Teresa Garland Mabe
Teresa Garland Mabe, 64, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born April 19, 1957, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
She was a member of Dexter Baptist Church
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny S. Garland
Teresa is survived by her mother, Georgia Mae Garland of Dexter; one daughter, Feleicia Dean Harrell and husband Charlie of Almo; two brothers, Greg Garland, and wife Antoinya Garland of Dexter and Robert Garland of Dexter; two grandchildren, Dakota Dean of Almo and Alyssa Harrell of Almo; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richie Clendenen and David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Lou Jones
Anna Lou Jones, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born March 15, 1920, in Murray, to Jesse Richard Smotherman and Doshie Key Smotherman.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ, the Adult Sunday school class and attended the Glendale Road Tuesday Morning Ladies Bible class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Lee Jones; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Williams Jones; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Smotherman.
Mrs. Jones is survived by one son, Dennis Lee Jones of Murray; a brother, Max Hugh Smotherman of Murray; two grandchildren, Denny Jones and wife Leslie of Murray and Johna Jones of Murray; one great-grandchild, Garrett Jones of Murray; and one step-grandchild, Paxton Mastera of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Westfork Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Westfork Cemetery Fund, c/o Westfork Baptist Church, 5179 St. Rt. 121 N., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James E. Easley
James E. Easley, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born July 8, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Luther T. Easley and Mary B. Harwell Easley.
He retired from the U.S. Post Office in the maintenance department in Murray. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann Farris Easley.
Mr. Easley is survived by his wife, Norma Jane Owen Easley of Murray, whom he married Oct. 5, 1990, in Graves County, Kentucky; two daughters, Sheri G. Sanderson and husband Greg of Paducah and Lori Myers and husband Jeff of Puryear, Tennessee; two sisters, Robbie Lee Bazzell and Frances Ahart, both of Murray; three brothers, Hollis Easley, of Garland, Texas, Donnie Easley of Murray and Ollie Easleyof Mayfield; and two grandchildren, Zachary J. Sanderson and wife Kate of Memphis, Tennessee, and Teri E. Kirks of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Tornado Relief Fund, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela J. Vinson
Pamela J. Vinson, 57, of Kuttawa, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 21, 1964, in Romulus, Michigan.
She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She loved her grandbabies, flowers, music and friends.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nathaniel Ryan Vinson and Terri L. Vinson.
Pam is survived by her husband of 38 years, Eric Vinson; her mother, Peggy Sue Hickman of Bellville, Michigan; parents, Joe Pat and Hilda Wyatt Winchester of Murray; one daughter, Alexandria Charles of Booneville, Indiana; one son, Stevie Vinson of Fredonia; one sister, Terri (Greg) Brown of Mayville, Michigan; three brothers, Mark (Tami) Winchester of Murray, Randall (Carolyn) Winchester of Murray and Tommie Burns of San Diego, California; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Morgan's Funeral Home in Princeton with Presley Lamm officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
Morgan’s Funeral Home of Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Wilkerson Howe
Janice Wilkerson Howe, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
She was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert Wilkerson and Lexie Hopkins Wilkerson.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sammye Franklin.
Mrs. Howe is survived by her husband, E.L. “Red” Howe Jr. of Murray, whom she married Aug. 31, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Murray; two daughters, Meredith Lewis and husband Trey of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Jennifer Wakefield of Nolensville, Tennessee; two sisters, Sharon Cotham and husband Steve and Robbie Key and husband Reggie, all of Murray; a brother-in-law, Allen Franklin of Lone Oak; five grandchildren, Bryce and Ryan Lewis, both of Hendersonville and Maclaine Wakefield, Lauren Wakefield and Camryn Wakefield, all of Nolensville; three nieces, Janece Everett of Kevil, Becky Crittenden of Columbus, Georgia, and Heather Scott of Murray; and two nephews, David Snow of Mayfield and John Key of Kevil.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow immediately after visitation at the funeral home with Boyd Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Trey Lewis, Bryce Lewis, Ryan Lewis, Reggie Key, Steve Cotham and Mike Baker.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bill Adams Sunday school class, First Baptist Church of Murray, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Freda Weaver
Freda Weaver, 73, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Murray, to Fred Parker and Virginia Dodd Parker.
