Raymon B. Brittain
Raymon B. Brittain, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 6, 1921, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Samuel McCuen “Mack” Brittain and Mary Ellen (McDaniel) Brittain.
He was a carpenter and retired from Murray State University in the maintenance department. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II, a member of the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276 F. & AM where he was recently presented his 75-year member pin, and was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Otis Samuel Brittain.
Mr. Brittain is survived by his wife, Margaret Sue Williams Brittain, whom he married Sept. 21, 1946, in Mayfield, Kentucky; two daughters, Beverly Joan Powell and husband Tom of Clarksville, Tennessee and Barbara June Brittain of Murray; one son, Donald R. Brittain and wife Rene’ of Murray; three grandchildren, Luke Powell, Serena M. Brittain and husband Chad Pritchett, and Elise N. Brittain; and two great-grandchildren, Elim Leonard Pritchett and Evan Leigh Pritchett.
A private family service and visitation will be held with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center - Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Norman John Duddridge Jr.
Norman John Duddridge Jr.,70, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at home in Kirksey, Kentucky, surrounded by family.
Stormin’ Norm was a loving husband and father, friend to everyone he met, and master blues guitarist. He was a musician’s musician, living and breathing for every note. His passion for music was rivaled only by his sense of humor. With one foot in the blues and the other in rock and roll, he was born Sept. 10, 1950, to Norman Sr. and Irene Duddridge. Norm grew up in Villa Park, Illinois, and attended Willowbrook High School. It was then that he met his first love — the guitar. His storied career in music includes countless rowdy nights making noise with the likes of Chicagoland legends: The Ikons, Condor, Lord Zipper, Take This and Bluesmyth, just to name a few. In 1974, he married his second love, Linda Giannini. Together, they raised three children/roadies - Minjah, Kimberly and Christopher. Later in life, Norm battled several debilitating health conditions and upon retirement, he and Linda moved to the beautiful rolling hills of western Kentucky.
He is survived by wife Linda (Giannini); daughters Minjah (Perry) and Kimberly; son Christopher; grandson Miles; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Sr.; his mother, Irene; and a sister, Linda.
Raise a glass and turn it up because heaven just got a little louder.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray KY 42071.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Terry W. Farris
Terry W. Farris, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.