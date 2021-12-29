Janice Wilkerson Howe
Janice Wilkerson Howe, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
She was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert Wilkerson and Lexie Hopkins Wilkerson.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Obit - Pamela Vinson - Morgan's Funeral Home
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sammye Franklin.
Mrs. Howe is survived by her husband, E.L. “Red” Howe Jr. of Murray, whom she married Aug. 31, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Murray; two daughters, Meredith Lewis and husband Trey of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Jennifer Wakefield of Nolensville, Tennessee; two sisters, Sharon Cotham and husband Steve and Robbie Key and husband Reggie, all of Murray; a brother-in-law, Allen Franklin of Lone Oak; five grandchildren, Bryce and Ryan Lewis, both of Hendersonville and Maclaine Wakefield, Lauren Wakefield and Camryn Wakefield, all of Nolensville; three nieces, Janece Everett of Kevil, Becky Crittenden of Columbus, Georgia, and Heather Scott of Murray; and two nephews, David Snow of Mayfield and John Key of Kevil.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow immediately after visitation at the funeral home with Keith Inman officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Trey Lewis, Bryce Lewis, Ryan Lewis, Reggie Key, Steve Cotham and Mike Baker.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bill Adams Sunday school class, First Baptist Church of Murray, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Freda Weaver
Freda Weaver, 73, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Murray, to Fred Parker and Virginia Dodd Parker.
She was retired from Quest Pharmaceuticals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Freddie Wayne Parker.
Ms. Weaver is survived by two sons, Tracy Weaver and wife Barbara of Murray and Trent Weaver and wife Leanne of Benton; four sisters, Patricia Ahart, Carolyn Davis, Jeanie Bihlman and Angela VanWienen; seven grandchildren, Kelsey Casner, Timmy Watkins, Justin Weaver, Jack Weaver, Kalli Weaver, Mercedes Nisbet and Macy Weaver; and five great-grandchildren, Kylie Hurt, Camden Hurt, Tristan Weaver, Kenlee Watkins and Emmett Watkins.
Private family services will be held at a late date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Lloyd Sills
James Lloyd Sills, 74, of Murray, Kentucky died at 2:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in an automobile accident in Murray.
He was born April 17, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was an engineer for Exxon, and served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Mr. Sills is survived by his daughter, Stacey Arnold (Dean); stepdaughters, Robin Green, April Seay (Dale) and Kim Green; 10 grandchildren, Shawn VonSchoech, Ryan Lichfield, Addie Bebber, Romy Seay, Ryland Seay, Devon Thomas, Logan Thomas, Carinne Wilson, Hunter Arnold and Clara Arnold; and five great-grandchildren, Oaklee, Finlee, Korra, Korrt and Westin.
No services are planned at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kosair's Childrens Hospital, Cancer Floor, 200 East Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40206.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maggie Imogene Linn Herndon
Maggie Imogene Linn Herndon, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1923, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Sherman Bradford Linn and Dollie Dowdy Linn.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and the Share Sunday school class, as well as a member of the Brookdale Senior Living Community.
Imogene, as she was fondly known, graduated as valedictorian of Hazel High School in 1942 and Toler’s Business School in Paris, Tennessee, in 1943. She worked at two Army bases as a secretary during World War II, and was a stay-at-home mom when their sons were growing up. She later retired as a sales clerk at the National Department Store in Murray. She also did volunteer work at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and worked as an in-home caregiver. She was a member of the Federal Employees Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Herndon, who served more than four years in the U.S. Army and died Nov. 1, 1984; one son, Larry Herndon, who died in 2015; and a brother, Edgar Linn, who died in 2006.
Mrs. Herndon is survived by two sons, Kelly Herndon and wife Drena, Duncanville, Texas, and Randy Herndon and wife Jill of Murray; a daughter-in-law, Virginia Herndon of Murray; nine grandchildren, Susan McCauley of Pasadena, Texas, Michael (Lesley) Herndon of New Concord, Lynette (Paul) McCarley of Burleson, Texas, Mark (Katya) Herndon of Richmond, Virginia, Scott Herndon of Murray, Aaron (DeAndra) Herndon of Gallatin, Tennnessee, Lauren (Adam) Midkiff of Cincinnati, Ohio, Laken (Dillon) Rosing of Greenfield, Indiana, and Adrian (David) Vinson of Bardstown; 15 great-grandchildren, Katherine Herndon of Murray, Daniel, Ashley and Matthew McCarley of Burleson, Ryan and Ethan Herndon of Richmond, Bryce Yeager and Seldon Herndon of Murray, Connor and Sloane Midkiff of Cincinnati, Lynnlee and Rhett Herndon of Gallatin, Sean and Sutton Rosing of Greenfield, and Olivia Vinson of Bardstown; and many beloved extended family members.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham and David Vinson officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Herndon, Michael Herndon, Scott Herndon, Aaron Herndon, Daniel McCarley, Matthew McCarley, Seldon Herndon and Bryce Yeager. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Herndon and Ethan Herndon. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Imogene was a devout Christian and faithful follower of Christ, therefore, in lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Grace Baptist Church, 617 S. Ninth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean Gardner
Barbara Jean Gardner, 78, of Dexter, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her home.
Ms. Gardner was born on June 6, 1943 in Golden Pond, KY to the late Scott and Ethel Bullocks Sanders. She retired from the healthcare industry. Barbara was a member of the Murray Art Guild and spent lots of her time there with friends. She loved gardening, making jewelry and was a very artistic person. She painted portraits of many barns in Calloway County which were often displayed at local banks and at the library.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as a son, Timothy Gardner.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a daughter, Teresa Groff and husband, John of Chesterton, IN; four grandchildren, Jason Groff and wife, Roxanne, of Illinois, Justin Groff of Indiana, Brandon Gardner and Bradley Gardner, both of Murray and two great grandchildren, Arabella Gardner and John Michael Groff.
