Howard Wilton Coy
Howard Wilton Coy was born on a cold November morning in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Clarence Calvin Coy and Esther Wofford Coy. His birth is a long story, but if you knew Howard, he probably already told you.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a radio and communications operator for the C-119 Flying Boxcar and 22nd Crash Rescue Boat Squadron during the Korean War. He was a successful businessman and co-founder of Murray Appliance Company which became the number one General Electric dealership in the southern region during his ownership. In 1999, he was named a Kentucky Colonel, the highest honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky in recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to the community, state, and nation.
He was a long-standing member of Independence United Methodist Church where he served as Sunday school teacher for 43 years, Sunday school superintendent for 41 years, and chairman of the admin council for 42 years. He pretty much did anything he was asked to do for the church, including wrangling camels while playing a wise man in their annual live nativity. That was definitely typecasting.
Howard never met a stranger and was loved and admired by family and friends for his integrity, kindness and generosity. He could fix anything and loved to restore antique tractors to their former glory. At age 10, a young Howard took discarded muscle fisherman batteries and six-watt bulbs from wrecked cars to make lights for the chicken house. Mind you, there was no electricity in that part of Western Kentucky at the time. TVA had not built the first dam. No one showed him how to do it, he just figured it out. He built a Howard Original, pre-fabricated shed in his workshop in Kentucky, transported it to Tennessee, and put it together in his daughter's backyard. A few years later, a tornado knocked a large oak tree on top of the shed. The shed is still standing. The tree is not.
He was a Murray State Racer fan through and through, and enjoyed going to Southern gospel music concerts where his daughter sometimes got him pretty good seats. He was a meat and potatoes man, but loved peanut butter cookies and his sister Edna's coconut cake. He spent many lunches at the Murray Dairy Queen where they had his chili dog and banana milkshake waiting on him when he pulled in the parking lot. He liked fishing, but driving the boat was way more fun for him. He doted on his grandson and thought he hung the moon. And his grandson still believes his Pa is a real life superhero.
He managed to talk two smart, wonderful women into marrying him. He was married to Wanda Vance Coy for 49 years until her death. Then he bought a new truck and asked Joann Simmons to go for a ride down at Land Between the Lakes. She has been riding around with him ever since and added 18 years of joy to his long life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Cunningham Holland and Patricia Coy.
He is survived by his wife Joann of Almo; his daughter, Gina Adams and son-in-law Mark Adams and grandson Tyler Adams of Brentwood, Tennessee; a stepson Jay Simmons and wife Kim of Mayfield; step-grandchildren, Preston Simmons of Louisville and Kate Eells and husband Zack; and step-great-granddaughter, Ivy June of Murray; a brother, Kenneth (Sonny) and wife Wilma Coy of Murray; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Howard was thrown a virtual 90th birthday party online just a few weeks ago at www.HappyBirthdayHoward.com where lots of people agreed and confirmed that his life was well-lived.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at the McDaniel Cemetery Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, with Richard Burkeen and Howard’s grandson, Tyler Adams, officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McDaniel Cemetery that Howard dutifully took care of for many years, c/o Patricia Lassiter, 1460 Peeler Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
Joan Joyce Shinners
Joan Joyce Shinners, 88, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Tri Star Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
She was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Gary, Indiana, to Dominick Sicol and Agnes Gessner Sicol.
She was a resident of Murray for 42 years before moving to Mt. Juliet, and was of Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shinners.
Mrs. Shinners is survived by a son, Craig Shinners and wife LoAn of San Jose, California; two daughters, Debi Shinners of Antioch, Tennessee, and Laura Shinners Willner of San Jose; a brother, Richard Sicol; and six grandchildren.
A private, family graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
William Mac Coleman
William Mac Coleman, 72, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Mac was born to William Desmer Coleman and Opal Thompson Coleman, both deceased.
He was a school teacher, farmer, avid golfer, and above all, a man devoted to his family. A lifelong resident of Calloway County, he graduated from Calloway County High School and Murray State University where he earned his undergraduate and post graduate degrees. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and a devout member and supporter of The Gideons International.
Mac is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lynda Kelso Coleman; three children, Trevor H. Coleman and wife, Laura, MacRae Austin and Whitney E. Stringer and husband Benji; six grandchildren, Lindsey Lee Morgan and husband Kyle, Madelyn B. Coleman, Coleman M. Austin, Ava Claire Flota, William Scott (Liam) Flota and Lyla Rose Stringer; and two step-grandchildren, Edyn Stringer and Izabel Stringer. In addition, Mac loved countless close and devoted friends.
The funeral service will be limited to close family members.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions, donations may be made to The Gideons International, c/o Brandon Oliver, 2291 State Route 464, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Joe Max ‘Joey’ Andrus
Joe Max “Joey” Andrus, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 18, 1960, in Murray.
He attended Glendale Road Church of Christ and was a very active member of the WATCH Center. He was also an honorary member of the Red Hand Motorcycle Club. He loved reading, motorcycles and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Franklin Andrus.
Joey is survived by his mother, Laura Ella Lovett Andrus of Murray, and two brothers, Ken Andrus and Jeff Andrus, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy be made to the WATCH Center, 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Helen Brooks
Helen Brooks, 99, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 26, 1921, in Murray, to Golden R. Ragsdale and Hattie Florence Lee Ragsdale.
She was a homemaker and the oldest member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rafe Brooks, who died December 1988; two brothers, Albert Ragsdale and W.C. Ragsdale; and one grandchild, Carrie Beth Rudolph.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by two daughters, Wyvonne Rudolph and husband Ricky of Dexter and Debbie Murdock and husband Ray of Murray; one son, Joe Brooks of Dexter; one sister, Laura Alice Phelps of Louisville; four grandchildren, Jodie Brooks and wife Mandy of Murray, Jason Hill and wife Miriam of Murray, Amanda “Mandy” Phillips and husband Jonathan of Dexter and Justin Hill and wife Nicole of Murray; and 10 great-grandchildren, Caden and Colton Brooks, Preslee Phillips, Lauren, Tristan, Madison and Morgan Hill, and Briley, Brooks and Lainey Hill.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Palestine United Methodist Church with Richard Burkeen and David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Gregg Nichols
Joel G. Nichols, 67, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
