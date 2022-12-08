Kerry W. Williams
Mr. Kerry W. Williams, 70, of Puryear, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Kerry was born on February 25, 1952 in Calloway County to the late Vernon and Eula Mae Rose Williams. Kerry's career started at General Tire in Mayfield, KY. Upon retirement he became a owner operator truck driver in which he retired in 2021. He currently worked with Workman Farms in Puryear. His passion was horses. Being a life long farmer, he and his wife, Jackie, have raised and bred American Quarter Horses for 25 years on their farm, Last Chance Farms in Puryear. Kerry was loved and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donnie Williams and one grandson, Tanner Cox.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jackie Terrell Williams of Puryear, to whom he married on February 13, 1999; son, Casey Williams (Krystal) of Destin, FL; daughters, Stacie Newsome (Steve) of Paducah, Shannon Williams of Puryear, April Skinner (Caleb) of Benton; brothers, Danny Williams (Sandy) of Gilbertsville, Bobby Williams of Hazel; Dr. Vernon Mark Williams ( Gloria) of Texas; sisters, Cordelia Williams Lawrence of Nashville, Cindy Dunkle (Sam) of Pennsylvania; Lisa Williams Hendricks (Clayton) of Murray, Verna Williams Baker (Kerry) of Murray; grandchildren, Austin Cox, Chandler Newsome, Kinsley Williams, Ty Williams, Joshua Ybarra, Matthew Ybarra, Caitlin Garner, Josh Skinner, Blake Skinner; great grandchildren, Weston Garner, PaisleyJo Downing, Piper Skinner as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Kerry Williams is set for 11 am on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. Bro. Brett Miles will officiate and burial will follow at Last Chance Farms. Active pallbearers are Jeff Beach, Ron Copeland, Chad Feagin, Jeremy Workman, Doug Treadway, Randy Ray. Honorary pallbearers are Rick McCuiston, Robert Medlock, Rodger Webb, Tommy Valentine, Terry Shoemaker, Randy Valentine, Joe Kimbel, Kenneth White, Max Workman, Terry Workman, Derrell Barker, Andrew Paschall, James Holland. His family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 7 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Kerry Williams by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Hazel Rust Miller
Hazel Rust Miller, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 31, 1933, in East Prairie, Missouri, she was the daughter of Rowland and Maudie Jenkins Rust. She retired from Fisher-Price/Mattel of Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, R.C. Miller, a son; Jimmie Miller; a grandson, Russell Britt; two brothers, Clyde Rust and Shirley Rust; and three sisters, Beulah Woods, Ruth Cunningham and Artie Mae Morlan.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter, Vickie Britt of Murray; a granddaughter, Rebecca Britt of Murray; great-grandchildren, Austin Ford, Zach McDaniel, Savana Fish, Morgan Holder, Bailee Nall, Dylan Britt and Imogen Willoughby; several great-great grandchildren; a nephew, Jackie Cunningham of Murray; and a great-nephew, Keith Cunningham of Murray.
Mrs. Miller will be laid to rest next to her husband, in a private graveside service at Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Sherry Lee Alton Gann
Sherry Lee Alton Gann, 71, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.
Born Jan. 12, 1951, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of W.C. and Lee Odell Dodd Alton.
She was a licensed practical nurse, and a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jeannine Futrell and Fredda Cordy; and one brother, Hilton Dwain Alton.
Sherry is survived by her children, Shelley Morrow of Nashville, Tennessee, Ted C. Leopard II of Hazel and Kristie Noble of Puryear, Tennessee; her significant other, Ted C. Leopard of Romulus, Michigan; grandchildren, Bryce Clark of Nashville, Samantha Morrow of Nashville, Gracee Morrow of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Maxum Morrow of Nashville, Jakob Rogers of Ft. Hood, Texas, Brin Rogers of Puryear and Poppy Noble of Puryear; one great-grandchild, Oliver Clark of Nashville; and two brothers, Gerald D. Alton of Kingston, Tennessee, and J.R. Alton of Beaufort, North Carolina.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Gerry Erwin
Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living.
Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Erwin is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Max Erwin; brothers, Tommy Paul and William Carlos Paul II (Dub); two sisters, Marie Vastardis and Patricia Cayton. from Mobile, Alabama. Further family members include her parents-in-law, Hub and Eva Erwin, sisters-in law: Mary Frank Paschall (L.W.), Diane Erwin, Judy Parker (Charles), brothers-in-law: Joe Tom Erwin and Rob Erwin (Wanda – residing in Puryear, Tn).
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Evie Erwin Paschall (Rick); and Dr. Terri Erwin; son, Billy “Bucky” Erwin (Nancy); sister, Kathy Cayton (Steve) of Oriental, N.C.; five grandchildren, Carla Gray (Scottie); Nicole Erwin of Covington, KY; Addie Erwin (Paul) of Paris, France; Nathan Erwin of Melbourne, Australia; Isaac Erwin Gallimore; and one great grandchild, Jared Gray(Brittany) of Denver, CO. In addition she has many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Geraldine Erwin is set for 11 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. David Albritten will officiate. A private family burial will take place at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers include: Charles and Janice Nesbitt, Mrs. Lou Ann Philpott, Dr. Jane Wells, Dr. Ronnie Babb, Bill and Annie Wells, Monty Wilson, Roger Wilson, and Michael Wilson. Her family welcomes visitors from 10 am – 11 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to South Pleasant Grove cemetery fund, C/O Ronnie Jackson, 2615 Taylors Store Road, Murray.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Geraldine Erwin by visiting http://www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Deborah Ahart
Deborah Ahart, 65, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.