A graveside service is set for 1 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Matheny Cemetery. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Ms. Gardner by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Margaret Fern Crowder Purvis
Margaret Fern Crowder Purvis,100, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born March 7, 1921, in Logan County, Kentucky, to Richard Owen Crowder and Nellie Turner Crowder.
She lived her entire life in Russellville before moving to Murray to be closer to her daughter. She retired from Kuhn’s Corporation, and was a member of United Methodist Temple in Russellville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas (J.T.) Purvis, whom she married April 30, 1939; a sister, Bertha Crowder Slover; brothers, Ford Crowder and Boyd Crowder; and a son-in-law, Phillip Allen.
Mrs. Purvis is survived by a daughter, Carol Allen of Murray; granddaughters, Elizabeth Allen (Robert Gross) of Decatur, Georgia, and Emily Robertson (Wesley) of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and great-grandchildren, Graham, William and Joanna Robertson.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville with Michael Romans officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to United Methodist Temple, 395 South Main St, Russellville, KY 42276 or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Garland Byassee
Shirley Garland Byassee 87, passed away on December 22, 2021 at her home in Clinton, Kentucky.
She was born on September 24, 1934 in Cumberland, Kentucky to Charles Sumner and Alice Flanary Garland. She was deeply cherished by her family. Shirley was the epitome of strength, grace and love.
Shirley grew up in Holmes Mill, Kentucky. She graduated from Evarts High School in 1951. After high school she attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky where she received a Bachelor degree in Home Economics. Shirley taught Home Economics and Science at Loyal High School and then Evarts High School before moving to Jasper, Tennessee to work as a Rural Development Agent in the Extension Office. She worked almost a year as an extension agent before finding her professional passion which was Dietetics. Shirley began working at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. She participated in a Dietetic Internship which led to becoming a Registered Dietician. Shirley left Chattanooga to become Food Service Director at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. She was an active member of the American Dietetic Association for over 50 years.
Shirley married the love of her life, John Hall Byassee, Jr. in 1964 in Murray, Kentucky. They were happily married for 39 years. Shirley completed her Masters Degree in Dietetics at the University of Tennessee at Martin, TN. She also completed an endorsement for teaching Middle School Science at Murray State University. She worked for Hickman County Schools as Food Service Director and as a teacher until her retirement. Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clinton, Kentucky. She was a member of many professional organizations and was dedicated to her service in the church.
Shirley is survived by her son, John (Jill) Byassee of Clinton, Kentucky; her daughter, Jan (Josh) Johnson of Clinton, Kentucky, her sister, Ann (Donald) Sowders of Lexington, Kentucky, her grandchildren Katherine Byassee, Charles Byassee, John Eric Johnson, and J.B. Johnson. Her nieces Lynn (David) McGaughey and Jody (Chuck) Caudill.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John Hall Byassee, Jr. and her beloved parents, Charles and Alice Garland.
A family burial will take place in Clinton, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to Gideon’s International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Shirley Byassee by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Malak Ghadjar-Mozafari
Mrs. Malak Ghadjar-Mozafari, 85, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton.
Mrs. Ghadjar-Mozafari was born on November 26, 1936 in Tehran, Iran to Mohamad Reza Ghadjar Mozafari and Azamulmolouk Mizani.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Dr. Sadreddin Nabavi-Nouri and a brother, Hossein Ghadjar-Mozafari, in addition to her parents.
She lovingly leaves behind a daughter, Eskatira (Kati) Majlessi and husband, Ali Majlessi of Los Angeles, CA; a son, Kamran Nabavi and wife, Dr. Dawn Deeter, of Murray; a brother, Davood Ghadjar-Mozafari and wife, Jila of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Madeline Majlessi and husband, Cooper Guthrie, Amanda Majlessi, Mark Majlessi, Darius Nabavi, Cyrus Nabavi, AshKahn Nabavi.
Her burial will take place at the Nabavi Estate, 888 Faxon Road with Dr. Steven Hunter presiding. Pallbearers include, Darius Nabavi, Cyrus Nabavi, AshKhan Nabavi, Kamran Nabavi. Honorary pallbearers are Davood Ghadjar-Mozafari and Mehdi Hatamian, Mark and Ali Majlessi and Cooper Guthrie.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Ghadjar-Mozafari by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Teresa Garland Mabe
Teresa Garland Mabe, 64, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Anna Lou Jones
Anna Lou Jones, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
RELOCATION ANNOUNCEMENT
The MacBEAN-Beane Family has announced details of the reinterment of Anna Ruth MacBEAN, Land Architect and Science Educator. The Husband has reported his wife has been relocated to Elm Grove Cemetery, Murray, Kentucky on Nov. 23rd 2021 By Imes Funeral Home of Murray.
A 'Celebration Of Life Meal' will be scheduled at a future date in her honor following the full completion of her monument architecture.
The relocation to her final memorial grounds followed the partial erection of her monument stone works at Elm Grove on 94E, Murray, and ending in the installation of her living remembrance memorial on HWY 80/Old Shiloh Rd. on Dec. 23rd 2021.
Visitors to Anna's Elm Grove Relocation Site on Row #15 Plots, 58,59 & 60 are requested to sign the provided registry book at the marker in order to be included in the future planned ceremony.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.