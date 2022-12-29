Shirley Ann Rule
Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Terry Rule; and two brothers, Bill and Ted Wilkerson.
Mrs. Rule is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald Rule; whom she married Aug. 3, 1958, in Cocoa, Florida; one daughter, Sherri Brawner and husband Chad of Gleason, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Macie Wilkerson of Coldwater; three grandchildren, Coady Rule and Shayla Phillips of Farmington, Chandler Brawner of Gleason and Chasney Brawner of Hendersonville, Tennessee; one great-grandchild, Rilynn Rule of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Luke Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Sarah Edwards
Sarah Edwards, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Farms at Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born March 3, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Ebe Lyons and Lucille Walker Lyons.
She retired after working 22 years for Fisher-Price Mattel, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Edwards; one daughter, Becky Collins; brothers, Jimmy Lyons, L.W. Lyons, Earl “Fats” Lyons, and one infant brother; and one grandson, Tommy Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by one son, Ricky Edwards and wife Jackie of Murray; one sister, Betty Dodd of Murray; three grandchildren, Michael Phillips and wife Robyn and Justin Phillips of Almo and Richie Edwards and wife Jerina of Jenks, Oklahoma; and six great-grandchildren, Bekah Phillips of Lexington, Madison Edwards, Riley Edwards and Reese Edwards, all of Jenks, Shaun Phillips of Murray and Jack Phillips of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Bobby Ray Stewart Jr.
Bobby Ray Stewart Jr., 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 7:10 p.m. in Aurora, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 24, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Stewart; parents, Bobby and Judy Stewart; children, James Andrew Stewart and Jennifer Nichole Edwards; and a brother, Mike Stewart.
Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife, Lora Reed Stewart; children, Larry (Vikki) Robertson, Jason Robertson, Amanda (Terry) Robertson, Mike (Heather) Poe and Elizabeth (William) Robertson; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will follow in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Douglas Fain
Douglas Fain, 69, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 19, 1953, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Frank Fain Jr. and Barbara Kulmer, who preceded him in death.
He retired from the City of Murray where he worked at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. He was graduate of Doss High School in Louisville, and Murray State University
Doug is survived by two daughters, Megan Harrison and husband John of Mayfield and Haley Fain of Paducah; one sister, Lynda Lowe of Prospect; one brother, Frank Fain of Crestwood; and three grandchildren, Zakai Marsala of Paducah, and Isaac Harrison and Caleb Harrison, both of Mayfield.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Charles William Miles
Charles William Miles, 76, of Rockport, Indiana, formerly of Hazel, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Owensboro Regional Hospital.
He was born May 20, 1946, in Sanders, Kentucky.
He loved his family and they loved him. His hobbies were yard work, watching the University of Kentucky basketball team and the Cincinnati Bengals football team. He loved doing projects around his home.
Most of his life he farmed, milked cows and raised tobacco. He also worked in several factories.
He was preceded in death by his father Estel and his mother, Dorthy; his mothers-in-law, Donna Dublin and Martha Chafer; two brothers, David Miles and Jimmy Miles; and five sisters, Betty Couch, Rita Booth, Anita Kelso, Jackie Griffen and Patsy Miles.
Charles was survived by his loving wife Autumn; a brother, Terry Miles and wife Janet; sisters, Becky Mcburney and Debbie Bickers and husband Gilbert; a daughter, Karen Driver and husband Jeff; sons, John Miles and wife Cindy, Charlie Miles and wife Kim and Joshua Miles and wife Jennifer; a stepdaughter, Carrie Kirby and husband Steve; grandchildren, Brian, Timothy, Austin, Travis, Matt, Michael Dale, Cory, Brooklyn, Brianna, Mia, Sarah, Kane, Noah, Emma Rose and Kolton; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Dmitri, Fenris, Syris, Braiden, Iassac, Tala, River and Kia; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dennis Wayne Sliger
Dennis Wayne Sliger, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
