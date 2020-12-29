Walter Lee Steely
Walter Lee Steely received the grandest Christmas present ever celebrating with our savior. On Dec. 25, 2020, he died peacefully surrounded by his family.
Born Sept. 27, 1940, to Leland and Alice Steely, who preceded him in death, he lived in Hazel with his sister, Anna Lou Steely Coleman, and brothers, Howard Steely (Freda) and the late Johnny Steely who passed as a child. On Dec. 29, 1963, he married his wife of 57 years, Jane Harrison Steely. They had three children, Leland Steely (Mary) of Sebree, Leigh Ann Grady (Raymond) of Murray and Leslie Franklin (Terry) of Murray. The joy of his life was being a Papaw to his grandchildren, Taylor Grady (Lauren), Kayla Marble (Pat), Sarah Steely, Alicia Harrison (Kyle), Suzanna Grady, Walter Douglas Steely, Tee Franklin, Olivia Franklin, and Joshua Franklin. His newest love was his great-grandson, Warren Marble.
With a love for farming, he began his career raising Simmental cattle and later founded Steely Spray Service and Steely Grain Roasting. More than his love of farming, he found his love in serving Christ. Whether at home or abroad, he served by spreading the gospel as the deacon of disaster relief at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
The funeral service is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Green Plain Church of Christ with John Dale and Mike Kiser officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the church.
With his love for missions, he traveled to Africa and Mexico, but his heart was with the widows and orphans of Ukraine and Haiti. In honor of his love for missions, expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Haiti Mission Fund, c/o Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Patsy Mae Thomasson
Patsy Mae Thomasson, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, passed peacefully into Heaven Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Calvert Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hersie Hopkins and Novena Bedwell Hopkins. She married Jack Thomasson Feb. 17, 1968, and they lived and worked in St. Louis, Missouri for 32 years before retiring to Murray. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Hopkins and Estelle Lawrence.
Mrs. Thomasson is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jack Thomasson of Calvert City; a brother, Darrell Hopkins (Wilma) of Calvert City; a nephew, Larry Lawrence (Pam); a niece, Sherry Ball (Larry); nephew, Mike Hopkins (Effie); a niece, Tammy Hopkins; a nephew, Brian Hopkins (Clair); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Luenell Carroll
Luenell Carrol, 91, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at The Farm in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Sharp, Kentucky, to John Alton and Susie Miller Alton.
She worked at Murray Hosiery Mills. She received her GED and her LPN degree in November 1969 in Murray. She received her RN degree in 1973 from Paducah Community College in Paducah, and worked at Lourdes Hospital. She would tell everyone she knew to follow your dreams. She loved her Lord and loved God’s word. She was a dedicated member of Coles Campground United Methodist Church. She and her husband of 69 years enjoyed camping for more than 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carrol, who died in 2015; and one grandson, Michael Don Bailey, who died in 1969.
Mrs. Carrol is survived by one daughter, Laurel Jean Bailey and husband Don of Hazel; two grandchildren, Amy McClain of Hardin and Carol Newby and husband Justin of Grafton, Wisconsin; and three great-grandchildren, Kyle and Alyssa McClain, and Paige Newby.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen and Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Coles Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Coles Campground United Methodist Church, c/o Debbie Lassiter, 1708 Magnolia Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Martha T. Hopper
Martha T. Hopper, 93 of Benton, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her home.
Born Saturday, Jan. 29, 1927, in Marshall County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Wallace Ivy Taylor and Mattie Mae Doan Taylor and the wife of T.L. “Red” Hopper.
She was a longtime member of the Jonathan Creek community and was the owner of the Dinner Bell Restaurant. She was an avid Marshall County High School girls basketball fan, as well as the Murray State Racers. She also loved to watch the NBA. She was a member of Fairdealing Church of Christ.
Mrs. Hopper is survived by a son, Harry Lee Holliday Sr. and wife Sandy of Lakewood, Washington; a stepson, James M. Hopper and wife Bonnie of St. Augustine, Florida; a grandson, Harry Lee Holliday Jr. and wife Jennifer of Murray; a granddaughter, Sabrina Holliday Carlin and husband Sean of Lakewood, Washington; four other grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four special nieces; one special nephew; and several very close friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her stepson, Michael Luther “Mike” Hopper; and brothers, Donald Taylor, John Doan “J.D.” Taylor and Ross Taylor; and a sister, Joyce Anderson.
Private graveside services will be in Fairdealing Cemetery in Benton with Cory Westerfield officiating. No public visitation is planned.
Frances Joan Adams
Frances Joan Adams, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 1, 1933, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Nathan Byrd and Mada Hughes Byrd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Keith Adams, and a sister, Patsy Crotzer.
Ms. Adams is survived by her daughters, Patty Darlene Stephens and Brenda Freeman; a brother, Billy Gene Byrd; and three grandchildren, Ben Geurin, Andrea Moore and Jamon Stephens.
A private family burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.
Anita R. Mansfield
Anita R. Mansfield, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born July 29, 1937, in Murray, to Pat and Flora Johnson Rowland.
She retired from Murray State University and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ray Mansfield, and a sister, Patsy Dyer.
Mrs. Mansfield is survived by a son, Greg Mansfield of Murray; a daughter, Dana Proffitt and husband David of Nashville, Tennessee; a brother, Joe Rowland and wife Brenda of Murray; four grandchildren, Justin Mansfield of Mayfield, Dacia Monroe and husband John of Murray, Allyn Hodgins and husband Payton of Richmond, Virginia, and Bradley Proffitt of San Jose, California; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Payton Hodgins, John Monroe, Pat Rowland, Craig Pitcock, Brad Proffitt. An honorary pallbearer is Justin Mansfield.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Watch, Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Luis A. Mancilla Jr.
Luis A. Mancilla Jr., 53, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
