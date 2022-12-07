Mary Alice Redden
Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky.
Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson.
She was of Methodist faith.h.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill E. Redden; a son, Randy Redden; one sister, Wilma Dell Parker; and two brothers, Charles Lee Wilson and Herman Grant Wilson.
Mary Alice is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Boyd and husband Donnie of Murray; daughter-in-law, Melia Redden of Murray; grandchildren, Rebecca Baust and husband Ed of Riverside, Connecticut, and Whitney Kay White and husband Zach of Murray; four great-grandchildren, Caleb Mason White, Crider Isaac White, Kayslee White and Gus Baust; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Sharon Virginia Shaw
Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Sharon was born on November 16, 1949 in Calloway County to the late Odell and Willa Dean Short Colson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon and her husband, Paul, were members of Flint Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 33 years, Paul Shaw of Murray; son, Tony Childress of Murray; step son, Daniel Shaw (Cordia) of Scottsville, KY; daughter, Deanna Mayes (Scott) of Benton; step daughter, Nicole Bloomfield of Missouri, sisters, Luana Colson Barber (Ed) of Georgia, Ginger Colson Norsworthy (David) of Murray; grandchildren, Matt Childress, Morgan Childress and one great grandchild, Jayden Childress.
No services are planned at this time.
Martha Annice Bucy
Martha Annice Bucy, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 3, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Allen T. Bucy and Kathleen (Morgan) Green.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Bucy; two sons, William “Bill” Allen Robertson and Joe Mark Robertson; and one granddaughter, Kimberly Robertson.
Ms. Bucy is survived by one son, Michael Robertson of Tampa, Florida; one sister, Melissa Carson and husband Jackie of Murray; six grandchildren, Brady Robertson of Tampa, Levi Robertson of Tampa, Emily Jessup and husband Tanner of Benton, Bracken Robertson and wife Darien of Murray, Brittany Robertson of Benton and Jacey Minter of Murray; four great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Julie Robertson-McElhaney of Marshall County; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public service held.
Prentice D. Duncan
Prentice D. Duncan, 87, of Almo, Kentucky, went to be with Lord Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, peacefully, at his home.
He was born July 9,1935, to Lilburn and Laura (Dixon) Duncan in the backwoods of Duncan Town and grew up in the Almo, where he attended Independence school and church.
When he turned 16, he went to Marion, Indiana to work. While in Indiana, he met and married his first wife, Doris A. (Rinehart), whom he was married to for more than 51 years before she preceded him in death in 2009. They resided in Indiana for 29 years, while he worked at the Lynch Corporation, where he became a machinist. Prentice and Doris were blessed with two children, surviving daughter, Dina Cunningham and husband Rick of Almo and his late son, Dan Duncan and wife Melissa of Dexter. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Emily Duncan and grandsons, Andrew and Samuel Duncan of Dexter.
He returned to Kentucky and became a well-known timber cutter and received the honor of becoming a Kentucky Colonel. He prided himself on being an honest man and good for his word. For a man with little education, he accomplished more than most and never asked for anything, and he always did it his way.
Prentice spent the last 11 years of his life married to his second wife and longtime family friend, Mary Louritta (Steelman) Duncan; they married on June 26, 2011, in Dexter. In this union, he gained and is survived by a stepson, Robert Steelman and wife Donna and two stepdaughters, Tracy Overcast and husband Keith and Louritta Thomas and husband Shaun; and 6 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Elijah Balentine and Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McDaniel Cemetery Fund, c/o Patricia Lassiter, 1460 Peeler Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
Elizabeth Ann Rose
Elizabeth Ann Rose, 75, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home.
