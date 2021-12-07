Inez Francis Lyon
Inez Francis Lyon, 67, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Guilford, Connecticut, to Earl F. Lyon and Jacquelin Smith Lyon.
She worked as a cashier at Winslow Dining Hall at Murray State University.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner, Charles Parker.
Ms. Lyon is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lyon-Howe and husband Torry of Murray; two sisters, Beth Lyon-Buzzell of Murray and Patricia Lyon-Depriest and significant other, Michael Mayfield, of Murray; one brother, Dennis Lyon of Hollywood, Florida; one grandchild, Lily-Angel Evermore Clement of Murray; two nieces, Brittany Buzzell and Becca Buzzell; two nephews, Brandon Buzzell and Gregory Boggess; and six great-nieces and nephews, Ethan, Baylee, Logan, Grayson, Aria and Zoey.
There will be no public service or visitation, at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy M. Lewandowski
Nancy M. Lewandowski, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, (formerly of Dunkirk, New York) died Friday, Dec 3, 2021, at her daughters’ home.
She was born July 13,1928, in Washington, North Carolina, to John Harris and Nancy Robinson Harris.
She retired in 1994 from the Dunkirk Evening Observer as assistant circulation manager for more than 40 years. While residing almost 60 years in Dunkirk, she was a member of St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church and a member of The Holy Rosary Society. While residing in Murray, she was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and a member of The Kentucky Extension Homemaker's Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Lewandowski; six sisters; and five brothers.
Mrs. Lewandowski is survived by one daughter, Karen A. Balzer and husband Andy of Murray; one sister, Jane Burnham of Stockbridge, Georgia; one grandson, Andrew Balzer IV and wife Brandy of Yorktown, Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Sierra Fry of West Point, Virginia, and Andrew Balzer V of Yorktown; one great-great grandchild, Bentley Bostick of West Point, Virginia; and several nieces, great-nieces, great-great nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-great nephews.
A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Josh McCArty officiating. A graveside service and entombment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Mary Cemetery Chapel in Dunkirk. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Andy and Karen Balzer Dance Scholarship, Murray State University Foundation, Inc., 200 Heritage Hall, Murray State University, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann Lannom Stone
Ms. Mary Ann Lannom Stone, age 90, peacefully passed away on December 3, 2021 at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She had been a resident of Spring Creek Health Care for five years.
Ms. Stone was born on September 24, 1931 in Rutherford County, TN and was preceded in death by her father and mother, Hollis Gordon Lannom and Clemma Coleman Lannom; her brother Hollis Gordon “Buddy” Lannom II and her brother-in-law Richard Rogers.
She was a Christian and involved in many church-related activities and much of her time was spent working in and around the First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, TN.
She leaves behind a son and daughter in law, Todd and Susan Gordon Stone of Murray; two grandchildren, Morgan Stone Bumbaugh (Caleb) of Franklin, TN; Mollie Stone Carroll (Abram) of Brentwood, TN; a sister, Peggy Rogers of Stuart, VA; a sister-in-law, Marie Lannom of Martinsville, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on December 7, 2021 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Union City Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 631 East Church Street, Union City, TN 38261.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Ms. Mary Stone by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Barbara Nell Gorz
Barbara Nell Gorz, 75, of Madisonville, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.