Inez Francis Lyon
Inez Francis Lyon, 67, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Guilford, Connecticut, to Earl F. Lyon and Jacquelin Smith Lyon.
She worked as a cashier at Winslow Dining Hall at Murray State University.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner, Charles Parker.
Ms. Lyon is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lyon-Howe and husband Torry of Murray; two sisters, Beth Lyon-Buzzell of Murray and Patricia Lyon-Depriest and significant other, Michael Mayfield, of Murray; one brother, Dennis Lyon of Hollywood, Florida; one grandchild, Lily-Angel Evermore Clement of Murray; two nieces, Brittany Buzzell and Becca Buzzell; two nephews, Brandon Buzzell and Gregory Boggess; and six great-nieces and nephews, Ethan, Baylee, Logan, Grayson, Aria and Zoey.
There will be no public service or visitation, at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy M. Lewandowski
Nancy M. Lewandowski, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, (formerly of Dunkirk, New York) died Friday, Dec 3, 2021, at her daughters’ home.
She was born July 13,1928, in Washington, North Carolina, to John Harris and Nancy Robinson Harris.
She retired in 1994 from the Dunkirk Evening Observer as assistant circulation manager for more than 40 years. While residing almost 60 years in Dunkirk, she was a member of St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church and a member of The Holy Rosary Society. While residing in Murray, she was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and a member of The Kentucky Extension Homemaker's Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Lewandowski; six sisters; and five brothers.
Mrs. Lewandowski is survived by one daughter, Karen A. Balzer and husband Andy of Murray; one sister, Jane Burnham of Stockbridge, Georgia; one grandson, Andrew Balzer IV and wife Brandy of Yorktown, Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Sierra Fry of West Point, Virginia, and Andrew Balzer V of Yorktown; one great-great grandchild, Bentley Bostick of West Point, Virginia; and several nieces, great-nieces, great-great nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-great nephews.
A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Josh McCArty officiating. A graveside service and entombment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Mary Cemetery Chapel in Dunkirk. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Andy and Karen Balzer Dance Scholarship, Murray State University Foundation, Inc., 200 Heritage Hall, Murray State University, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Essie M. Bailey
Essie M. Bailey, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born July 20, 1925, in Henry County, Tennessee.
After working at the Ryan Milk Co. from 1947 to 1952, she worked as the personal secretary for attorney, Nat Ryan Hughes from 1952 until his death in 1981. She continued to work in the office of the law firm on a full-time basis until 1988 and then on a part-time basis until 2005. Essie was a member of Hazel Baptist Church continuously since 1938 and taught Sunday school there for more than 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewel H. Bailey; one sister, Olga B. Paschall; one brother, Kerney Bailey; one sister-in-law, Bettie Lassiter Bailey; and one brother-in-law, H. Franklin Paschall.
Essie is survived by nieces and family, Palma Paschall Freeman and husband John L., as well as their son, J. Paschall Freeman of Dallas, Texas, Sandra Kay Paschall of Nashville, Tennessee, Lanette B. Williams and her daughters, Kelsey Williams and Katelyn W. Hambick and husband Dylan, as well as their daughter Ellie of Brandon, Mississippi, and Kendall Williams of Brandon, Mississippi; her nephew and family, Kent Bailey and wife Jo Bailey of Birmingham, Alabama, and their children, Matthew Bailey of Birmingham, Grace Pineda and husband James and their son, Oscar of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and Margaret Carter and husband Joseph of Troy, Alabama.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Hazel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the H. Franklin Paschall Chair of Biblical Studies and Preaching at Belmont University, c/o The Office of Development, 1900 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN, 37212, or to Campus Outreach SERVE at Dept. 485, PO Box 4458, Houston, TX 77210-4458.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann Lannom Stone
Ms. Mary Ann Lannom Stone, age 90, peacefully passed away on December 3, 2021 at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She had been a resident of Spring Creek Health Care for five years.
Ms. Stone was born on September 24, 1931 in Rutherford County, TN and was preceded in death by her father and mother, Hollis Gordon Lannom and Clemma Coleman Lannom; her brother Hollis Gordon “Buddy” Lannom II and her brother-in-law Richard Rogers.
She was a Christian and involved in many church-related activities and much of her time was spent working in and around the First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, TN.
She leaves behind a son and daughter in law, Todd and Susan Gordon Stone of Murray; two grandchildren, Morgan Stone Bumbaugh (Caleb) of Franklin, TN; Mollie Stone Carroll (Abram) of Brentwood, TN; a sister, Peggy Rogers of Stuart, VA; a sister-in-law, Marie Lannom of Martinsville, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on December 7, 2021 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Union City Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 631 East Church Street, Union City, TN 38261.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Ms. Mary Stone by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and submitted the content of this obituary which is edited by them.
Dorothy Foster
Dorothy Foster, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Christopher McGrath
Christopher McGrath, 61, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.