Anna Mary Ragsdale
Anna Mary Ragsdale, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
She was born Sept. 9, 1925, in Model, Tennessee, to William Fred Dilday and Launa Hicks Dilday
She was retired from Kenlake State Park. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Ragsdale, and one sister, Thelma Walker
Anna is survived by one daughter, Teresa Chandler and husband Craig of Murray; three sons, Jim Ragsdale and wife Vicki, Larry Ragsdale and wife Cindy and Don Ragsdale and wife Mayda, all of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Alice Phelps of Louisville and Helen Brooks of Murray; five grandchildren, Jenny Bennett, Adam Ragsdale, Robyn Powers, Whitney Ragsdale and Matt Ragsdale; and seven great-grandchildren, Lauren Bennett, Nora Powers, Carson Garner, Andy Bennett, Charlotte Ragsdale, Cody Garner and Camden McClain.
A private family service will be held with Phillip Bazzell and John Dale officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friendship Cemetery Fund, c/o Brian Overby, 58 Rippling Creek, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William Thomas Lamb Jr.
William Thomas Lamb Jr., 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William Thomas Lamb Sr. and Euple Parrish Lamb.
He retired after 37 years of service at General Tire and was a farmer. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and the Extreme Makeover Sunday school class, who were very dear to him. He was an avid coon hunter for 60 years and he owned many hounds, some good and some not so good. He traveled a lot of miles in a truck and on foot following his hounds and hunts near and far.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, James Leroy Lamb and Roger Dale Lamb, and two sisters, Mary Willis and Bessie Colson.
Mr. Lamb is survived by his wife, Judith Rowland Lamb; whom he married Sept. 15, 1961; two daughters, Bonita K. Lamb and Rachel Lamb Johnson and husband Ricky; a son, William David Lamb and wife Katie; three granddaughters, Lindsay Johnson McDougal, Lauren A. Johnson and Emily K. Lamb; two great-grandsons, Caden Ray McDougal and Cuyer Joe McDougal; a great-granddaughter, Charlee A. McDougal; a sister, Eva Lamb Smith; several nieces and nephews; and a host of hunting buddies.
A private family service will be held with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hardin Baptist Church, Eight Days of Hope, 218 College St., Hardin, KY 42048, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Alexander
Shirley Alexander, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mill’s Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Murray, to Herbert Miller and Ina Mae Parrish Miller.
She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sheppard, and one brother, Charles Miller.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Tina Carraway and husband Marty of Murray; one son, Anthony Sheppard and wife Michelle of New Concord; one sister, Mary Morris of Murray; four grandchildren, Jeremy Carraway and wife Christy, Emily Carraway Ballard and husband Ben, Chastin Sheppard and Tandyn Sheppard; and four great-grandchildren, Kierstyn Carraway, Emma Ballard, Piper Carraway and Kit Sheppard Carraway.
A private family service will be held with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will be in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup For The Soul, P.O. Box 101, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Jane McIntosh
Martha Jane McIntosh, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, and a retired employee of Bell South after 35 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy McIntosh; two brothers, Peyton Russell and Johnny Russell; and her parents, Wesley and Orine Davis Russell.
Mrs. McIntosh is survived by her daughter, Sally Jane McIntosh of Murray, and two primary caregivers, June Jones and Jacey Guidry.
A private graveside service will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery with Kody Hopwood officiating. Burial will follow. No visitation is scheduled.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lula Green
Lula Green, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mayfield Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 1, 1944, to Roy Green and Eura Burgess Green.
She worked as a nurse at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rice Farmer; two sons, Bobby and Stephen Farmer; one brother, Tony Green; and a sister, Patsy Louise Whitlow.
Mrs. Green is survived by one brother, Ronald Green and wife Rita of Murray.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Tommy Wayne McDonald Jr.
Tommy Wayne McDonald, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Joe R. Haley
Joe R. Haley, 93, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.