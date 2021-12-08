Sherry Dian Edwards
Sherry Dian Edwards, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Oct. 7, 1948, in Murray, to Trellis Parker McCuiston and Emma Lee McKinney McCuiston.
She was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church of Murray, and the Bill Adams Sunday school class. She was a member of the Chapter KY-Y of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Kay McCuiston; and one grandson, Matthew Austin Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Donald “Don” K. Edwards of Murray; two sons, David Keith Edwards and wife Dawn of Benton and Christopher Michael Edwards and wife Fran of Alexandria, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Colton Holstead of Benton, O’Bryen Edwards of Columbus, Ohio, Gavriella Edwards, Siobhan Edwards, Malcolm Edwards, Lochlan Edwards and Rhys Edwards, all of Alexandria; one aunt, Gladys Tucker of Hopkinsville; three sisters-in-law, Georgia Lou Lockhart of Hazel, Norma Ford and husband H.L. of Murray and Shirley Edwards of Murray; and one brother-in-law, Ron Edwards and wife Pat of Roseburg, Ohio.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and Glenn Cope officiating. Entombment services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons of Murray, P.O. Box 931, Murray, KY 42071.
Barbara Nell Gorz
Barbara Nell Gorz, 75, of Madisonville, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born April 23, 1946, in Hardin, Kentucky, to AB Knight and Ruth Rudolph Knight, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and of Baptist faith.
Ms. Gorz is survived by one daughter, Kim Baker and husband Bob of Pulaski, Tennessee; two sons, Mark Dugger and significant other Lorie Burkeen of Madisonville and Darrell Love of Buchanan, Tennessee; two sisters, Peggy Hutchinson and husband Kenny of Dexter and Sondra Merrick and husband Richard of Princeton; two brothers, Bobby Knight and wife Cedella of Wingo and Terry Knight and wife Charlene of Hardin; four grandchildren, Kyle Baker of Schaumburg, Illinois, Kacie Prince and husband Alan of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Carrie Love of Paducah and Travis Love of Paducah; and two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Prince and Emma Prince, both of Shelbyville.
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dylan Knight officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Essie M. Bailey
Essie M. Bailey, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born July 20, 1925, in Henry County, Tennessee.
After working at the Ryan Milk Co. from 1947 to 1952, she worked as the personal secretary for attorney, Nat Ryan Hughes from 1952 until his death in 1981. She continued to work in the office of the law firm on a full-time basis until 1988 and then on a part-time basis until 2005. Essie was a member of Hazel Baptist Church continuously since 1938 and taught Sunday school there for more than 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewel H. Bailey; one sister, Olga B. Paschall; one brother, Kerney Bailey; one sister-in-law, Bettie Lassiter Bailey; and one brother-in-law, H. Franklin Paschall.
Essie is survived by nieces and family, Palma Paschall Freeman and husband John L., as well as their son, J. Paschall Freeman of Dallas, Texas, Sandra Kay Paschall of Nashville, Tennessee, Lanette B. Williams and her daughters, Kelsey Williams and Katelyn W. Hambick and husband Dylan, as well as their daughter Ellie of Brandon, Mississippi, and Kendall Williams of Brandon, Mississippi; her nephew and family, Kent Bailey and wife Jo Bailey of Birmingham, Alabama, and their children, Matthew Bailey of Birmingham, Grace Pineda and husband James and their son, Oscar of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and Margaret Carter and husband Joseph of Troy, Alabama.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Hazel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the H. Franklin Paschall Chair of Biblical Studies and Preaching at Belmont University, c/o The Office of Development, 1900 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN, 37212, or to Campus Outreach SERVE at Dept. 485, PO Box 4458, Houston, TX 77210-4458.
Joanne Cavitt
Joanne Cavitt, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Christopher McGrath
Mr. Christopher McGrath, 61, of New Concord, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home.
Mr. McGrath was born on December 30, 1959 in Nashville, TN to Francis and Dorothy Roe McGrath. He graduated from Father Ryan High School in Nashville and then went on to serve in the United States Marines. He retired as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW union.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a half sister, Patricia Ash.
He is survived by a son, Joel McGrath and wife, Shauna Thompson of Forth Worth, as well as, two grandchildren; brothers, James Joseph (JJ) McGrath (Marsha) of Christiana, TN, Vincent McGrath (Gerrit) of Nashville, TN, Thomas Anthony McGrath (Anita) of Cottontown; sister, Theresa McGrath of Charlotte, NC; half sister, Carol Barfell of Fort Wayne, IN.
Christopher's ashes will be spread at Kentucky Lake.
