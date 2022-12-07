Mary Alice Redden
Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky.
Born Dec. 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill E. Redden; a son, Randy Redden; one sister, Wilma Dell Parker; and two brothers, Charles Lee Wilson and Herman Grant Wilson.
Mary Alice is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Boyd and husband Donnie of Murray; daughter-in-law, Melia Redden of Murray; grandchildren, Rebecca Baust and husband Ed of Riverside, Connecticut, and Whitney Kay White and husband Zach of Murray; four great-grandchildren, Caleb Mason White, Crider Isaac White, Kayslee White and Gus Baust; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hazel R. Miller
Hazel R. Miller, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kerry Wayne Williams
Kerry Wayne Williams, 70, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
George W. Dowdy
George W. Dowdy, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehabilitation in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
