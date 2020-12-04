Lindsay Raegan Chamberlain
Lindsay Raegan Chamberlain, 40, of Huntington Beach, California, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California.
She was born Aug. 3, 1980, in Murray, to Don and Martha Holcomb Chamberlain.
She attended Calloway County schools and later Murray State University, where she earned a baccalaureate degree in public relations. Lindsay was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and was active in numerous campus activities. She was also named Miss Murray State University in 2001. Upon graduation, she lived and worked in business and medical related fields in Nashville, Tennessee, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and Huntington Beach.
Lindsay is survived by her parents, Don and Martha Chamberlain of Murray; a brother, Mark Chamberlain and wife Lori, and their two-year-old son, William, all of Nashville.
A private family service will be held with Ruth Ragovin officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date and will be open to her many friends and all who wish to participate.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, 111 North Fifth St., Murray, KY 42071, or United Way Murray-Calloway County (COVID-19 Relief Fund), C/O BB&T, now Truist, 602 South 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Faye Warner
Carolyn Faye Warner, 67 of Murray, Kentucky died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mills Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born June 26, 1953, in Murray, Kentucky, to James C. Lamb and Dorothy Nell Coursey Lamb.
She was a member of Cherry Corner Baptist Church and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was a homemaker
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Lamb
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Sam Warner of Murray, whom she married May 1, 1971, in Murray; one daughter, Barbara Denhart and husband Lucas of Clarksville, Tennessee; one son, Sonny Warner, and wife Julie of Almo; two sisters, Shirley K. Lane of Murray and Debbie Scott and husband Donald of Benton; one brother, Danny Lamb and wife Charla of Murray; six grandchildren, Samantha Denhart, Hayley Warner, Shelby Warner, Allen Denhart, Aaron Denhart and Vernon Hayden Warner; and two great-grandchildren, Cannan Sykes and Kylie Hines.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 826, Murray, KY 42071, or the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Scott Fitts
Gerald Scott Fitts, 83, of Evansville, Indiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Solarbron Assisted Living and Nursing Home in Evansville.
He was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Murray, Kentucky, to Freeman and Van Alice Hutchins Fitts, who preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University. He was an industrial arts teacher at North Posey Junior High School his entire career, retiring in 1996. After retirement, he and his wife spent many enjoyable days on Kentucky Lake. He was a member of St. James West Methodist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and will be dearly missed.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Butler Fitts; a son, Alan Fitts (Martye) and daughter, Lisa Marie Fitts; grandsons, Scott, Braiden, Cody and Patrick Fitts; a brother, Douglas McArthur Fitts (Patti); a sister, Freda Ann Steely (Howard); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Alexander North Chapel in Evansville with Gene Backes officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FuneralStreamUSA. Entombment will be in Alexander Memorial Park. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, and Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from noon until the service hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzeimer’s Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com.
Alexander North Chapel in Evansville, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Julia Faye ‘Judy’ Orr
Julia Faye “Judy” Orr, 66 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Nov. 14, 1954, in Paris, Tennessee, to Gervis “Jack” Paschall and Virginia “Jen” Paschall, who preceded her in death.
She retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk, working in both Puryear and Murray. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She was a former teacher’s aide at Cottage Grove School and taught Sunday school for many years. She loved spending time with all children, especially her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband, Rickie Orr, whom she married Aug. 3, 1973; two sons, Russ (Wendy) Orr of Puryear and Jamie (Scarlet) Orr of Puryear; two sisters, Glenda (Joe) Lankford of Paris and Anne (Roy) Paschall of Puryear; five grandchildren, Caleb Orr and special friend Isabel Harrison, Sarah Cate Orr, Hayden Bostick, Reagan Bostick and Paxton Bostick; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, with Russ Cooper and Dr. Trent Bullock officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Russ Orr, Jamie Orr, Caleb Orr, Hayden Bostick, Jodie Orr and Jason Wrye. Burial will be in Paschall Cemetery in Puryear.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Rob Haley
Joe Rob Haley, 93, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 10, 1927, at his home in Dexter, Kentucky, to Charley Wesley Haley and Lena Bell Chapman Haley.
