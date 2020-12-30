William Mac Coleman
William Mac Coleman, 72, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Mac was born to William Desmer Coleman and Opal Thompson Coleman, both deceased.
He was a school teacher, farmer, avid golfer, and above all, a man devoted to his family. A lifelong resident of Calloway County, he graduated from Calloway County High School and Murray State University where he earned his undergraduate and post graduate degrees. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and a devout member and supporter of The Gideons International.
Mac is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lynda Kelso Coleman; three children, Trevor H. Coleman and wife, Laura, MacRae Austin and Whitney E. Stringer and husband Benji; six grandchildren, Lindsey Lee Morgan and husband Kyle, Madelyn B. Coleman, Coleman M. Austin, Ava Claire Flota, William Scott (Liam) Flota and Lyla Rose Stringer; and two step-grandchildren, Edyn Stringer and Izabel Stringer. In addition, Mac loved countless close and devoted friends.
The funeral service will be limited to close family members.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions, donations may be made to The Gideons International, c/o Brandon Oliver, 2291 State Route 464, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Max ‘Joey’ Andrus
Joe Max “Joey” Andrus, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 18, 1960, in Murray.
He attended Glendale Road Church of Christ and was a very active member of the WATCH Center. He was also an honorary member of the Red Hand Motorcycle Club. He loved reading, motorcycles and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Franklin Andrus.
Joey is survived by his mother, Laura Ella Lovett Andrus of Murray, and two brothers, Ken Andrus and Jeff Andrus, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy be made to the WATCH Center, 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Brooks
Helen Brooks, 99, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 26, 1921, in Murray, to Golden R. Ragsdale and Hattie Florence Lee Ragsdale.
She was a homemaker and the oldest member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rafe Brooks, who died December 1988; two brothers, Albert Ragsdale and W.C. Ragsdale; and one grandchild, Carrie Beth Rudolph.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by two daughters, Wyvonne Rudolph and husband Ricky of Dexter and Debbie Murdock and husband Ray of Murray; one son, Joe Brooks of Dexter; one sister, Laura Alice Phelps of Louisville; four grandchildren, Jodie Brooks and wife Mandy of Murray, Jason Hill and wife Miriam of Murray, Amanda “Mandy” Phillips and husband Jonathan of Dexter and Justin Hill and wife Nicole of Murray; and 10 great-grandchildren, Caden and Colton Brooks, Preslee Phillips, Lauren, Tristan, Madison and Morgan Hill, and Briley, Brooks and Lainey Hill.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Palestine United Methodist Church with Richard Burkeen and David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Lee Steely
Walter Lee Steely received the grandest Christmas present ever celebrating with our savior. On Dec. 25, 2020, he died peacefully surrounded by his family.
Born Sept. 27, 1940, to Leland and Alice Steely, who preceded him in death, he lived in Hazel with his sister, Anna Lou Steely Coleman, and brothers, Howard Steely (Freda) and the late Johnny Steely who passed as a child. On Dec. 29, 1963, he married his wife of 57 years, Jane Harrison Steely. They had three children, Leland Steely (Mary) of Sebree, Leigh Ann Grady (Raymond) of Murray and Leslie Franklin (Terry) of Murray. The joy of his life was being a Papaw to his grandchildren, Taylor Grady (Lauren), Kayla Marble (Pat), Sarah Steely, Alicia Harrison (Kyle), Suzanna Grady, Walter Douglas Steely, Tee Franklin, Olivia Franklin, and Joshua Franklin. His newest love was his great-grandson, Warren Marble.
With a love for farming, he began his career raising Simmental cattle and later founded Steely Spray Service and Steely Grain Roasting. More than his love of farming, he found his love in serving Christ. Whether at home or abroad, he served by spreading the gospel as the deacon of disaster relief at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
The funeral service is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Green Plain Church of Christ with John Dale and Mike Kiser officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the church.
With his love for missions, he traveled to Africa and Mexico, but his heart was with the widows and orphans of Ukraine and Haiti. In honor of his love for missions, expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Haiti Mission Fund, c/o Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy Mae Thomasson
Patsy Mae Thomasson, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, passed peacefully into Heaven Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Calvert Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Hersie Hopkins and Novena Bedwell Hopkins. She married Jack Thomasson Feb. 17, 1968, and they lived and worked in St. Louis, Missouri for 32 years before retiring to Murray. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Hopkins and Estelle Lawrence.
Mrs. Thomasson is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jack Thomasson of Calvert City; a brother, Darrell Hopkins (Wilma) of Calvert City; a nephew, Larry Lawrence (Pam); a niece, Sherry Ball (Larry); nephew, Mike Hopkins (Effie); a niece, Tammy Hopkins; a nephew, Brian Hopkins (Clair); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.