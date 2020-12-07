Mattie Lou Norsworthy
Mattie Lou Norsworthy, 90, of Benton, Kentucky, (Kirksey community) died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Spring Creek Nursing Home in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Eustes Norsworthy and Ethel Boggess Anderson Norsworthy.
She graduated from Kirksey High School in the Class of 1948. She went to work at the Merit Clothing Factory in Mayfield until it closed, then worked for Sagar Glove. She was also a sitter for the Simmons, Gallimore and Wilson families, and then worked for Walmart for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Ollis Anderson, Wendell Norsworthy, Boyd Norsworthy and Earl Wade Norsworthy; two sisters, Mildred Lofton and Ola Darnell; two sisters-in-law, Laverne Anderson and Dorys Norsworthy; a brother-in-law, Charles Lofton; nephews, Buddy Anderson and Zane Darnell; and nieces Orleane Cassiboom and Yavonne Yates.
Ms. Norsworthy is suvived by her sisters-in-law, Clarice Norsworthy of Benton and Annette Norsworthy of Murray; nephews, Keith and Stephen Norsworthy, Roger and Randy Lofton, Kenneth Norsworthy, Jimmy Anderson and Terry Sheridan; nieces, Kay Scarbrough and Brenda Jones; eight great-nieces and eight great-nephews.
A private funeral service and burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey with Tim Palmer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to WATCH, Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Lindsay Raegan Chamberlain
Lindsay Raegan Chamberlain, 40, of Huntington Beach, California, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California.
She was born Aug. 3, 1980, in Murray, to Don and Martha Holcomb Chamberlain.
She attended Calloway County schools and later Murray State University, where she earned a baccalaureate degree in public relations. Lindsay was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and was active in numerous campus activities. She was also named Miss Murray State University in 2001. Upon graduation, she lived and worked in business and medical related fields in Nashville, Tennessee, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and Huntington Beach.
Lindsay is survived by her parents, Don and Martha Chamberlain of Murray; a brother, Mark Chamberlain and wife Lori, and their two-year-old son, William, all of Nashville.
A private family service will be held with Ruth Ragovin officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date and will be open to her many friends and all who wish to participate.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, 111 North Fifth St., Murray, KY 42071, or United Way Murray-Calloway County (COVID-19 Relief Fund), C/O BB&T, now Truist, 602 South 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Carolyn Faye Warner
Carolyn Faye Warner, 67 of Murray, Kentucky died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mills Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born June 26, 1953, in Murray, Kentucky, to James C. Lamb and Dorothy Nell Coursey Lamb.
She was a member of Cherry Corner Baptist Church and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was a homemaker
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Lamb
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Sam Warner of Murray, whom she married May 1, 1971, in Murray; one daughter, Barbara Denhart and husband Lucas of Clarksville, Tennessee; one son, Sonny Warner, and wife Julie of Almo; two sisters, Shirley K. Lane of Murray and Debbie Scott and husband Donald of Benton; one brother, Danny Lamb and wife Charla of Murray; six grandchildren, Samantha Denhart, Hayley Warner, Shelby Warner, Allen Denhart, Aaron Denhart and Vernon Hayden Warner; and two great-grandchildren, Cannan Sykes and Kylie Hines.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 826, Murray, KY 42071, or the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Gerald Scott Fitts
Gerald Scott Fitts, 83, of Evansville, Indiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Solarbron Assisted Living and Nursing Home in Evansville.
He was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Murray, Kentucky, to Freeman and Van Alice Hutchins Fitts, who preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University. He was an industrial arts teacher at North Posey Junior High School his entire career, retiring in 1996. After retirement, he and his wife spent many enjoyable days on Kentucky Lake. He was a member of St. James West Methodist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and will be dearly missed.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Butler Fitts; a son, Alan Fitts (Martye) and daughter, Lisa Marie Fitts; grandsons, Scott, Braiden, Cody and Patrick Fitts; a brother, Douglas McArthur Fitts (Patti); a sister, Freda Ann Steely (Howard); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Alexander North Chapel in Evansville with Gene Backes officiating. The service was livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FuneralStreamUSA. Entombment was in Alexander Memorial Park. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, and Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from noon until the service hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzeimer’s Hospice.
Julia Faye ‘Judy’ Orr
Julia Faye “Judy” Orr, 66, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Nov. 14, 1954, in Paris, Tennessee, to Gervis “Jack” Paschall and Virginia “Jen” Paschall, who preceded her in death.
She retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk, working in both Puryear and Murray. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She was a former teacher’s aide at Cottage Grove School and taught Sunday school for many years. She loved spending time with all children, especially her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband, Rickie Orr, whom she married Aug. 3, 1973; two sons, Russ (Wendy) Orr of Puryear and Jamie (Scarlet) Orr of Puryear; two sisters, Glenda (Joe) Lankford of Paris and Anne (Roy) Paschall of Puryear; five grandchildren, Caleb Orr and special friend Isabel Harrison, Sarah Cate Orr, Hayden Bostick, Reagan Bostick and Paxton Bostick; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, with Russ Cooper and Dr. Trent Bullock officiating. Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers were Russ Orr, Jamie Orr, Caleb Orr, Hayden Bostick, Jodie Orr and Jason Wrye. Burial was in Paschall Cemetery in Puryear.
Joe Rob Haley
Joe Rob Haley, 93, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 10, 1927, at his home in Dexter, Kentucky, to Charley Wesley Haley and Lena Bell Chapman Haley.
He was a farmer, worked at Tappan Manufacturing Company, and later retired from the Calloway County School System Maintenance Department. He was a member of Independence Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara June Doores Haley, who died in 2004; his stepmother, Molene Griffin; a daughter, Lena Gail Haley; a grandson, Jeremy Ray Haley; and a sister, Charlene Tyler.
Mr. Haley is survived by one daughter, Karen Jo Birdsong and husband Ronnie of Almo; one son, Alan Ray Haley and wife Tina of Almo; three grandchildren, Jessica Jo Barrett and husband Andrew Joseph Barrett, Jennifer Dale Rhodes and husband Dustin Erik Rhodes, and Chris Stewart and wife Holly; and six great-grandchildren, Wesley Joseph Barrett, Benjamin Dale Barrett, Jamie Thomas Rhodes, Lucas Ray Rhodes, Zayden Stewart and Zavier Stewart.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Temple Hill Cemetery with Richard Burkeen and Curtis Goode officiating. There was no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Lewis Garland
Lewis Garland, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 19, 1932, in Murray, to Elbert and Opal Suiter Garland.
He retired after 33 years with General Motors in Flint, Michigan,and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice LaRue Garland; a brother, Elvin Garland; and three sisters, Betty Hargrove, Shirley Vaughn and Elizabeth Wiggins.
Mr. Garland is survived by a son, Michael Garland of Salt Lake City, Utah; two daughters, Karen Walters and husband Jeff of Murray, Sheila Crumb and husband Robert of Flint, Michigan; a sister, Hilda Jones of South Fulton, Tennessee; four grandchildren, David Crumb, Hilary Walters, Darryl Walters and Nick Walters; and three great-grandchildren, Allison Crumb, Dillon Crumb and Damian Walters.
The graveside service is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 , at Elm Grove Cemetery with David Little officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Tom Clapp
Dr. Tom Clapp, 83, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Cold Spring, Minnesota.
He grew up in Clinton, Kentucky, and his parents were Hamp and Nell Clapp.
Tom’s brother, Dr. Bill Clapp and wife Lucille, live in Morganfield, and his sister, Jan Roberson Stogner and husband Bob, live in Murray. Tom’s son, Jason Clapp, wife Heidi and son Eli live in Amherst, Massachussets. Tom’s niece, Summer Cross, husband Rob and great-nephew Luke Cross also live in Murray.
Tom retired as a professor of biology specializing in botany from St. Cloud University in Minnesota. After retirement, he pursued interests in archeology and painting. He served in the U.S. Airforce and received his Ph.D. from Texas A & M. He also attended and gained a B.S. degree from Murray State University. Tom returned often to Western Kentucky to visit family and friends and to enjoy fishing trips with his brother and sister.
There will be no funeral service at this time, but a memorial will be planned at a later date.
Anyone wishing to express sympathy may make a donation to the Humane Society.
Susan Rowland
Susan Margueritte Rowland, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 13, 1966, to Robert Raymond Smith and Margueritte Virginia Doogan Smith-Jones.
She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and worked for several years with Soup for the Soul. She served her country as an MP in the U.S. Army.
Ms. Rowland is survived by her daughters, Kathryn and Samantha; sisters, Karen Smith and Debra J. Smith-Ochs; a brother, Robert Raymond Smith, Jr.; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, with Bro. Brett Miles officiating.
Norman Duddridge
Norman Duddridge, 70, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home.
Raymon B. Brittain
Raymon B. Brittain, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