He was a farmer, worked at Tappan Manufacturing Company, and later retired from the Calloway County School System Maintenance Department. He was a member of Independence Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara June Doores Haley, who died in 2004; his stepmother, Molene Griffin; a daughter, Lena Gail Haley; a grandson, Jeremy Ray Haley; and a sister, Charlene Tyler.
Mr. Haley is survived by one daughter, Karen Jo Birdsong and husband Ronnie of Almo; one son, Alan Ray Haley and wife Tina of Almo; three grandchildren, Jessica Jo Barrett and husband Andrew Joseph Barrett, Jennifer Dale Rhodes and husband Dustin Erik Rhodes, and Chris Stewart and wife Holly; and six great-grandchildren, Wesley Joseph Barrett, Benjamin Dale Barnett, Jamie Thomas Rhodes, Lucas Ray Rhodes, Zayden Stewart and Zavier Stewart.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Temple Hill Cemetery with Richard Burkeen and Curtis Goode officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Mary Ragsdale
Anna Mary Ragsdale, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
She was born Sept. 9, 1925, in Model, Tennessee, to William Fred Dilday and Launa Hicks Dilday
She was retired from Kenlake State Park. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Ragsdale, and one sister, Thelma Walker
Anna is survived by one daughter, Teresa Chandler and husband Craig of Murray; three sons, Jim Ragsdale and wife Vicki, Larry Ragsdale and wife Cindy and Don Ragsdale and wife Mayda, all of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Alice Phelps of Louisville and Helen Brooks of Murray; five grandchildren, Jenny Bennett, Adam Ragsdale, Robyn Powers, Whitney Ragsdale and Matt Ragsdale; and seven great-grandchildren, Lauren Bennett, Nora Powers, Carson Garner, Andy Bennett, Charlotte Ragsdale, Cody Garner and Camden McClain.
A private family service will be held with Phillip Bazzell and John Dale officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friendship Cemetery Fund, c/o Brian Overby, 58 Rippling Creek, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William Thomas Lamb Jr.
William Thomas Lamb Jr., 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William Thomas Lamb Sr. and Euple Parrish Lamb.
He retired after 37 years of service at General Tire and was a farmer. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and the Extreme Makeover Sunday school class, who were very dear to him. He was an avid coon hunter for 60 years and he owned many hounds, some good and some not so good. He traveled a lot of miles in a truck and on foot following his hounds and hunts near and far.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, James Leroy Lamb and Roger Dale Lamb, and two sisters, Mary Willis and Bessie Colson.
Mr. Lamb is survived by his wife, Judith Rowland Lamb; whom he married Sept. 15, 1961; two daughters, Bonita K. Lamb and Rachel Lamb Johnson and husband Ricky; a son, William David Lamb and wife Katie; three granddaughters, Lindsay Johnson McDougal, Lauren A. Johnson and Emily K. Lamb; two great-grandsons, Caden Ray McDougal and Cuyer Joe McDougal; a great-granddaughter, Charlee A. McDougal; a sister, Eva Lamb Smith; several nieces and nephews; and a host of hunting buddies.
A private family service will be held with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hardin Baptist Church, Eight Days of Hope, 218 College St., Hardin, KY 42048, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Alexander
Shirley Alexander, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mill’s Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Murray, to Herbert Miller and Ina Mae Parrish Miller.
She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sheppard, and one brother, Charles Miller.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Tina Carraway and husband Marty of Murray; one son, Anthony Sheppard and wife Michelle of New Concord; one sister, Mary Morris of Murray; four grandchildren, Jeremy Carraway and wife Christy, Emily Carraway Ballard and husband Ben, Chastin Sheppard and Tandyn Sheppard; and four great-grandchildren, Kierstyn Carraway, Emma Ballard, Piper Carraway and Kit Sheppard Carraway.
A private family service will be held with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will be in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup For The Soul, P.O. Box 101, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.