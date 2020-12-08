Raymon B. Brittain
Raymon B. Brittain, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec.r 6, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 6, 1921, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Samuel McCuen “Mack” Brittain and Mary Ellen (McDaniel) Brittain.
He was a carpenter and retired from Murray State University in the maintenance department. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II, a member of the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276 F. & AM where he was recently presented his 75-year member pin, and was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Otis Samuel Brittain.
Mr. Brittain is survived by his wife, Margaret Sue Williams Brittain, whom he married Sept. 21, 1946, in Mayfield, Kentucky; two daughters, Beverly Joan Powell and husband Tom of Clarksville, Tennessee and Barbara June Brittain of Murray; one son, Donald R. Brittain and wife Rene’ of Murray; three grandchildren, Luke Powell, Serena M. Brittain and husband Chad Pritchett, and Elise N. Brittain; and two great-grandchildren, Elim Leonard Pritchett and Evan Leigh Pritchett.
A private family service and visitation will be held with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center - Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Norman John Duddridge Jr.
Norman John Duddridge Jr.,70, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at home in Kirksey, Kentucky, surrounded by family.
Stormin’ Norm was a loving husband and father, friend to everyone he met, and master blues guitarist. He was a musician’s musician, living and breathing for every note. His passion for music was rivaled only by his sense of humor. With one foot in the blues and the other in rock and roll, he was born Sept. 10, 1950, to Norman Sr. and Irene Duddridge. Norm grew up in Villa Park, Illinois, and attended Willowbrook High School. It was then that he met his first love — the guitar. His storied career in music includes countless rowdy nights making noise with the likes of Chicagoland legends: The Ikons, Condor, Lord Zipper, Take This and Bluesmyth, just to name a few. In 1974, he married his second love, Linda Giannini. Together, they raised three children/roadies - Minjah, Kimberly and Christopher. Later in life, Norm battled several debilitating health conditions and upon retirement, he and Linda moved to the beautiful rolling hills of western Kentucky.
He is survived by wife Linda (Giannini); daughters Minjah (Perry) and Kimberly; son Christopher; grandson Miles’, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Sr.’ his mother, Irene; and a sister, Linda.
Raise a glass and turn it up because heaven just got a little louder.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray KY 42071.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Mattie Lou Norsworthy
Mattie Lou Norsworthy, 90, of Benton, Kentucky, (Kirksey community) died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Spring Creek Nursing Home in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Eustes Norsworthy and Ethel Boggess Anderson Norsworthy.
She graduated from Kirksey High School in the Class of 1948. She went to work at the Merit Clothing Factory in Mayfield until it closed, then worked for Sagar Glove. She was also a sitter for the Simmons, Gallimore and Wilson families, and then worked for Walmart for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Ollis Anderson, Wendell Norsworthy, Boyd Norsworthy and Earl Wade Norsworthy; two sisters, Mildred Lofton and Ola Darnell; two sisters-in-law, Laverne Anderson and Dorys Norsworthy; a brother-in-law, Charles Lofton; nephews, Buddy Anderson and Zane Darnell; and nieces Orleane Cassiboom and Yavonne Yates.
Ms. Norsworthy is suvived by her sisters-in-law, Clarice Norsworthy of Benton and Annette Norsworthy of Murray; nephews, Keith and Stephen Norsworthy, Roger and Randy Lofton, Kenneth Norsworthy, Jimmy Anderson and Terry Sheridan; nieces, Kay Scarbrough and Brenda Jones; eight great-nieces and eight great-nephews.
A private funeral service and burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey with Tim Palmer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to WATCH, Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Lewis Garland
Lewis Garland, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 19, 1932, in Murray, to Elbert and Opal Suiter Garland.
He retired after 33 years with General Motors in Flint, Michigan,and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice LaRue Garland; a brother, Elvin Garland; and three sisters, Betty Hargrove, Shirley Vaughn and Elizabeth Wiggins.
Mr. Garland is survived by a son, Michael Garland of Salt Lake City, Utah; two daughters, Karen Walters and husband Jeff of Murray, Sheila Crumb and husband Robert of Flint, Michigan; a sister, Hilda Jones of South Fulton, Tennessee; four grandchildren, David Crumb, Hilary Walters, Darryl Walters and Nick Walters; and three great-grandchildren, Allison Crumb, Dillon Crumb and Damian Walters.
The graveside service is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Elm Grove Cemetery with David Little officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Tom Clapp
Dr. Tom Clapp, 83, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Cold Spring, Minnesota.
He grew up in Clinton, Kentucky, and his parents were Hamp and Nell Clapp.
Tom’s brother, Dr. Bill Clapp and wife Lucille, live in Morganfield, and his sister, Jan Roberson Stogner and husband Bob, live in Murray. Tom’s son, Jason Clapp, wife Heidi and son Eli live in Amherst, Massachusetts. Tom’s niece, Summer Cross, husband Rob and great-nephew Luke Cross also live in Murray.
Tom retired as a professor of biology specializing in botany from St. Cloud University in Minnesota. After retirement, he pursued interests in archeology and painting. He served in the U.S. Airforce and received his Ph.D. from Texas A & M. He also attended and gained a B.S. degree from Murray State University. Tom returned often to Western Kentucky to visit family and friends and to enjoy fishing trips with his brother and sister.
There will be no funeral service at this time, but a memorial will be planned at a later date.
Anyone wishing to express sympathy may make a donation to the Humane Society.
Susan Rowland
Susan Margueritte Rowland, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 13, 1966, to Robert Raymond Smith and Margueritte Virginia Doogan Smith-Jones.
She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and worked for several years with Soup for the Soul. She served her country as an MP in the U.S. Army.
Ms. Rowland is survived by her daughters, Kathryn and Samantha; sisters, Karen Smith and Debra J. Smith-Ochs; a brother, Robert Raymond Smith, Jr.; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, with Bro. Brett Miles officiating.