She was retired from Quest Pharmaceuticals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Freddie Wayne Parker.
Ms. Weaver is survived by two sons, Tracy Weaver and wife Barbara of Murray and Trent Weaver and wife Leanne of Benton; four sisters, Patricia Ahart, Carolyn Davis, Jeanie Bihlman and Angela VanWienen; seven grandchildren, Kelsey Casner, Timmy Watkins, Justin Weaver, Jack Weaver, Kalli Weaver, Mercedes Nisbet and Macy Weaver; and five great-grandchildren, Kylie Hurt, Camden Hurt, Tristan Weaver, Kenlee Watkins and Emmett Watkins.
Private family services will be held at a late date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Lloyd Sills
James Lloyd Sills, 74, of Murray, Kentucky died at 2:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in an automobile accident in Murray.
He was born April 17, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was an engineer for Exxon, and served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Mr. Sills is survived by his daughter, Stacey Arnold (Dean); stepdaughters, Robin Green, April Seay (Dale) and Kim Green; 10 grandchildren, Shawn VonSchoech, Ryan Lichfield, Addie Bebber, Romy Seay, Ryland Seay, Devon Thomas, Logan Thomas, Carinne Wilson, Hunter Arnold and Clara Arnold; and five great-grandchildren, Oaklee, Finlee, Korra, Korrt and Westin.
No services are planned at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kosair's Childrens Hospital, Cancer Floor, 200 East Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40206.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maggie Imogene Linn Herndon
Maggie Imogene Linn Herndon, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1923, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Sherman Bradford Linn and Dollie Dowdy Linn.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and the Share Sunday school class, as well as a member of the Brookdale Senior Living Community.
Imogene, as she was fondly known, graduated as valedictorian of Hazel High School in 1942 and Toler’s Business School in Paris, Tennessee, in 1943. She worked at two Army bases as a secretary during World War II, and was a stay-at-home mom when their sons were growing up. She later retired as a sales clerk at the National Department Store in Murray. She also did volunteer work at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and worked as an in-home caregiver. She was a member of the Federal Employees Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Herndon, who served more than four years in the U.S. Army and died Nov. 1, 1984; one son, Larry Herndon, who died in 2015; and a brother, Edgar Linn, who died in 2006.
Mrs. Herndon is survived by two sons, Kelly Herndon and wife Drena, Duncanville, Texas, and Randy Herndon and wife Jill of Murray; a daughter-in-law, Virginia Herndon of Murray; nine grandchildren, Susan McCauley of Pasadena, Texas, Michael (Lesley) Herndon of New Concord, Lynette (Paul) McCarley of Burleson, Texas, Mark (Katya) Herndon of Richmond, Virginia, Scott Herndon of Murray, Aaron (DeAndra) Herndon of Gallatin, Tennnessee, Lauren (Adam) Midkiff of Cincinnati, Ohio, Laken (Dillon) Rosing of Greenfield, Indiana, and Adrian (David) Vinson of Bardstown; 15 great-grandchildren, Katherine Herndon of Murray, Daniel, Ashley and Matthew McCarley of Burleson, Ryan and Ethan Herndon of Richmond, Bryce Yeager and Seldon Herndon of Murray, Connor and Sloane Midkiff of Cincinnati, Lynnlee and Rhett Herndon of Gallatin, Sean and Sutton Rosing of Greenfield, and Olivia Vinson of Bardstown; three sisters-in-law, Edythe Herndon and Sue Herndon, both of Murray, and Mamie Herndon of Eddyville; and many beloved extended family members.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham and David Vinson officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Herndon, Michael Herndon, Scott Herndon, Aaron Herndon, Daniel McCarley, Matthew McCarley, Seldon Herndon and Bryce Yeager. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Herndon and Ethan Herndon. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Imogene was a devout Christian and faithful follower of Christ, therefore, in lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Grace Baptist Church, 617 S. Ninth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
John Otis Pasco Jr.
John Otis Pasco Jr., 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.