Dietetics. Shirley began working at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. She participated in a Dietetic Internship which led to becoming a Registered Dietician. Shirley left Chattanooga to become Food Service Director at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. She was an active member of the American Dietetic Association for over 50 years.
Shirley married the love of her life, John Hall Byassee, Jr. in 1964 in Murray, Kentucky. They were happily married for 39 years. Shirley completed her Masters Degree in Dietetics at the University of Tennessee at Martin, TN. She also completed an endorsement for teaching Middle School Science at Murray State University. She worked for Hickman County Schools as Food Service Director and as a teacher until her retirement. Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clinton, Kentucky. She was a member of many professional organizations and was dedicated to her service in the church.
Shirley is survived by her son, John (Jill) Byassee of Clinton, Kentucky; her daughter, Jan (Josh) Johnson of Clinton, Kentucky, her sister, Ann (Donald) Sowders of Lexington, Kentucky, her grandchildren Katherine Byassee, Charles Byassee, John Eric Johnson, and J.B. Johnson. Her nieces Lynn (David) McGaughey and Jody (Chuck) Caudill.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John Hall Byassee, Jr. and her beloved parents, Charles and Alice Garland.
A family burial will take place in Clinton, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to Gideon’s International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Malak Ghadjar-Mozafari
Mrs. Malak Ghadjar-Mozafari, 85, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton.
Mrs. Ghadjar-Mozafari was born on November 26, 1936 in Tehran, Iran to Mohamad Reza Ghadjar Mozafari and Azamulmolouk Mizani.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Dr. Sadreddin Nabavi-Nouri and a brother, Hossein Ghadjar-Mozafari, in addition to her parents.
She lovingly leaves behind a daughter, Eskatira (Kati) Majlessi and husband, Ali Majlessi of Los Angeles, CA; a son, Kamran Nabavi and wife, Dr. Dawn Deeter, of Murray; a brother, Davood Ghadjar-Mozafari and wife, Jila of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Madeline Majlessi and husband, Cooper Guthrie, Amanda Majlessi, Mark Majlessi, Darius Nabavi, Cyrus Nabavi, AshKahn Nabavi.
Her burial will take place at the Nabavi Estate, 888 Faxon Road with Dr. Steven Hunter presiding. Pallbearers include, Darius Nabavi, Cyrus Nabavi, AshKhan Nabavi, Kamran Nabavi. Honorary pallbearers are Davood Ghadjar-Mozafari and Mehdi Hatamian, Mark and Ali Majlessi and Cooper Guthrie.
RELOCATION ANNOUNCEMENT
The MacBEAN-Beane Family has announced details of the reinterment of Anna Ruth MacBEAN, Land Architect and Science Educator. The Husband has reported his wife has been relocated to Elm Grove Cemetery, Murray, Kentucky on Nov. 23rd 2021 By Imes Funeral Home of Murray.
A 'Celebration Of Life Meal' will be scheduled at a future date in her honor following the full completion of her monument architecture.
The relocation to her final memorial grounds followed the partial erection of her monument stone works at Elm Grove on 94E, Murray, and ending in the installation of her living remembrance memorial on HWY 80/Old Shiloh Rd. on Dec. 23rd 2021.
Visitors to Anna's Elm Grove Relocation Site on Row #15 Plots, 58,59 & 60 are requested to sign the provided registry book at the marker in order to be included in the future planned ceremony.
Robert Eugene Badger
Robert Eugene Badger, 91, of Murray, Kentucky died at 4:11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
He was born July 20, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Herman Eugene Badger and Mary Roads Badger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Eugene Badger Jr.
Mr. Badger is survived by his daughter, Christy Watkins; a son, Michael Badger;a sister, Virginia Fields; and four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Hicks Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Friends wishing to attend may meet the family at the cemetery.
Brooks Clayton Darnell
Brooks Clayton Darnell, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan to Virgil Darnell and Otha Mae Gore Darnell.
He was the owner and operator of Brook’s Body Shop.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Darnell Roach; one grandson, Taylor Ray Roach; two sisters, Mary Ruth Taylor and Evelyn Dell Smith; one brother, Danny Lynn Darnell and one sister-in-law, Theresa Knight.
Mr. Darnell is survived by his wife, Carolyn Darnell of Murray, whom he married Feb. 23, 1963, in Brookport, Illinois; a daughter, Lori Duff and husband Brian of Murray; one son, Craig Darnell and wife Ginger of Murray; one sister, Hilda Mustion and husband Rick of Lakeland, Florida; four brothers, Richard Darnell and wife Inez of Calvert City, Eddie Darnell and wife Sara of Almo, Gene Darnell and wife Debbie of Odessa, Florida, and Ted Darnell and wife Carolyn of Murray; two brothers-in-law, Jack Canady and wife Darlene of Murray and Jim Knight of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Brooke Darnell of Murray, Ashley Kirks and partner Jr. Nance of Murray, Jason Kirks and wife Leandra of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brittany Murphy and husband Jaden of Murray, Jordan Roach and wife Hailey of Murray, Christopher Milby and wife Hanna of Hazel, Mason Darnell and wife Meilia of Murray, Madison Duff of Murray, Aria Duff of Murray and Aiden Duff of Murray; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
James Lloyd Sills
James Lloyd Sills, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Freda Weaver
Freda Weaver, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Janice Wilkerson Howe
Janice Wilkerson Howe, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Maggie Imogene Linn Herndon
Maggie Imogene Linn Herndon, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.