John Otis Pasco Jr.
John Otis Pasco Jr., 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 25, 1945, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to John Otis Pasco Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Nall Pasco.
He retired as a clinical therapist.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Otis Pasco, III; and a brother, Thomas Steven Pasco.
Mr. Pasco is survived by his wife, Kathryn Hackney Pasco; a sister, Patricia Lynn Pasco; and brothers, William Nall Pasco and James Humphrey Pasco.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Playhouse In The Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Teresa Garland Mabe
Teresa Garland Mabe, 64, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born April 19, 1957, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
She was a member of Dexter Baptist Church
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny S. Garland
Teresa is survived by her mother, Georgia Mae Garland of Dexter; one daughter, Feleicia Dean Harrell and husband Charlie of Almo; two brothers, Greg Garland, and wife Antoinya Garland of Dexter and Robert Garland of Dexter; two grandchildren, Dakota Dean of Almo and Alyssa Harrell of Almo; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richie Clendenen and David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Anna Lou Jones
Anna Lou Jones, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born March 15, 1920, in Murray, to Jesse Richard Smotherman and Doshie Key Smotherman.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ, the Adult Sunday school class and attended the Glendale Road Tuesday Morning Ladies Bible class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Lee Jones; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Williams Jones; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Smotherman.
Mrs. Jones is survived by one son, Dennis Lee Jones of Murray; a brother, Max Hugh Smotherman of Murray; two grandchildren, Denny Jones and wife Leslie of Murray and Johna Jones of Murray; one great-grandchild, Garrett Jones of Murray; and one step-grandchild, Paxton Mastera of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Westfork Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Westfork Cemetery Fund, c/o Westfork Baptist Church, 5179 St. Rt. 121 N., Murray, KY 42071.
Pamela J. Vinson
Pamela J. Vinson, 57, of Kuttawa, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 21, 1964, in Romulus, Michigan.
She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She loved her grandbabies, flowers, music and friends.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nathaniel Ryan Vinson and Terri L. Vinson.
Pam is survived by her husband of 38 years, Eric Vinson; her mother, Peggy Sue Hickman of Bellville, Michigan; parents, Joe Pat and Hilda Wyatt Winchester of Murray; one daughter, Alexandria Charles of Booneville, Indiana; one son, Stevie Vinson of Fredonia; one sister, Terri (Greg) Brown of Mayville, Michigan; three brothers, Mark (Tami) Winchester of Murray, Randall (Carolyn) Winchester of Murray and Tommie Burns of San Diego, California; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Morgan's Funeral Home in Princeton with Presley Lamm officiating. Burial followed in Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
