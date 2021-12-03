Barbara Elizabeth Szmagalski
Barbara Elizabeth Szmagalski, 72, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 15, 1949, in Sackville, New Brunswick, Canada, to Wylie Calvin Trenholm and Mabel Ernestine McIntosh Trenholm.
She retired from Murray-Calloway County Hospital and was of Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, John Wylie Trenholm
Barbara is survived by her husband, Bogdon “BJ” Szmagalski of Clarksville, whom she married Aug. 9, 2016, in Clarksville; one daughter, Kerie Ann Atkins Sturm and husband Pete of Paducah; one stepdaughter, Amber Szmagalski of Clarksville; three sons, Jerry Wylie Atkins and wife Kathy of Benton, Tommy Lee Atkins and wife Becky of Murray and Jesse Neil Vaughn of Murray; four stepsons, Donald Ashburn of Clarksville, Jon Szmagalski of Victoria, Texas, Matthew Szmagalski of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Jon Tralian of Clarksville; two brothers, Manfred Morrison Trenholm and Angus Robert Trenholm; 10 grandchildren, Adrain Misner, Jessica Beecham, Chris Beecham, Kerie Lee Jones, Max Sturm, Kirsten Bynum, Autumn Sturm, Anne-Marie Atkins, Peyton Maxwell and Preston Maxwell; and 16 great-grandchildren, Paisley Edmond, William Edmond, Elizabeth Edmond, Kyleigh Dripps, Braydin Beecham, Haydin Beecham, Shawn Misner, Luke Misner, Noah Bechard, Georgia Cannon, Thoren Cannon, Ronin Cannon, Juniper Cannon, Brighton Fowler, Zane Johnson and Raelynn Esslinger.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Carey officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry M. ‘Whitie’ White
Jerry M. “Whitie” White, 79, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 30, 1942, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Earlie White and Ovie Adams White.
He was a car detailer for more than 60 years, working last for Dale Nance Auto. He was of Methodist faith and served in the Tennessee National Guard. He loved 57 Chevys, Nascar, Kentucky Basketball, St. Louis Cardinal Baseball, Little League baseball and country music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Billie Shelton and Freda Davis; a nephew Nicky Davis; two nieces, Sue Brandon and Janice Shelton Meadows; and a great-niece Dessie Davis, and a great-nephew Cody Crass.
Mr. White is survived by three nieces, Sharon Davis of Hazel, Diane Scott of Hazel and Joni Beard and husband Joe of New Concord; and several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071; Green Plain Cemetery Fund, 3980 Murray-Paris Rd., Hazel, KY 42049, or the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St. # A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Essie M. Bailey
Essie M. Bailey, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.