Martha Carol Wicker
Martha Carol Wicker, 73, of the Aurora community, Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec.r 28, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 13, 1949, to George and Martha (Morris) Barrow, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired teacher/administrator at South Marshall and Calloway County high schools in Kentucky, and with the Billings, Montana School System. She held a bachelor and master's degree from Murray State University and a master's degree from Montana State University.
Mrs. Wicker is survived by her husband of 39 years, Morris Wicker; one brother, Dwayne Barrow and wife Debbie of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Ruth Ann Taylor and husband Wally of Hardin; three nephews; and one niece.
No services are planned.
Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Mae Sledd
Kathy Mae Sledd, 70, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec.r 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 9, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, to William B. Beane and Nellie Rubene (Lassiter) Beane.
She was a homemaker and retired from Fisher-Price Toys in Murray. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Tony Sledd; two brothers, Kenneth Beane and Gary Beane; and a sister, Debbie Morrison.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Russell Sledd of Almo; daughters, Dawn Lamb and husband Johnny and Christy Sledd, all of Murray; siblings, Judy Downey, Mark Beane and Keith Beane, all of Murray; grandchildren, Justin Garland of Murray, Taylor Fike of Kirksey, Aaron Lawrence of Murray, Kelsea Roberts of Murray, Asia Sledd of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Landon Sledd of Murray; and great-grandchildren, Levi Garland, Cooper Craddock, Kaysen Garland, Kanden Richardson, Lucas Roberts, Oliver Mohler, Madison Lawrence, Kiyah Tyler and Layla Tyler.
A private family funeral service will be held in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Mitchell Downey, Brian Beane, Johnny Beane, Joe Beane, Michael Beane, Justin Garland and Levi Garland.
No public visitation will held.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in memory of Kathy Sledd to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Ann Rule
Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Terry Rule; and two brothers, Bill and Ted Wilkerson.
Mrs. Rule is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald Rule; whom she married Aug. 3, 1958, in Cocoa, Florida; one daughter, Sherri Brawner and husband Chad of Gleason, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Macie Wilkerson of Coldwater; three grandchildren, Coady Rule and Shayla Phillips of Farmington, Chandler Brawner of Gleason and Chasney Brawner of Hendersonville, Tennessee; one great-grandchild, Rilynn Rule of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Luke Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah Edwards
Sarah Edwards, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Farms at Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born March 3, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Ebe Lyons and Lucille Walker Lyons.
She retired after working 22 years for Fisher-Price Mattel, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Edwards; one daughter, Becky Collins; brothers, Jimmy Lyons, L.W. Lyons, Earl “Fats” Lyons, and one infant brother; and one grandson, Tommy Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by one son, Ricky Edwards and wife Jackie of Murray; one sister, Betty Dodd of Murray; three grandchildren, Michael Phillips and wife Robyn and Justin Phillips of Almo and Richie Edwards and wife Jerina of Jenks, Oklahoma; and six great-grandchildren, Bekah Phillips of Lexington, Madison Edwards, Riley Edwards and Reese Edwards, all of Jenks, Shaun Phillips of Murray and Jack Phillips of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby Ray Stewart Jr.
Bobby Ray Stewart Jr., 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 7:10 p.m. in Aurora, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 24, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Stewart; parents, Bobby and Judy Stewart; children, James Andrew Stewart and Jennifer Nichole Edwards; and a brother, Mike Stewart.
Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife, Lora Reed Stewart; children, Larry (Vikki) Robertson, Jason Robertson, Amanda (Terry) Robertson, Mike (Heather) Poe and Elizabeth (William) Robertson; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial followed in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation was after noon Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home in Central City was in charge of arrangements.
